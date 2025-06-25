Ashley Dyer Joins Hawaii Swimming & Diving Staff As Assistant Coach

The University of Hawaii has announced the addition of Ashley Dyer to its men’s and women’s swimming and diving coaching staff. Dyer will serve as an assistant coach under head coach Steve Allnutt.

“Our program is honored to bring Coach Ashley Dyer to the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex,” Allnutt said in the university’s press release. “She will assist our team while pursuing her graduate studies in Kinesiology and Rehabilitation Sciences at UH-Manoa. Though Ashley just finished her competitive career last season, she has already put together varied and extensive coaching experience at the club and college level, in addition to working across the country at various elite swim camps. Her initiative and drive for excellence will make an immediate impact on our student-athletes.”

Dyer competed for four years at the University of Mary Washington, serving as team captain during the 2023–24 and 2024–25 seasons. At the 2022 Metropolitan Conference Championships, she won the 1650 freestyle and earned second-place finishes in both the 200 and 500 free. Her performance earned her high-point swimmer honors at the meet.

In 2024, she graduated with a bachelor’s in psychology and a minor in sports management, then completed her master’s in business administration.

Her coaching journey began in 2021 as an assistant with the Stingrays USA Swim Team, where she was instrumental in the team’s progression and played a part in earning USA Swimming’s Bronze Medal Club status in 2024. She also gained experience as an intern with Mary Washington’s varsity swim program, and contributed to NCAA Division I summer camps at top programs, including the University of Virginia, Texas A&M, and the University of Texas.

In 2022, she took over as head coach of the Woodlake Hurricanes, the summer league team she once competed for. Dyer had been a member of the Hurricanes from 2011 to 2021 and also swam for Clover Hill High School from 2017 to 2021.

Dyer joins a staff that includes diving coach Brandon Blaisdell and assistant coaches Chris Grimmett-Norris, Lauren Sale, Tim Gallagher, and Christel Simms.