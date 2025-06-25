University of Utah Hires Logan Andrews As Assistant Diving Coach

The University of Utah is welcoming SEC finalist Logan Andrews to its coaching staff as an assistant diving coach. The announcement was made last week by Head Diving Coach Richard Marschner.

“I couldn’t be more excited about hiring Logan to our staff, as we are extremely lucky to be adding someone of his caliber to our team,” said Marschner in the university’s release. “He already has head dive coaching experience and was very successful in his short time in New Mexico. It really speaks volumes about the quality of our program and our divers here at Utah that we were able to entice Logan to join us. He’ll immediately be able to step in and help take our program to higher levels.”

Andrews heads to Salt Lake City with three years of collegiate coaching experience. He most recently led the University of New Mexico’s diving program from 2023 to 2025. During that time, he coached four NCAA Zone qualifiers. He also played a key role in developing standout junior Isabella Gomez. Gomez broke a 15-year-old school record on platform (five dives) at the 2025 Mountain West Championships. In 2024, she was one of just seven women nationwide to advance to the finals in all three events at NCAA Zones. Utah’s Holly Waxman and Callie Eaglestone were also among that group. Before his time in Albuquerque, Andrews coached at Ouachita Baptist University during the 2022–23 season. There, he guided two freshmen to second- and third-place finishes in the 1-meter event at the New South Intercollegiate Swimming Conference Championships. “I’m incredibly honored to join the University of Utah as the new assistant diving coach,” Andrews said. “This program has a strong tradition of excellence, and I’m excited to contribute to the continued growth and success of these talented student-athletes. I look forward to working alongside a dedicated coaching staff and helping our divers reach new heights both in and out of the pool.” A native of Lafayette, Indiana, Andrews competed for Auburn University from 2017 to 2021. He qualified for NCAA Zones in each of his four seasons and twice advanced to finals at the SEC Championships.