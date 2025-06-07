Kevin Murphy Reinstated as Southlake Boys’ High School Coach, But Not Girls

Kevin Murphy has been reinstated as the head coach of the boys’ swimming & diving team at Keller High School, but not the girls, Carrol ISD said in a press release. The announcement is the latest in what has been a chaotic few years for high school swimming in suburban Dallas, and comes about a month after Murphy was “reassigned” from the post he had held for 20 years.

Murphy has led the Southlake Carroll boys’ and girls’ swimming & diving teams to 15 team state titles in his tenure. Last season, the girls finished 2nd and the boys 12th at the state championship meet.

Justin Pudwill, the district’s aquatics supervisor and head water polo coach, will assume the role of the head coach of the girls’ team.

While in some states, especially midwestern states that have different boys’ and girls’ high school swim seasons, it’s not uncommon for the teams to have different head coaches. In Texas, where the teams have identical seasons, it is almost unheard of.

From the Press Release:

“We’re excited about the future of our swim program,” said Athletic Director Riley Dodge. “Having both Coach Murphy and Coach Pudwill in leadership positions allows us to provide the best possible support for our student-athletes. Their combined expertise and passion for the sport will elevate our program even further.” Carroll ISD looks forward to continued success in the pool with both coaches working collaboratively to guide our student-athletes to new heights.

No explanation for Murphy’s reassignment, or the decision to bring him back as only the boys’ coach, has been given by the district, though local observers say that the complaints that prompted the move were brought forward by members of the girls’ team whose parents are influential boosters for Southlake Carroll’s football team.

The school’s athletics director is Riley Dodge, who is also a former star quarterback for the school and head football coach.

One local parent says that they were told by the AD that there were no applicants for the position.

Murphy took over the programs in 2005 and was named to the Carroll ISD Athletic Hall of Honor in 2017. The Carroll boys have won 10 state titles in that era, including nine straight from 2011 to 2019, and the Carroll girls won five state titles from 2012 through 2022.

Earlier this week, nearby Keller High School received a public reprimand for violating UIL rules by allowing swimmers to train with a USA Swimming club team during the school day. Maximus Williamson, one of the top high school swimmers in the country, just graduated from Keller High School, but began his high school swimming career at Southlake Carroll.