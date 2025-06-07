Campbell McKean Makes History as First 18 & Under Swimmer to Break 59 in 100 Breast

Last night, 18-year-old Campbell McKean clinched the national title in the men’s 100 breaststroke in a remarkable 58.96.

As reported here, this performance not only marked his first time breaking the 1:00-barrier but also saw him skip the 59-second mark entirely.

McKean’s swim established a new new 17-18 National Age Group Record, surpassing in almost a full second the previous mark of 59.82 set by Michael Andrew in 2016.

Moreover, McKean’s time is now the fastest ever recorded by a male swimmer aged 18 or under in the 100 breaststroke. Prior to this, the best time in this age group was 59.01, achieved by Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi during the semifinals of the 2017 World Junior Swimming Championships.