Audrey Derivaux Breaks 13-14 National Age Group Record in the 200 Fly at ‘Sweetheart’ Meet

2024 Jersey Wahoos Sweetheart ABBC

February 10-11, 2024

Gloucester County Institute of Technology, Sewell, New Jersey

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Results on Meet Mobile: “Jersey Wahoos Sweetheart ABBC”

The meet name be silly, but the swimming is serious so far on day 1 of a Jersey Wahoos-hosted meet this weekend. 14-year-old Audrey Derivaux has taken down the National Age Group Record in the 200 yard fly by almost a second in early racing, among a tough triple on Saturday morning.

Derivaux, a US Junior National Team member, started her meet with a 1:54.33 in the 200 yard fly. That cut a second-and-a-half off her own personal best of 1:55.90 from Winter Juniors in December, and also broke the National Age Group Record of 1:55.29 set by Tess Howley in 2019.

Howley, a freshman at the University of Virginia, is currently a member of the US National Team.

Splits Comparison:

Audrey Derivaux Audrey Derivaux Tess Howley Previous PB New Record Old Record 50m 25.78 25.05 25.99 100m 29.39 28.65 29.15 150m 30.10 29.87 29.85 200m 30.63 30.76 30.3 Final Time 1:55.90 1:54.33 1:55.29

Relative to both her prior personal best, and the old record, it was the opening speed of Derivaux that made the difference – splitting 53.70 over the first 100 yards. That’s just a few tenths slower than her actual 100 fly best time of 53.35, though she’s not scheduled to swim that race at this meet.

In all, Derivaux has lowered the Middle-Atlantic LSC Record in the 13-14 200 fly this season by four-and-a-half seconds. Georgia Colborn from the Delaware Swim Team previously set it in 2020 at 1:58.95.

Also on Saturday morning, she swam 1:53.28 in the 200 back and 1:48.89 in the 200 free. She weas faster in December in the 200 back (1:52.75), but that 200 free swim cuts almost five seconds off her previous best, from 2022, of 1:53.72.

Audrey has two older siblings who are also swimmers: Charles, who is racing at this meet, and Lilly, who is a sophomore at Yale. Last summer, at only 13 years old, Audrey Derivaux became the youngest qualifier for the 2024 US Olympic Swimming Trials.

Other Notable Session 1 Swims: