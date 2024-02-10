Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Audrey Derivaux Breaks 13-14 National Age Group Record in the 200 Fly at ‘Sweetheart’ Meet

Comments: 2

2024 Jersey Wahoos Sweetheart ABBC

  • February 10-11, 2024
  • Gloucester County Institute of Technology, Sewell, New Jersey
  • Short Course Yards (25 yards)
  • Results on Meet Mobile: “Jersey Wahoos Sweetheart ABBC”

The meet name be silly, but the swimming is serious so far on day 1 of a Jersey Wahoos-hosted meet this weekend. 14-year-old Audrey Derivaux has taken down the National Age Group Record in the 200 yard fly by almost a second in early racing, among a tough triple on Saturday morning.

Derivaux, a US Junior National Team member, started her meet with a 1:54.33 in the 200 yard fly. That cut a second-and-a-half off her own personal best of 1:55.90 from Winter Juniors in December, and also broke the National Age Group Record of 1:55.29 set by Tess Howley in 2019.

Howley, a freshman at the University of Virginia, is currently a member of the US National Team.

Splits Comparison:

Audrey Derivaux Audrey Derivaux Tess Howley
Previous PB New Record Old Record
50m 25.78 25.05 25.99
100m 29.39 28.65 29.15
150m 30.10 29.87 29.85
200m 30.63 30.76 30.3
Final Time 1:55.90 1:54.33 1:55.29

Relative to both her prior personal best, and the old record, it was the opening speed of Derivaux that made the difference – splitting 53.70 over the first 100 yards. That’s just a few tenths slower than her actual 100 fly best time of 53.35, though she’s not scheduled to swim that race at this meet.

In all, Derivaux has lowered the Middle-Atlantic LSC Record in the 13-14 200 fly this season by four-and-a-half seconds. Georgia Colborn from the Delaware Swim Team previously set it in 2020 at 1:58.95.

Also on Saturday morning, she swam 1:53.28 in the 200 back and 1:48.89 in the 200 free. She weas faster in December in the 200 back (1:52.75), but that 200 free swim cuts almost five seconds off her previous best, from 2022, of 1:53.72.

Audrey has two older siblings who are also swimmers: Charles, who is racing at this meet, and Lilly, who is a sophomore at Yale. Last summer, at only 13 years old, Audrey Derivaux became the youngest qualifier for the 2024 US Olympic Swimming Trials.

Other Notable Session 1 Swims:

  • 14-year-old Brady Turner from the Suburban Seahawks Club swam a best time in the 100 free (50.39) and 200 back (1:56.23) to lead that age group.

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
VA Steve
8 minutes ago

Need to follow Tess!

0
0
Reply
PhillyMark
11 minutes ago

Might have some more in the tank for Finals. Congrats!

1
0
Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!