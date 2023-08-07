Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

115 Swimmers Hit Olympic Trials Cuts at 2023 Speedo Junior Nationals

115 swimmers combined for 211 Olympic Trials cuts at the 2023 Speedo Junior National Championships last week in Irvine, California.

That list included World Championship team members Henry McFadden and Alex Shackell, who both returned home from Fukuoka to race in Irvine before heading back to their homes in the eastern half of the country.

Shackell, notably, swam a best time of 54.08 in the 100 free, which at just 16 years old ranks her as the 10th-best American in the event this season.

The youngest Olympic Trials qualifier on the girls’ side of the meet was 13-year-old Jersey Wahoo swimmer Audrey Derivaux, who hit Olympic Trials standards in the 200 back (2:13.54), 100 fly (1:00.02), 200 fly (2:12.93), and 400 IM (4:49.32). While it’s not-unheard of for 13-year-old girls to qualify for the Olympic Trials, to do so in so many events at the same meet is particularly noteworthy.

She swims for the same club as the aforementioned McFadden, a Jersey girl joining the Jersey Boys who provided a huge lift to Team USA this summer in Fukuoka, Japan.

The youngest male qualifier out of the meet was 14-year-old Luka Mijatovic, who stole the show at Juniors with new Olympic Trials Standards in the 400 free (3:52.01), 800 free (7:59.64), and 1500 free (15:27.38). He won the 800 free at the meet.

He set new National Age Group Records in the 200, 400, 800, and 1500 freestyles – the latter of which was the oldest one on the record books for the USA.

See the full list of Olympic Trials cuts achieved at the meet.

Note: some of these swimmers already had Olympic Trials cuts in these events, so the list does not necessarily represent new cuts.

Boys’ List

FullName ClubName Event SwimTime SwimmerAge
Gim, Jonathan Rose Bowl Aquatics 50 FR LCM 22.75 18
Howat, Josh Nation’s Capital Swim Club 50 FR LCM 22.76 16
Williamson, Maximus Lakeside Aquatic Club 100 FR LCM 48.84 16
Zhao, Jason Mason Manta Rays 100 FR LCM 49.39 16
Shackell, Aaron Carmel Swim Club 100 FR LCM 49.52 18
McFadden, Henry Jersey Wahoos 100 FR LCM 49.61 17
Wimberly, Jacob Texas Ford Aquatics 100 FR LCM 49.79 18
Williamson, Maximus Lakeside Aquatic Club 200 FR LCM 1:47.29 16
Shackell, Aaron Carmel Swim Club 200 FR LCM 1:47.46 18
McFadden, Henry Jersey Wahoos 200 FR LCM 1:47.56 17
Zhao, Jason Mason Manta Rays 200 FR LCM 1:49.26 16
Shackell, Aaron Carmel Swim Club 400 FR LCM 3:47.00 18
Whitlock, Luke Fishers Area Swimming Tigers 400 FR LCM 3:51.77 17
Mijatovic, Luka Pleasanton Seahawks 400 FR LCM 3:52.01 14
Szobota, Nathan NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc 400 FR LCM 3:53.51 16
Green, Sean Long Island Aquatic Club 400 FR LCM 3:54.10 16
Carlsen, Max Las Vegas Swim Club 400 FR LCM 3:54.30 16
Li, Daniel Longhorn Aquatics 400 FR LCM 3:54.42 18
Hesser, Trey Gold Medal Swim Club 400 FR LCM 3:54.58 18
Hammer, Aiden King Aquatic Club 400 FR LCM 3:55.02 15
Marsteiner, Matthew New Wave Swim Team 400 FR LCM 3:55.26 17
Lucas, Cooper Lakeside Aquatic Club 400 FR LCM 3:55.35 18
Mijatovic, Luka Pleasanton Seahawks 800 FR LCM 7:59.64 14
Szobota, Nathan NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc 800 FR LCM 8:01.36 16
Hammer, Aiden King Aquatic Club 800 FR LCM 8:03.70 15
Green, Sean Long Island Aquatic Club 800 FR LCM 8:07.31 16
Mulgrew, William Crimson Aquatics 800 FR LCM 8:07.97 16
Hesser, Trey Gold Medal Swim Club 800 FR LCM 8:08.07 18
Fleig, Isaac The Swim Team 800 FR LCM 8:08.35 18
DiNunzio, Bobby Tide Swimming 800 FR LCM 8:08.92 18
Gettys, Bucky Texas Gold 800 FR LCM 8:09.33 16
Marsteiner, Matthew New Wave Swim Team 800 FR LCM 8:09.67 17
Fleig, Isaac The Swim Team 1500 FR LCM 15:19.90 18
Whitlock, Luke Fishers Area Swimming Tigers 1500 FR LCM 15:22.22 17
Mijatovic, Luka Pleasanton Seahawks 1500 FR LCM 15:27.38 14
Mulgrew, William Crimson Aquatics 1500 FR LCM 15:29.82 16
Szobota, Nathan NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc 1500 FR LCM 15:29.87 16
Pins, Jacob Des Moines Swimming Federation 1500 FR LCM 15:31.13 17
DiNunzio, Bobby Tide Swimming 1500 FR LCM 15:32.78 18
Hammer, Aiden King Aquatic Club 1500 FR LCM 15:33.69 15
Saadeddin, Saadeddin Saadeddin Scarlet Aquatics 1500 FR LCM 15:37.28 17
Gettys, Bucky Texas Gold 1500 FR LCM 15:37.44 16
Vetkoetter, Lukas Texas Ford Aquatics 1500 FR LCM 15:39.29 17
Marshall, Jonny Firestone Akron Swim Team 100 BK LCM 54.59 18
Huston, Drew King Aquatic Club 100 BK LCM 55.48 18
Maldari, Caleb SwimMAC Carolina 100 BK LCM 55.50 18
Bricca, Ben Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club 100 BK LCM 55.59 17
Maldari, Caleb SwimMAC Carolina 200 BK LCM 1:59.27 18
Najera, Humberto Evolution Racing Club 200 BK LCM 2:00.14 18
Hochwalt, Michael Spokane Waves Aquatic Team 200 BK LCM 2:00.18 17
Keogh, Gavin Flatiron Athletic Club 200 BK LCM 2:00.64 15
Arioti, Adriano Rockville Montgomery Swim Club 200 BK LCM 2:00.66 17
Marshall, Jonny Firestone Akron Swim Team 200 BK LCM 2:00.79 18
Perecinsky, Martin Long Island Aquatic Club 200 BK LCM 2:01.22 17
Mahabir, Nick Coronado Swim Association Team Elite 100 BR LCM 1:00.69 17
Ruiz, Xavier Ridgefield Aquatic Club 100 BR LCM 1:01.15 17
Egeland, Charlie Aquajets Swim Team 100 BR LCM 1:01.24 18
Chen, Joshua Texas Ford Aquatics 100 BR LCM 1:01.64 17
Nguyen, Watson Metroplex Aquatics 100 BR LCM 1:01.70 17
Avakov, Alexei Phoenix Swimming 100 BR LCM 1:01.71 17
Li, Daniel Rose Bowl Aquatics 100 BR LCM 1:01.90 17
Conklin, Finnley Oregon Community Swim Club 100 BR LCM 1:01.97 16
Walker, Brasen Raleigh Swimming Association 100 BR LCM 1:02.03 18
Corn, Joshua Foothills Swim Team 100 BR LCM 1:02.08 18
Delmar, Ben SwimMAC Carolina 100 BR LCM 1:02.18 18
Chen, Joshua Texas Ford Aquatics 200 BR LCM 2:12.20 17
Mahabir, Nick Coronado Swim Association Team Elite 200 BR LCM 2:12.32 17
Delmar, Ben SwimMAC Carolina 200 BR LCM 2:12.32 18
Cakir, Noah Team Suffolk 200 BR LCM 2:15.73 16
Ruiz, Xavier Ridgefield Aquatic Club 200 BR LCM 2:14.53 17
Willis, Jordan SwimMAC Carolina 200 BR LCM 2:14.59 16
Martin, Giulian Hurricane Aquatics 200 BR LCM 2:15.16 16
Egeland, Charlie Aquajets Swim Team 200 BR LCM 2:15.58 18
Corn, Joshua Foothills Swim Team 200 BR LCM 2:15.72 18
Cox, Rowan Longhorn Aquatics 100 FL LCM 53.10 15
Vetsch, August Swim Neptune 100 FL LCM 53.40 17
Nicholas, Spencer Nashville Aquatic Club 100 FL LCM 53.43 17
Schmitt, David Evolution Racing Club 100 FL LCM 53.47 18
Wimberly, Jacob Texas Ford Aquatics 100 FL LCM 53.52 18
Shackell, Aaron Carmel Swim Club 200 FL LCM 1:56.07 18
Enoch, Gregg Carmel Swim Club 200 FL LCM 1:58.49 17
Hochwalt, Michael Spokane Waves Aquatic Team 200 FL LCM 1:58.87 17
Schmitt, David Evolution Racing Club 200 FL LCM 1:59.21 18
Nosack, Diego Tualatin Hills Swim Club 200 FL LCM 1:59.30 18
Robinson, Logan Greater Pensacola Aquatic Club 200 FL LCM 2:00.04 17
Marsteiner, Matthew New Wave Swim Team 200 FL LCM 2:00.44 17
Hochwalt, Michael Spokane Waves Aquatic Team 200 IM LCM 2:01.25 17
Nosack, Diego Tualatin Hills Swim Club 200 IM LCM 2:01.65 18
Lucas, Cooper Lakeside Aquatic Club 200 IM LCM 2:02.29 18
Geer, Colin Golden West Swim Club 200 IM LCM 2:02.46 18
Kelly, Jeremy Nitro Swimming 200 IM LCM 2:02.52 17
Sech, Noah Mission Viejo Nadadores 200 IM LCM 2:02.60 18
Arioti, Adriano Rockville Montgomery Swim Club 200 IM LCM 2:02.77 17
Najera, Humberto Evolution Racing Club 200 IM LCM 2:02.80 18
Enoch, Gregg Carmel Swim Club 200 IM LCM 2:03.16 17
Bermudez, Simon Arlington Aquatic Club 200 IM LCM 2:03.22 17
Polyak, Joe Iowa Flyers Swim Club 200 IM LCM 2:03.24 17
Stanton, Baylor Gwinnett Aquatics 200 IM LCM 2:03.32 15
Belcher, Harry NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc 200 IM LCM 2:03.42 17
Lancaster, Carter Bolles School Sharks 200 IM LCM 2:03.48 17
Green, Sean Long Island Aquatic Club 400 IM LCM 4:18.62 16
Najera, Humberto Evolution Racing Club 400 IM LCM 4:19.45 18
Nosack, Diego Tualatin Hills Swim Club 400 IM LCM 4:19.84 18
Cakir, Noah Team Suffolk 400 IM LCM 4:21.81 16
Stanton, Baylor Gwinnett Aquatics 400 IM LCM 4:23.48 15
Enoch, Gregg Carmel Swim Club 400 IM LCM 4:23.68 17
Vetkoetter, Lukas Texas Ford Aquatics 400 IM LCM 4:23.81 17
Maslo, Strahinja Long Island Aquatic Club 400 IM LCM 4:24.08 16
Fleig, Isaac The Swim Team 400 IM LCM 4:24.68 18
Macdonald, Angus Birmingham ‘Y’ Blue Dolphins 400 IM LCM 4:24.75 18
Szobota, Nathan NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc 400 IM LCM 4:24.89 16
Whitlock, Luke Fishers Area Swimming Tigers 400 IM LCM 4:24.91 17
McCoy, Jake Cougar Aquatics 400 IM LCM 4:25.02 17

Girls’ List

FullName ClubName Event SwimTime SwimmerAge
Shackell, Alex Carmel Swim Club 50 FR LCM 25.26 16
Tierney, Hailey Lake Country Swim Team 50 FR LCM 25.35 18
Larsen, Caroline Foxjets Swim Team 50 FR LCM 25.38 17
Mehraban, Lucy Club Wolverine 50 FR LCM 25.40 18
Hoang, Trinity Nitro Swimming 50 FR LCM 25.44 18
Mishler, Julie Fishers Area Swimming Tigers 50 FR LCM 25.60 16
Owen, Sarah Paisley Metro Atlanta Aquatic Club 50 FR LCM 25.61 14
Shackell, Alex Carmel Swim Club 100 FR LCM 54.08 16
Hartman, Bailey Crow Canyon Sharks 100 FR LCM 55.13 17
Mintenko, Madi Pikes Peak Athletics 100 FR LCM 55.34 15
O’Dell, Teagan Mission Viejo Nadadores 100 FR LCM 55.58 16
Mehraban, Lucy Club Wolverine 100 FR LCM 55.70 18
Mintenko, Madi Pikes Peak Athletics 200 FR LCM 1:58.07 15
Hartman, Bailey Crow Canyon Sharks 200 FR LCM 1:59.23 17
Gormsen, Cavan Long Island Aquatic Club 200 FR LCM 2:00.31 18
Cosgrove, Ella Scottsdale Aquatic Club 200 FR LCM 2:00.80 16
Gormsen, Cavan Long Island Aquatic Club 400 FR LCM 4:10.18 18
Hartman, Bailey Crow Canyon Sharks 400 FR LCM 4:10.59 17
Hurst, Kate Scarlet Aquatics 400 FR LCM 4:11.71 17
Han, Kayla La Mirada Armada 400 FR LCM 4:11.88 15
Bowen, Lynsey Carmel Swim Club 400 FR LCM 4:12.44 16
Mintenko, Madi Pikes Peak Athletics 400 FR LCM 4:12.63 15
Cosgrove, Ella Scottsdale Aquatic Club 400 FR LCM 4:13.71 16
Mullins, Lainey Suburban Seahawks Club 400 FR LCM 4:14.97 17
Turano, Kathleen Scarlet Aquatics 400 FR LCM 4:15.15 15
Bowen, Lynsey Carmel Swim Club 800 FR LCM 8:33.71 16
Han, Kayla La Mirada Armada 800 FR LCM 8:33.87 15
Hurst, Kate Scarlet Aquatics 800 FR LCM 8:34.11 17
Gormsen, Cavan Long Island Aquatic Club 800 FR LCM 8:34.38 18
Turano, Kathleen Scarlet Aquatics 800 FR LCM 8:40.70 15
Cosgrove, Ella Scottsdale Aquatic Club 800 FR LCM 8:43.93 16
Nikanorov, Mila Highlands Ranch Aquatics 800 FR LCM 8:44.20 17
McCarthy, Katie Edina Swim Club 800 FR LCM 8:44.97 18
Han, Kayla La Mirada Armada 1500 FR LCM 16:16.94 15
Hurst, Kate Scarlet Aquatics 1500 FR LCM 16:18.55 17
Downey, Paige Gold Medal Swim Club 1500 FR LCM 16:32.05 15
Turano, Kathleen Scarlet Aquatics 1500 FR LCM 16:39.37 15
McCarthy, Katie Edina Swim Club 1500 FR LCM 16:45.67 18
O’Dell, Teagan Mission Viejo Nadadores 100 BK LCM 1:00.40 16
Howley, Tess Long Island Aquatic Club 100 BK LCM 1:00.98 18
Kern, Emma Aquajets Swim Team 100 BK LCM 1:01.17 18
Berglund, Berit Carmel Swim Club 100 BK LCM 1:01.49 18
Salvino, Teia Mission Viejo Nadadores 100 BK LCM 1:01.83 17
Clarke, Ellie Carmel Swim Club 200 BK LCM 2:13.52 13
Derivaux, Audrey Jersey Wahoos 200 BK LCM 2:13.54 13
Enge, Piper Bellevue Club Swim Team 100 BR LCM 1:07.98 17
Mellott, Raya Crow Canyon Sharks 100 BR LCM 1:08.26 15
Cespedes, Mary Elizabeth Valparaiso Swim Club 100 BR LCM 1:08.81 17
Robillard, Addie Mason Manta Rays 100 BR LCM 1:09.26 16
Bennetts, Sarah DART Swimming 100 BR LCM 1:09.44 18
Bricker, Caroline Pikes Peak Athletics 100 BR LCM 1:09.72 18
Collins, Avery Lakeside Aquatic Club 100 BR LCM 1:09.74 16
Marinovich, Hannah Clovis Swim Club 100 BR LCM 1:09.93 17
Nguyen, Kaitlyn Irvine Novaquatics 100 BR LCM 1:10.04 16
Robillard, Addie Mason Manta Rays 200 BR LCM 2:27.50 16
Enge, Piper Bellevue Club Swim Team 200 BR LCM 2:28.13 17
Mellott, Raya Crow Canyon Sharks 200 BR LCM 2:29.41 15
Collins, Avery Lakeside Aquatic Club 200 BR LCM 2:29.44 16
Cespedes, Mary Elizabeth Valparaiso Swim Club 200 BR LCM 2:30.33 17
Marinovich, Hannah Clovis Swim Club 200 BR LCM 2:31.16 17
Su, Mia Santa Clara Swim Club 200 BR LCM 2:31.45 14
Scott, Elle NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc 200 BR LCM 2:31.65 16
Howley, Tess Long Island Aquatic Club 100 FL LCM 58.99 18
Hartman, Bailey Crow Canyon Sharks 100 FL LCM 59.09 17
Jia, Annie Upper Dublin Aquatic Club 100 FL LCM 59.20 16
Bricker, Caroline Pikes Peak Athletics 100 FL LCM 59.32 18
Chavez, Ava Sierra Marlins Swim Team 100 FL LCM 59.49 18
Boemer, Anna SOLO Aquatics 100 FL LCM 59.98 18
Derivaux, Audrey Jersey Wahoos 100 FL LCM 1:00.02 13
Schalow, Maggie Irvine Novaquatics 100 FL LCM 1:00.10 18
Howley, Tess Long Island Aquatic Club 200 FL LCM 2:06.85 18
Bellard, Hannah Club Wolverine 200 FL LCM 2:09.92 18
Mullins, Lainey Suburban Seahawks Club 200 FL LCM 2:10.99 17
Hartman, Bailey Crow Canyon Sharks 200 FL LCM 2:11.33 17
Derivaux, Audrey Jersey Wahoos 200 FL LCM 2:11.54 13
Bricker, Caroline Pikes Peak Athletics 200 FL LCM 2:11.92 18
Zhang, Kelsey Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics 200 FL LCM 2:12.40 15
Walker, Katie Mansfield Aquatic Club 200 FL LCM 2:12.42 18
Derivaux, Lilly Bulldog Swimming 200 FL LCM 2:12.93 18
Schalow, Maggie Irvine Novaquatics 200 FL LCM 2:13.13 18
Bowen, Lynsey Carmel Swim Club 200 FL LCM 2:13.61 16
Bricker, Caroline Pikes Peak Athletics 200 IM LCM 2:13.18 18
O’Dell, Teagan Mission Viejo Nadadores 200 IM LCM 2:13.90 16
Scott, Elle NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc 200 IM LCM 2:14.72 16
Enge, Piper Bellevue Club Swim Team 200 IM LCM 2:15.66 17
Doane, Camden King Aquatic Club 200 IM LCM 2:15.77 17
Sweeney, Molly Carmel Swim Club 200 IM LCM 2:15.81 15
Bellard, Hannah Club Wolverine 200 IM LCM 2:16.07 18
Han, Kayla La Mirada Armada 400 IM LCM 4:42.32 15
Bellard, Hannah Club Wolverine 400 IM LCM 4:46.83 18
McCarthy, Katie Edina Swim Club 400 IM LCM 4:47.31 18
Plaza, Sofia SwimMAC Carolina 400 IM LCM 4:47.47 17
Doane, Camden King Aquatic Club 400 IM LCM 4:48.03 17
McDevitt, Alexa Bellevue Club Swim Team 400 IM LCM 4:48.24 16
Bricker, Caroline Pikes Peak Athletics 400 IM LCM 4:48.41 18
Kim, Chloe Scarlet Aquatics 400 IM LCM 4:49.21 16
Derivaux, Audrey Jersey Wahoos 400 IM LCM 4:49.32 13
Turano, Kathleen Scarlet Aquatics 400 IM LCM 4:49.76 15

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!