115 Swimmers Hit Olympic Trials Cuts at 2023 Speedo Junior Nationals

115 swimmers combined for 211 Olympic Trials cuts at the 2023 Speedo Junior National Championships last week in Irvine, California.
That list included World Championship team members Henry McFadden and Alex Shackell, who both returned home from Fukuoka to race in Irvine before heading back to their homes in the eastern half of the country.
Shackell, notably, swam a best time of 54.08 in the 100 free, which at just 16 years old ranks her as the 10th-best American in the event this season.
The youngest Olympic Trials qualifier on the girls’ side of the meet was 13-year-old Jersey Wahoo swimmer Audrey Derivaux, who hit Olympic Trials standards in the 200 back (2:13.54), 100 fly (1:00.02), 200 fly (2:12.93), and 400 IM (4:49.32). While it’s not-unheard of for 13-year-old girls to qualify for the Olympic Trials, to do so in so many events at the same meet is particularly noteworthy.
She swims for the same club as the aforementioned McFadden, a Jersey girl joining the Jersey Boys who provided a huge lift to Team USA this summer in Fukuoka, Japan.
The youngest male qualifier out of the meet was 14-year-old Luka Mijatovic, who stole the show at Juniors with new Olympic Trials Standards in the 400 free (3:52.01), 800 free (7:59.64), and 1500 free (15:27.38). He won the 800 free at the meet.
He set new National Age Group Records in the 200, 400, 800, and 1500 freestyles – the latter of which was the oldest one on the record books for the USA.
See the full list of Olympic Trials cuts achieved at the meet.
Note: some of these swimmers already had Olympic Trials cuts in these events, so the list does not necessarily represent new cuts.
Boys’ List
|FullName
|ClubName
|Event
|SwimTime
|SwimmerAge
|Gim, Jonathan
|Rose Bowl Aquatics
|50 FR LCM
|22.75
|18
|Howat, Josh
|Nation’s Capital Swim Club
|50 FR LCM
|22.76
|16
|Williamson, Maximus
|Lakeside Aquatic Club
|100 FR LCM
|48.84
|16
|Zhao, Jason
|Mason Manta Rays
|100 FR LCM
|49.39
|16
|Shackell, Aaron
|Carmel Swim Club
|100 FR LCM
|49.52
|18
|McFadden, Henry
|Jersey Wahoos
|100 FR LCM
|49.61
|17
|Wimberly, Jacob
|Texas Ford Aquatics
|100 FR LCM
|49.79
|18
|Williamson, Maximus
|Lakeside Aquatic Club
|200 FR LCM
|1:47.29
|16
|Shackell, Aaron
|Carmel Swim Club
|200 FR LCM
|1:47.46
|18
|McFadden, Henry
|Jersey Wahoos
|200 FR LCM
|1:47.56
|17
|Zhao, Jason
|Mason Manta Rays
|200 FR LCM
|1:49.26
|16
|Shackell, Aaron
|Carmel Swim Club
|400 FR LCM
|3:47.00
|18
|Whitlock, Luke
|Fishers Area Swimming Tigers
|400 FR LCM
|3:51.77
|17
|Mijatovic, Luka
|Pleasanton Seahawks
|400 FR LCM
|3:52.01
|14
|Szobota, Nathan
|NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc
|400 FR LCM
|3:53.51
|16
|Green, Sean
|Long Island Aquatic Club
|400 FR LCM
|3:54.10
|16
|Carlsen, Max
|Las Vegas Swim Club
|400 FR LCM
|3:54.30
|16
|Li, Daniel
|Longhorn Aquatics
|400 FR LCM
|3:54.42
|18
|Hesser, Trey
|Gold Medal Swim Club
|400 FR LCM
|3:54.58
|18
|Hammer, Aiden
|King Aquatic Club
|400 FR LCM
|3:55.02
|15
|Marsteiner, Matthew
|New Wave Swim Team
|400 FR LCM
|3:55.26
|17
|Lucas, Cooper
|Lakeside Aquatic Club
|400 FR LCM
|3:55.35
|18
|Mijatovic, Luka
|Pleasanton Seahawks
|800 FR LCM
|7:59.64
|14
|Szobota, Nathan
|NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc
|800 FR LCM
|8:01.36
|16
|Hammer, Aiden
|King Aquatic Club
|800 FR LCM
|8:03.70
|15
|Green, Sean
|Long Island Aquatic Club
|800 FR LCM
|8:07.31
|16
|Mulgrew, William
|Crimson Aquatics
|800 FR LCM
|8:07.97
|16
|Hesser, Trey
|Gold Medal Swim Club
|800 FR LCM
|8:08.07
|18
|Fleig, Isaac
|The Swim Team
|800 FR LCM
|8:08.35
|18
|DiNunzio, Bobby
|Tide Swimming
|800 FR LCM
|8:08.92
|18
|Gettys, Bucky
|Texas Gold
|800 FR LCM
|8:09.33
|16
|Marsteiner, Matthew
|New Wave Swim Team
|800 FR LCM
|8:09.67
|17
|Fleig, Isaac
|The Swim Team
|1500 FR LCM
|15:19.90
|18
|Whitlock, Luke
|Fishers Area Swimming Tigers
|1500 FR LCM
|15:22.22
|17
|Mijatovic, Luka
|Pleasanton Seahawks
|1500 FR LCM
|15:27.38
|14
|Mulgrew, William
|Crimson Aquatics
|1500 FR LCM
|15:29.82
|16
|Szobota, Nathan
|NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc
|1500 FR LCM
|15:29.87
|16
|Pins, Jacob
|Des Moines Swimming Federation
|1500 FR LCM
|15:31.13
|17
|DiNunzio, Bobby
|Tide Swimming
|1500 FR LCM
|15:32.78
|18
|Hammer, Aiden
|King Aquatic Club
|1500 FR LCM
|15:33.69
|15
|Saadeddin, Saadeddin Saadeddin
|Scarlet Aquatics
|1500 FR LCM
|15:37.28
|17
|Gettys, Bucky
|Texas Gold
|1500 FR LCM
|15:37.44
|16
|Vetkoetter, Lukas
|Texas Ford Aquatics
|1500 FR LCM
|15:39.29
|17
|Marshall, Jonny
|Firestone Akron Swim Team
|100 BK LCM
|54.59
|18
|Huston, Drew
|King Aquatic Club
|100 BK LCM
|55.48
|18
|Maldari, Caleb
|SwimMAC Carolina
|100 BK LCM
|55.50
|18
|Bricca, Ben
|Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club
|100 BK LCM
|55.59
|17
|Maldari, Caleb
|SwimMAC Carolina
|200 BK LCM
|1:59.27
|18
|Najera, Humberto
|Evolution Racing Club
|200 BK LCM
|2:00.14
|18
|Hochwalt, Michael
|Spokane Waves Aquatic Team
|200 BK LCM
|2:00.18
|17
|Keogh, Gavin
|Flatiron Athletic Club
|200 BK LCM
|2:00.64
|15
|Arioti, Adriano
|Rockville Montgomery Swim Club
|200 BK LCM
|2:00.66
|17
|Marshall, Jonny
|Firestone Akron Swim Team
|200 BK LCM
|2:00.79
|18
|Perecinsky, Martin
|Long Island Aquatic Club
|200 BK LCM
|2:01.22
|17
|Mahabir, Nick
|Coronado Swim Association Team Elite
|100 BR LCM
|1:00.69
|17
|Ruiz, Xavier
|Ridgefield Aquatic Club
|100 BR LCM
|1:01.15
|17
|Egeland, Charlie
|Aquajets Swim Team
|100 BR LCM
|1:01.24
|18
|Chen, Joshua
|Texas Ford Aquatics
|100 BR LCM
|1:01.64
|17
|Nguyen, Watson
|Metroplex Aquatics
|100 BR LCM
|1:01.70
|17
|Avakov, Alexei
|Phoenix Swimming
|100 BR LCM
|1:01.71
|17
|Li, Daniel
|Rose Bowl Aquatics
|100 BR LCM
|1:01.90
|17
|Conklin, Finnley
|Oregon Community Swim Club
|100 BR LCM
|1:01.97
|16
|Walker, Brasen
|Raleigh Swimming Association
|100 BR LCM
|1:02.03
|18
|Corn, Joshua
|Foothills Swim Team
|100 BR LCM
|1:02.08
|18
|Delmar, Ben
|SwimMAC Carolina
|100 BR LCM
|1:02.18
|18
|Chen, Joshua
|Texas Ford Aquatics
|200 BR LCM
|2:12.20
|17
|Mahabir, Nick
|Coronado Swim Association Team Elite
|200 BR LCM
|2:12.32
|17
|Delmar, Ben
|SwimMAC Carolina
|200 BR LCM
|2:12.32
|18
|Cakir, Noah
|Team Suffolk
|200 BR LCM
|2:15.73
|16
|Ruiz, Xavier
|Ridgefield Aquatic Club
|200 BR LCM
|2:14.53
|17
|Willis, Jordan
|SwimMAC Carolina
|200 BR LCM
|2:14.59
|16
|Martin, Giulian
|Hurricane Aquatics
|200 BR LCM
|2:15.16
|16
|Egeland, Charlie
|Aquajets Swim Team
|200 BR LCM
|2:15.58
|18
|Corn, Joshua
|Foothills Swim Team
|200 BR LCM
|2:15.72
|18
|Cox, Rowan
|Longhorn Aquatics
|100 FL LCM
|53.10
|15
|Vetsch, August
|Swim Neptune
|100 FL LCM
|53.40
|17
|Nicholas, Spencer
|Nashville Aquatic Club
|100 FL LCM
|53.43
|17
|Schmitt, David
|Evolution Racing Club
|100 FL LCM
|53.47
|18
|Wimberly, Jacob
|Texas Ford Aquatics
|100 FL LCM
|53.52
|18
|Shackell, Aaron
|Carmel Swim Club
|200 FL LCM
|1:56.07
|18
|Enoch, Gregg
|Carmel Swim Club
|200 FL LCM
|1:58.49
|17
|Hochwalt, Michael
|Spokane Waves Aquatic Team
|200 FL LCM
|1:58.87
|17
|Schmitt, David
|Evolution Racing Club
|200 FL LCM
|1:59.21
|18
|Nosack, Diego
|Tualatin Hills Swim Club
|200 FL LCM
|1:59.30
|18
|Robinson, Logan
|Greater Pensacola Aquatic Club
|200 FL LCM
|2:00.04
|17
|Marsteiner, Matthew
|New Wave Swim Team
|200 FL LCM
|2:00.44
|17
|Hochwalt, Michael
|Spokane Waves Aquatic Team
|200 IM LCM
|2:01.25
|17
|Nosack, Diego
|Tualatin Hills Swim Club
|200 IM LCM
|2:01.65
|18
|Lucas, Cooper
|Lakeside Aquatic Club
|200 IM LCM
|2:02.29
|18
|Geer, Colin
|Golden West Swim Club
|200 IM LCM
|2:02.46
|18
|Kelly, Jeremy
|Nitro Swimming
|200 IM LCM
|2:02.52
|17
|Sech, Noah
|Mission Viejo Nadadores
|200 IM LCM
|2:02.60
|18
|Arioti, Adriano
|Rockville Montgomery Swim Club
|200 IM LCM
|2:02.77
|17
|Najera, Humberto
|Evolution Racing Club
|200 IM LCM
|2:02.80
|18
|Enoch, Gregg
|Carmel Swim Club
|200 IM LCM
|2:03.16
|17
|Bermudez, Simon
|Arlington Aquatic Club
|200 IM LCM
|2:03.22
|17
|Polyak, Joe
|Iowa Flyers Swim Club
|200 IM LCM
|2:03.24
|17
|Stanton, Baylor
|Gwinnett Aquatics
|200 IM LCM
|2:03.32
|15
|Belcher, Harry
|NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc
|200 IM LCM
|2:03.42
|17
|Lancaster, Carter
|Bolles School Sharks
|200 IM LCM
|2:03.48
|17
|Green, Sean
|Long Island Aquatic Club
|400 IM LCM
|4:18.62
|16
|Najera, Humberto
|Evolution Racing Club
|400 IM LCM
|4:19.45
|18
|Nosack, Diego
|Tualatin Hills Swim Club
|400 IM LCM
|4:19.84
|18
|Cakir, Noah
|Team Suffolk
|400 IM LCM
|4:21.81
|16
|Stanton, Baylor
|Gwinnett Aquatics
|400 IM LCM
|4:23.48
|15
|Enoch, Gregg
|Carmel Swim Club
|400 IM LCM
|4:23.68
|17
|Vetkoetter, Lukas
|Texas Ford Aquatics
|400 IM LCM
|4:23.81
|17
|Maslo, Strahinja
|Long Island Aquatic Club
|400 IM LCM
|4:24.08
|16
|Fleig, Isaac
|The Swim Team
|400 IM LCM
|4:24.68
|18
|Macdonald, Angus
|Birmingham ‘Y’ Blue Dolphins
|400 IM LCM
|4:24.75
|18
|Szobota, Nathan
|NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc
|400 IM LCM
|4:24.89
|16
|Whitlock, Luke
|Fishers Area Swimming Tigers
|400 IM LCM
|4:24.91
|17
|McCoy, Jake
|Cougar Aquatics
|400 IM LCM
|4:25.02
|17
Girls’ List
|FullName
|ClubName
|Event
|SwimTime
|SwimmerAge
|Shackell, Alex
|Carmel Swim Club
|50 FR LCM
|25.26
|16
|Tierney, Hailey
|Lake Country Swim Team
|50 FR LCM
|25.35
|18
|Larsen, Caroline
|Foxjets Swim Team
|50 FR LCM
|25.38
|17
|Mehraban, Lucy
|Club Wolverine
|50 FR LCM
|25.40
|18
|Hoang, Trinity
|Nitro Swimming
|50 FR LCM
|25.44
|18
|Mishler, Julie
|Fishers Area Swimming Tigers
|50 FR LCM
|25.60
|16
|Owen, Sarah Paisley
|Metro Atlanta Aquatic Club
|50 FR LCM
|25.61
|14
|Shackell, Alex
|Carmel Swim Club
|100 FR LCM
|54.08
|16
|Hartman, Bailey
|Crow Canyon Sharks
|100 FR LCM
|55.13
|17
|Mintenko, Madi
|Pikes Peak Athletics
|100 FR LCM
|55.34
|15
|O’Dell, Teagan
|Mission Viejo Nadadores
|100 FR LCM
|55.58
|16
|Mehraban, Lucy
|Club Wolverine
|100 FR LCM
|55.70
|18
|Mintenko, Madi
|Pikes Peak Athletics
|200 FR LCM
|1:58.07
|15
|Hartman, Bailey
|Crow Canyon Sharks
|200 FR LCM
|1:59.23
|17
|Gormsen, Cavan
|Long Island Aquatic Club
|200 FR LCM
|2:00.31
|18
|Cosgrove, Ella
|Scottsdale Aquatic Club
|200 FR LCM
|2:00.80
|16
|Gormsen, Cavan
|Long Island Aquatic Club
|400 FR LCM
|4:10.18
|18
|Hartman, Bailey
|Crow Canyon Sharks
|400 FR LCM
|4:10.59
|17
|Hurst, Kate
|Scarlet Aquatics
|400 FR LCM
|4:11.71
|17
|Han, Kayla
|La Mirada Armada
|400 FR LCM
|4:11.88
|15
|Bowen, Lynsey
|Carmel Swim Club
|400 FR LCM
|4:12.44
|16
|Mintenko, Madi
|Pikes Peak Athletics
|400 FR LCM
|4:12.63
|15
|Cosgrove, Ella
|Scottsdale Aquatic Club
|400 FR LCM
|4:13.71
|16
|Mullins, Lainey
|Suburban Seahawks Club
|400 FR LCM
|4:14.97
|17
|Turano, Kathleen
|Scarlet Aquatics
|400 FR LCM
|4:15.15
|15
|Bowen, Lynsey
|Carmel Swim Club
|800 FR LCM
|8:33.71
|16
|Han, Kayla
|La Mirada Armada
|800 FR LCM
|8:33.87
|15
|Hurst, Kate
|Scarlet Aquatics
|800 FR LCM
|8:34.11
|17
|Gormsen, Cavan
|Long Island Aquatic Club
|800 FR LCM
|8:34.38
|18
|Turano, Kathleen
|Scarlet Aquatics
|800 FR LCM
|8:40.70
|15
|Cosgrove, Ella
|Scottsdale Aquatic Club
|800 FR LCM
|8:43.93
|16
|Nikanorov, Mila
|Highlands Ranch Aquatics
|800 FR LCM
|8:44.20
|17
|McCarthy, Katie
|Edina Swim Club
|800 FR LCM
|8:44.97
|18
|Han, Kayla
|La Mirada Armada
|1500 FR LCM
|16:16.94
|15
|Hurst, Kate
|Scarlet Aquatics
|1500 FR LCM
|16:18.55
|17
|Downey, Paige
|Gold Medal Swim Club
|1500 FR LCM
|16:32.05
|15
|Turano, Kathleen
|Scarlet Aquatics
|1500 FR LCM
|16:39.37
|15
|McCarthy, Katie
|Edina Swim Club
|1500 FR LCM
|16:45.67
|18
|O’Dell, Teagan
|Mission Viejo Nadadores
|100 BK LCM
|1:00.40
|16
|Howley, Tess
|Long Island Aquatic Club
|100 BK LCM
|1:00.98
|18
|Kern, Emma
|Aquajets Swim Team
|100 BK LCM
|1:01.17
|18
|Berglund, Berit
|Carmel Swim Club
|100 BK LCM
|1:01.49
|18
|Salvino, Teia
|Mission Viejo Nadadores
|100 BK LCM
|1:01.83
|17
|Clarke, Ellie
|Carmel Swim Club
|200 BK LCM
|2:13.52
|13
|Derivaux, Audrey
|Jersey Wahoos
|200 BK LCM
|2:13.54
|13
|Enge, Piper
|Bellevue Club Swim Team
|100 BR LCM
|1:07.98
|17
|Mellott, Raya
|Crow Canyon Sharks
|100 BR LCM
|1:08.26
|15
|Cespedes, Mary Elizabeth
|Valparaiso Swim Club
|100 BR LCM
|1:08.81
|17
|Robillard, Addie
|Mason Manta Rays
|100 BR LCM
|1:09.26
|16
|Bennetts, Sarah
|DART Swimming
|100 BR LCM
|1:09.44
|18
|Bricker, Caroline
|Pikes Peak Athletics
|100 BR LCM
|1:09.72
|18
|Collins, Avery
|Lakeside Aquatic Club
|100 BR LCM
|1:09.74
|16
|Marinovich, Hannah
|Clovis Swim Club
|100 BR LCM
|1:09.93
|17
|Nguyen, Kaitlyn
|Irvine Novaquatics
|100 BR LCM
|1:10.04
|16
|Robillard, Addie
|Mason Manta Rays
|200 BR LCM
|2:27.50
|16
|Enge, Piper
|Bellevue Club Swim Team
|200 BR LCM
|2:28.13
|17
|Mellott, Raya
|Crow Canyon Sharks
|200 BR LCM
|2:29.41
|15
|Collins, Avery
|Lakeside Aquatic Club
|200 BR LCM
|2:29.44
|16
|Cespedes, Mary Elizabeth
|Valparaiso Swim Club
|200 BR LCM
|2:30.33
|17
|Marinovich, Hannah
|Clovis Swim Club
|200 BR LCM
|2:31.16
|17
|Su, Mia
|Santa Clara Swim Club
|200 BR LCM
|2:31.45
|14
|Scott, Elle
|NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc
|200 BR LCM
|2:31.65
|16
|Howley, Tess
|Long Island Aquatic Club
|100 FL LCM
|58.99
|18
|Hartman, Bailey
|Crow Canyon Sharks
|100 FL LCM
|59.09
|17
|Jia, Annie
|Upper Dublin Aquatic Club
|100 FL LCM
|59.20
|16
|Bricker, Caroline
|Pikes Peak Athletics
|100 FL LCM
|59.32
|18
|Chavez, Ava
|Sierra Marlins Swim Team
|100 FL LCM
|59.49
|18
|Boemer, Anna
|SOLO Aquatics
|100 FL LCM
|59.98
|18
|Derivaux, Audrey
|Jersey Wahoos
|100 FL LCM
|1:00.02
|13
|Schalow, Maggie
|Irvine Novaquatics
|100 FL LCM
|1:00.10
|18
|Howley, Tess
|Long Island Aquatic Club
|200 FL LCM
|2:06.85
|18
|Bellard, Hannah
|Club Wolverine
|200 FL LCM
|2:09.92
|18
|Mullins, Lainey
|Suburban Seahawks Club
|200 FL LCM
|2:10.99
|17
|Hartman, Bailey
|Crow Canyon Sharks
|200 FL LCM
|2:11.33
|17
|Derivaux, Audrey
|Jersey Wahoos
|200 FL LCM
|2:11.54
|13
|Bricker, Caroline
|Pikes Peak Athletics
|200 FL LCM
|2:11.92
|18
|Zhang, Kelsey
|Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics
|200 FL LCM
|2:12.40
|15
|Walker, Katie
|Mansfield Aquatic Club
|200 FL LCM
|2:12.42
|18
|Derivaux, Lilly
|Bulldog Swimming
|200 FL LCM
|2:12.93
|18
|Schalow, Maggie
|Irvine Novaquatics
|200 FL LCM
|2:13.13
|18
|Bowen, Lynsey
|Carmel Swim Club
|200 FL LCM
|2:13.61
|16
|Bricker, Caroline
|Pikes Peak Athletics
|200 IM LCM
|2:13.18
|18
|O’Dell, Teagan
|Mission Viejo Nadadores
|200 IM LCM
|2:13.90
|16
|Scott, Elle
|NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc
|200 IM LCM
|2:14.72
|16
|Enge, Piper
|Bellevue Club Swim Team
|200 IM LCM
|2:15.66
|17
|Doane, Camden
|King Aquatic Club
|200 IM LCM
|2:15.77
|17
|Sweeney, Molly
|Carmel Swim Club
|200 IM LCM
|2:15.81
|15
|Bellard, Hannah
|Club Wolverine
|200 IM LCM
|2:16.07
|18
|Han, Kayla
|La Mirada Armada
|400 IM LCM
|4:42.32
|15
|Bellard, Hannah
|Club Wolverine
|400 IM LCM
|4:46.83
|18
|McCarthy, Katie
|Edina Swim Club
|400 IM LCM
|4:47.31
|18
|Plaza, Sofia
|SwimMAC Carolina
|400 IM LCM
|4:47.47
|17
|Doane, Camden
|King Aquatic Club
|400 IM LCM
|4:48.03
|17
|McDevitt, Alexa
|Bellevue Club Swim Team
|400 IM LCM
|4:48.24
|16
|Bricker, Caroline
|Pikes Peak Athletics
|400 IM LCM
|4:48.41
|18
|Kim, Chloe
|Scarlet Aquatics
|400 IM LCM
|4:49.21
|16
|Derivaux, Audrey
|Jersey Wahoos
|400 IM LCM
|4:49.32
|13
|Turano, Kathleen
|Scarlet Aquatics
|400 IM LCM
|4:49.76
|15