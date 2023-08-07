Watch All of Summer McIntosh’s Swims From The 2023 World Championships

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Canadian teenager Summer McIntosh continued to shine at the international level, winning gold in the 400 IM and 200 butterfly as well as bronze in the 200 freestyle. She also helped anchor Canada’s 4×100 women’s medley relay on the final night of competition, after winning the 400 IM earlier in the session. Notably, her 200 butterfly win and 200 freestyle bronze medal set new World Junior Records, lowering her own from earlier this year.

WOMEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINAL

World Record: Summer McIntosh , Canada – 4:25.87 (2023)

, Canada – 4:25.87 (2023) Championship Record: Katinka Hosszu, Hungary – 4:29.33 (2017)

World Junior Record: Summer McIntosh , Canada – 4:25.87 (2023)

, Canada – 4:25.87 (2023) 2022 Winning Time: Summer McIntosh, Canada – 4:32.04

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Record: Liu Zige, China – 2:01.81 (2009)

World Junior Record: Summer McIntosh , Canada – 2:04.70 (2023)

Championship Record: Jess Schipper, Australia – 2:03.41 (2009)

2022 World Champion: Summer McIntosh , Canada – 2:05.20

, Canada – 2:05.20 2022 Time to Medal: 2:06.32

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: Federica Pellegrini , Italy — 1:52.98 (2009)

World Junior Record: Summer McIntosh , Canada – 1:53.91 (2023)

Championship Record: Federica Pellegrini , Italy -1:52.98 (2009)

2022 World Champion: Yang Junxuan, China – 1:54.92

2022 Time to Medal: 1:56.25

WOMEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL

World Record: United States – 3:50.40 (2019)

Championship Record: United States – 3:50.40 (2019)

World Junior Record: Canada – 3:58.38 (2017)

2022 Winning Time: United States – 3:53.78

