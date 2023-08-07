Watch All of Summer McIntosh’s Swims From The 2023 World Championships

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 23 to 30, 2023
- Fukuoka, Japan
- Marine Messe Fukuoka
- LCM (50m)
Canadian teenager Summer McIntosh continued to shine at the international level, winning gold in the 400 IM and 200 butterfly as well as bronze in the 200 freestyle. She also helped anchor Canada’s 4×100 women’s medley relay on the final night of competition, after winning the 400 IM earlier in the session. Notably, her 200 butterfly win and 200 freestyle bronze medal set new World Junior Records, lowering her own from earlier this year.
WOMEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINAL
- World Record: Summer McIntosh, Canada – 4:25.87 (2023)
Championship Record: Katinka Hosszu, Hungary – 4:29.33 (2017)
- World Junior Record: Summer McIntosh, Canada – 4:25.87 (2023)
- 2022 Winning Time: Summer McIntosh, Canada – 4:32.04
Top 8:
- Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 4:27.11
- Katie Grimes (USA) – 4:31.41
- Jenna Forrester (AUS) – 4:32.30
- Alex Walsh (USA) – 4:34.46
- Freya Colbert (GBR) – 4:35.28
- Sara Franceschi (ITA) – 4:37.73
- Katie Shanahan (GBR) – 4:41.29
- Mio Narita (JPN) – 4:42.14
WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL
- World Record: Liu Zige, China – 2:01.81 (2009)
World Junior Record: Summer McIntosh, Canada – 2:04.70 (2023)
- Championship Record: Jess Schipper, Australia – 2:03.41 (2009)
- 2022 World Champion: Summer McIntosh, Canada – 2:05.20
- 2022 Time to Medal: 2:06.32
Top 8:
- Summer McIntosh (CAN) — 2:04.06 (WORLD JUNIOR RECORD)
- Elizabeth Dekkers (AUS) — 2:05.46
- Regan Smith (USA) — 2:06.58
- Lana Pudar (BIH) — 2:07.05
- Airi Mitsui (JPN)/Helena Bach (DEN) — 2:07.15
- (tie)
- Laura Stephens (GBR) — 2:07.27
- Lindsay Looney (USA) — 2:07.90
WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL
World Record: Federica Pellegrini, Italy — 1:52.98 (2009) World Junior Record: Summer McIntosh, Canada – 1:53.91 (2023) Championship Record: Federica Pellegrini, Italy -1:52.98 (2009)
- 2022 World Champion: Yang Junxuan, China – 1:54.92
- 2022 Time to Medal: 1:56.25
Top 8:
- Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS) — 1:52.85 (WORLD RECORD)
- Ariarne Titmus (AUS) — 1:53.01
- Summer McIntosh (CAN) — 1:53.65 (WORLD JUNIOR RECORD)
- Siobhan Haughey (HKG) — 1:53.96
- Marrit Steenbergen (NED) — 1:55.51
- Bella Sims (USA) — 1:56.00
- Freya Anderson (GBR) — 1:56.33
- Liu Yaxin (CHN) — 1:56.97
WOMEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL
- World Record: United States – 3:50.40 (2019)
- Championship Record: United States – 3:50.40 (2019)
- World Junior Record: Canada – 3:58.38 (2017)
- 2022 Winning Time: United States – 3:53.78
Top 8:
- USA – 3:52.08
- Australia – 3:53.37
- Canada – 3:54.12
- China – 3:54.57
- Sweden – 3:56.32
- Japan – 3:58.02
- Netherlands – 3:58.09
- France – 3:59.25