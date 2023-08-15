World Champion Hubi Kos Breaks Down “the Bowman Effect”

Hubi Kos of Hungary surprised many when he touched first in the men’s 200 backstroke at the 2023 World Championships. The World Jr Record holder in the 200 IM recently moved to Tempe, Arizona in December to train with Bob Bowman at Arizona State, the famed coach of Michael Phelps. Kos describes how training in the training environment that Bowman has created in Tempe helped him get to the top of the podium in Fukuoka, Japan.

0:00 Hubi Kos Introduction

0:56 Spending time in Hungary

4:13 World Champs Lineup

5:48 100 Free

8:30 100 Back

11:53 200 Back

17:34 Getting Sick After Winning World Title

21:32 Why Arizona State?

24:09 Training with Milak in Hungary

27:55 Arriving at ASU During Winter Training

32:01 Pac-12s/NCAAs

37:40 Training at Altitude at OTC

45:18 2023-24 College Season