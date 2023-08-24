Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

How Jack Alexy Became America’s Top Male Sprinter

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman HodgesGarrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Jack Alexy, the man who won silver medals in the 50 and 100 free individually as well as gold, silver, and bronze as a part of Team USA relays at the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan. Alexy discusses the changes he made this season that led to improvement in his racing, including staying late to workouts to spend more time in the water and changing his mindset toward practice.

Jozsef Nagy Acting School
11 minutes ago

Alexy’s performance was definitely a huge silver lining to these WCs. Dressel being back would still be ideal – to be the king you have to beat the king and all – but having Alexy there and now with international meet success to his credit – is great for the team.

