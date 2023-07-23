2023 World Championships: View Your Picks for the Pick ‘Em Contest

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan is about to kick off. With that being the case, the Pick ‘Em Contest has officially closed. In this post, we’re sharing the responses from each contestant in a mast spreadsheet. All identifying information, other than the screen name, has been removed in the interest of each contestant’s privacy. If you’re playing along in this Pick ‘Em contest, it may be a good idea to bookmark this page for easy access, so you can return and refresh yourself on your picks at your leisure.

Before we get into the picks, here is a reminder of the scoring system for this Pick ‘Em Contest

SCORING SYSTEM

Correctly picking a swimmer to place:

1st – 7 points

2nd – 5 points

3rd – 4 points

4th – 3 points

Correctly picking a swimmer to place in the top 4 but putting them in the wrong spot, will earn you 1 point.

Also, here is a refresher on the rules of the contest:

OFFICIAL RULES

Anybody is eligible to play, but only certain people are eligible for prizes. For starters, only one entry per person is allowed. If we discover that you have made multiple entries, we may disqualify all of your entries.

To win prizes, entrant must:

Be 18 or older

Accept responsibility for any and all taxes

Accept responsibility for any impact on high school or college eligibility

Be a legal resident of the United States or Canada (prizes will only be mailed to these countries)

Must enter contest using their real name

No purchase is required for entry

Agree to allow SwimSwam to provide their personal information to a sponsor in order to distribute prizes

If you didn’t see it on the original Pick ‘Em Contest post, Daily Prizes are the VANQUISHER 2.0 & SPEEDO PRINTED TEAMSTER 2.0 backpack, while the Grand Prize will be a SPEEDO TECH SUIT.

Now, without further ado, here is the master spreadsheet with all the responses. As always, it will likely be easiest for you to locate your picks by using the “ctrl + F” function on your keyboard to search for your screen name.