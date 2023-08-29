Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Dissecting Kate Douglass’s 6-Medal Performance at the 2023 World Championships

SwimSwam caught up with Kate Douglass, the 2023 world champion in the women’s 200 IM who took home a whopping 6 medals from Fukuoka. Douglass is about to start her master’s degree in statistics at UVA while gearing up for the 2024 Olympic Trials.

Douglass reflects on her huge event lineup in Japan, including taking on the 200 IM Semi-final 10 minutes before anchoring the women’s 400 free relay and swimming the 200 breast and 100 free back-to-back through prelims, semis, and finals.

  • 0:00 Kate Douglass Introduction
  • 0:45 Master’s Degree in Statistics
  • 5:25 Pro Life
  • 7:18 US Trials/Training Camp
  • 12:01 200 IM Semi-Final
  • 13:40 400 Free Relay
  • 16:00 200 IM Final
  • 19:03 200 Breast/100 Free
  • 23:03 Anchoring USA Relays
  • 25:50 6 Medals
  • 28:15 200 Free Training

2
Stefe
10 minutes ago

Another below par effort to motivate the Americans for Paris.
You’re desperation has not gone unnoticed.

Chas
23 minutes ago

Coleman calling her out on aerobic BK training, lol.

