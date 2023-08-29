Dissecting Kate Douglass’s 6-Medal Performance at the 2023 World Championships

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

SwimSwam caught up with Kate Douglass, the 2023 world champion in the women’s 200 IM who took home a whopping 6 medals from Fukuoka. Douglass is about to start her master’s degree in statistics at UVA while gearing up for the 2024 Olympic Trials.

Douglass reflects on her huge event lineup in Japan, including taking on the 200 IM Semi-final 10 minutes before anchoring the women’s 400 free relay and swimming the 200 breast and 100 free back-to-back through prelims, semis, and finals.

0:00 Kate Douglass Introduction

Introduction 0:45 Master’s Degree in Statistics

5:25 Pro Life

7:18 US Trials/Training Camp

12:01 200 IM Semi-Final

13:40 400 Free Relay

16:00 200 IM Final

19:03 200 Breast/100 Free

23:03 Anchoring USA Relays

25:50 6 Medals

28:15 200 Free Training

