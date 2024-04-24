James Guy on Chinese Doping Scandal: “It opens the door to so many other things”

2x Olympic Champion and now 3x British Olympian James Guy spoke with SwimSwam after it came to light over the weekend that 23 Chinese swimmers had tested positive for TMZ in January of 2021. Early in the week, Guy had tweeted “Ban them all and never compete again” and expressed similar frustration today, namely in WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) for allowing such a situation to occur.
SWIMSWAM PODCAST LINKS
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Spotify
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Podbean
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Google
- Click here to listen and subscribe on YouTube
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Listen Notes
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Stitcher
- Click here to listen and subscribe on iHeartRadio
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Amazon
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Pandora
Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com
Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.
Love that he says what he says about the Chinese athletes, and then also talks about getting congratulatory texts from Conor Dwyer
Few biscuits short of a tin.
Guy, chewing his ADHD prescription with TUE in hand! Mega LOLZ
Oleksiak posted an interesting emoji response to USADA’s statement…
Knows Dressell is filthy for the meds? 🥴
Really do not know what to make of that.
What emoji was posted
Which emoji was it?
🥴
LOL she knows how many TUEs they give out 🥴