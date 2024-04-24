Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

James Guy on Chinese Doping Scandal: “It opens the door to so many other things”

Comments: 10

2x Olympic Champion and now 3x British Olympian James Guy spoke with SwimSwam after it came to light over the weekend that 23 Chinese swimmers had tested positive for TMZ in January of 2021. Early in the week, Guy had tweeted “Ban them all and never compete again” and expressed similar frustration today, namely in WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) for allowing such a situation to occur.

10
Steve Nolan
22 minutes ago

Love that he says what he says about the Chinese athletes, and then also talks about getting congratulatory texts from Conor Dwyer

Swimm
9 minutes ago

Few biscuits short of a tin.

Swimm
31 minutes ago

Guy, chewing his ADHD prescription with TUE in hand! Mega LOLZ

Mott
34 minutes ago

Oleksiak posted an interesting emoji response to USADA’s statement…

Swimm
30 minutes ago

Knows Dressell is filthy for the meds? 🥴

Titobiloluwa
29 minutes ago

Really do not know what to make of that.

Caveman
24 minutes ago

What emoji was posted

BairnOwl
24 minutes ago

Which emoji was it?

Sub13
34 seconds ago

🥴

Sub13
53 seconds ago

LOL she knows how many TUEs they give out 🥴

