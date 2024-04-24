James Guy on Chinese Doping Scandal: “It opens the door to so many other things”

2x Olympic Champion and now 3x British Olympian James Guy spoke with SwimSwam after it came to light over the weekend that 23 Chinese swimmers had tested positive for TMZ in January of 2021. Early in the week, Guy had tweeted “Ban them all and never compete again” and expressed similar frustration today, namely in WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) for allowing such a situation to occur.

SWIMSWAM PODCAST LINKS