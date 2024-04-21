Olympic Swimmers React to Chinese Doping Scandal: ‘Ban Them All and Never Compete Again’

Olympians from around the world reacted to the stunning news Friday night that 23 Chinese swimmers were cleared by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) despite testing positive for a banned substance about seven months before the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Chinese doping authorities claimed trimetazidine (TMZ) was ingested unwittingly, but they reportedly provided no explanation for how traces of the drug appeared in the kitchen of a hotel where the swimmers had stayed. Ultimately, however, WADA concluded that it could not disprove China’s version of events.

Three-time British Olympic champion Adam Peaty questioned why there was never any information released about the situation at the time.

“Who really benefits from the lack of transparency and secrecy?” Peaty asked on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “What happened to strict liability? Whether someone benefits or not, surely at this scale it prove it’s systematic? So disappointing from WADA.”

Peaty is gearing up for a 100-meter breaststroke battle at the Paris Olympic this summer with reigning world champion Qin Haiyang, who was among those named as having tested positive for TMZ in 2021.

Peaty’s British teammate, James Guy, also expressed his frustration on social media.

“Wow. Ban them all and never compete again,” Guy wrote on X. “Give Slam his gold medal now.”

“Slam” is a nickname for Duncan Scott, who won a silver medal in the 200 IM (1:55.28) behind China’s Wang Shun (1:55.00) in Tokyo. Wang was another star Chinese swimmer named as having tested positive in a joint investigation by the New York Times and German TV station ARD along with 200 butterfly gold medalist Zhang Yufei.

Australian breaststroker Zac Stubblety-Cook, who lost his 200 breast world record to Qin last year, took a more measured approach to the potential scandal.

“That’s up to WADA and that whole system,” Stubblety-Cook said. “I’m an athlete and I just have to trust the system.”

WADA defended its handling of the case, claiming it had no basis to challenge China’s explanation of environmental contamination. But the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) still isn’t satisfied with WADA’s explanation.

“When you blow away their rhetoric, the facts remain as have been reported: WADA failed to provisionally suspend the athletes, disqualify results, and publicly disclose the positives,” USADA CEO Travis Tygart said. “These are egregious failures, even if you buy their story that this was contamination and a potent drug ‘magically appeared’ in a kitchen and led to 23 positive tests of elite Chinese swimmers.”

USA Swimming also chimed in on Saturday, saying that it is “extremely disappointed to hear the allegations reported, and looks forward to swift action and resolution.” On Friday, American swimmers were told that the Chinese women’s 800 free relay was facing the stripping of their gold medals due to a doping violation by at least one member of the relay. WADA later denied that China’s 800 free relay was being disqualified.

Allison Schmitt, who led off the U.S. women’s 800 free relay that took silver behind China, shared her thoughts on her Instagram story.

“It saddens me that the Olympic Games’ movement and the purity of competition is pushed aside for money and politics,” Schmitt wrote. “Not only as an Olympic medalist affected by this controversy, but also as an athlete and human being, I’m disappointed in the lack of fair play and integrity that WADA claims to uphold… I remember our team asking to be drug tested after this race. To ensure that we are all clean.”

Stanford head coach Greg Meehan, who coached the U.S. women at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, said that everyone had concerns of systematic doping during the pandemic because of infrequent testing.

“Complete lack of transparency by WADA/Chinada and inconsistent handling of positive tests is appalling,” Meehan wrote on X.

Swimming Australia CEO Rob Woodhouse said “at this stage we are making our own inquiries with World Aquatics.”