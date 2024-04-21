Olympic Swimmers React to Chinese Doping Scandal: ‘Ban Them All and Never Compete Again’

Olympians from around the world reacted to the stunning news Friday night that 23 Chinese swimmers were cleared by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) despite testing positive for a banned substance about seven months before the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
Chinese doping authorities claimed trimetazidine (TMZ) was ingested unwittingly, but they reportedly provided no explanation for how traces of the drug appeared in the kitchen of a hotel where the swimmers had stayed. Ultimately, however, WADA concluded that it could not disprove China’s version of events.
Three-time British Olympic champion Adam Peaty questioned why there was never any information released about the situation at the time.
“Who really benefits from the lack of transparency and secrecy?” Peaty asked on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “What happened to strict liability? Whether someone benefits or not, surely at this scale it prove it’s systematic? So disappointing from WADA.”
Peaty is gearing up for a 100-meter breaststroke battle at the Paris Olympic this summer with reigning world champion Qin Haiyang, who was among those named as having tested positive for TMZ in 2021.
Peaty’s British teammate, James Guy, also expressed his frustration on social media.
“Wow. Ban them all and never compete again,” Guy wrote on X. “Give Slam his gold medal now.”
“Slam” is a nickname for Duncan Scott, who won a silver medal in the 200 IM (1:55.28) behind China’s Wang Shun (1:55.00) in Tokyo. Wang was another star Chinese swimmer named as having tested positive in a joint investigation by the New York Times and German TV station ARD along with 200 butterfly gold medalist Zhang Yufei.
Australian breaststroker Zac Stubblety-Cook, who lost his 200 breast world record to Qin last year, took a more measured approach to the potential scandal.
“That’s up to WADA and that whole system,” Stubblety-Cook said. “I’m an athlete and I just have to trust the system.”
WADA defended its handling of the case, claiming it had no basis to challenge China’s explanation of environmental contamination. But the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) still isn’t satisfied with WADA’s explanation.
“When you blow away their rhetoric, the facts remain as have been reported: WADA failed to provisionally suspend the athletes, disqualify results, and publicly disclose the positives,” USADA CEO Travis Tygart said. “These are egregious failures, even if you buy their story that this was contamination and a potent drug ‘magically appeared’ in a kitchen and led to 23 positive tests of elite Chinese swimmers.”
USA Swimming also chimed in on Saturday, saying that it is “extremely disappointed to hear the allegations reported, and looks forward to swift action and resolution.” On Friday, American swimmers were told that the Chinese women’s 800 free relay was facing the stripping of their gold medals due to a doping violation by at least one member of the relay. WADA later denied that China’s 800 free relay was being disqualified.
Allison Schmitt, who led off the U.S. women’s 800 free relay that took silver behind China, shared her thoughts on her Instagram story.
“It saddens me that the Olympic Games’ movement and the purity of competition is pushed aside for money and politics,” Schmitt wrote. “Not only as an Olympic medalist affected by this controversy, but also as an athlete and human being, I’m disappointed in the lack of fair play and integrity that WADA claims to uphold… I remember our team asking to be drug tested after this race. To ensure that we are all clean.”
Stanford head coach Greg Meehan, who coached the U.S. women at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, said that everyone had concerns of systematic doping during the pandemic because of infrequent testing.
“Complete lack of transparency by WADA/Chinada and inconsistent handling of positive tests is appalling,” Meehan wrote on X.
Swimming Australia CEO Rob Woodhouse said “at this stage we are making our own inquiries with World Aquatics.”
Meanwhile, French star Leon Marchand weighed in with an “uh oh” emoji. The 400 IM world record holder could be going up against both Qin and Wang at his home Olympics this summer.
Time to start looking for large out-of-place purchases by WADA executives and/or their family members and/or shell companies….
Is this the same drug that Sun Yang took?
No Sun Yang is natty
However runs WADA should be sh*tcanned for this. Clearly at best incompetent, or at worst in bed with or too cowardly to stand up to the CCP.
I guarantee if this had happened to another country, it would have not gone down like this.
This is another example of how the CCP is undermines the rules based order of the world and our institutions. I guarantee they are/ have been laughing at how they have gotten away with this.
Eh. Less powerful sporting countries would get demolished for this, the big dawgs wouldn’t.
I’ll just say it – if the US had a similar thing going on, I don’t think WADA would have acted very differently.
There is no plausible scenario for that drug to be in a kitchen under a chain of events where it gets in the food of numerous athletes. Not to be crude but the excuses from the Chinese authorities sound a lot like the excuses in the emergency room when a patient has an embarrassing object lodged in an even more embarrassing body part. Gosh doctor, I have no idea how that could have gotten in there. Some circumstantial evidence is very strong, as when you find a trout in the milk.
Time to start the investigation into what type of influence China exerted on WADA and who was specifically influenced.
Go get it investigative reporters… story of your career in an Olympic year
Battlelines have been drawn between titans of this sport
Prosecution: USA Swimming, USADA, Aquatics GB (unofficial), ITA
Defense: World Aquatics, WADA, Chinese Swimming Federation, CHINADA
Eating Popcorn: Swimming Australia
I thought ITA means italy for a while, and got confused.
World Aquatics and CSA are two cheeks of the same arse
Not sure how enhanced swimming by China does not negatively impact Australian swimmer results, but um…ok?
It can be wise not to take a side when in the blink of an eye you can find yourself in the same position. If WADA turns a blind eye to what’s going on in China there is no reason to believe they don’t turn a blind eye to what’s going on in the US.
Australia is not a big dog. They are approaching the situation with caution, as they should.
This whole media frenzy is all just bs anyway, if you look at this story and cant see the underlying politics you’re missing whats really going on. Doping scandals and stories have for the past 70 years and continue to remain blatantly political. “oh the russians and chinese must be doping, they cannot in any natural way be better than us americans, i as an american must hate russia and china” blah blah blah its all politics and bs. sport should be free from politics. the hypocrisy is astonishing as well, if you think its just the chinese or russians doping youre unbelievably ignorant i would estimate 85-95 percent of professional swimmers to be doping in some capacity regardless of… Read more »
But you can’t see the politics on the other side? China clearly paying off WADA to clear them of wrongdoing OR WADA/World Aquatics being scared of sanctioning them because of China’s money and potential to host events in their country?
Give Regan her 2 fly gold medal
YES!!!