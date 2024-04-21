A Look At Chinese Olympic Qualifiers Through Day 3 Of Nationals

2024 CHINESE NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 Chinese National Swimming Championships saw day 3 conclude tonight from Shenzhen. With the competition spanning a massive 10 days, we’re just getting started with qualifications for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Per the Chinese selection policy, results from this competition represent a last-chance Olympic qualification opportunity.

The results will be combined with the 2023 World Championships and 2024 World Championships with performances ranked by times clocked in the final of each meet to determine the fastest swimmer to be added to the official lineup for this summer.

Let’s take a look at the qualified Chinese swimmers at this point taking into account any performances knocked out based on time ranking.

OQT’s Clocked Thus Far at the 2024 Chinese Nationals

Men’s 200m free – Pan Zhanle (1:45.68), Ji Xinjie (1:45.86)

(1:45.68), (1:45.86) Men’s 400m free – Pan Zhanle (3:45.58), Zhang Zhanshuo (3:45.82)

(3:45.58), (3:45.82) Men’s 100m back – Xu Jiayu (52.39)

(52.39) Men’s 100m breast – Qin Haiyang (58.24), Sun Jiajun (58.73)

(58.24), (58.73) Women’s 200m free – Yang Junxuan (1:54.37), Li Bingjie (1:56.29)

(1:54.37), (1:56.29) Women’s 400m free – Li Bingjie (4:04.03), Liu Yaxin (4:04.88)

(4:04.03), (4:04.88) Women’s 100m fly – Zhang Yufei (56.36) , Yu Yiting (56.82)

, (56.82) Women’s 100m breast – Tang Qianting (1:04.39), Yang Chang (1:06.79)

OQT’s Clocked From 2023/2024 World Championships