Puerto Rico Swimming Federation Banned from CCAN Competition Until $57K Debt Repaid

The Central American and Caribbean Swimming Federation (CCAN) suspended the Puerto Rico Swimming Federation (FPN) on Wednesday for failure to pay El Salvador $57,535 for participation at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games last summer.

Puerto Rico is now banned from taking part in CCAN events until the debt is repaid in full. The 2024 CCAN Championships are less than two months away, with the pool swimming portion scheduled from June 14-23 in Monterrey, Mexico.

Fernando Delgado was elected to a four-year term leading the FPN back in 2020. The man who signed off on the suspension, CCAN president Felix Calderon, also hails from Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rico swimmers won nine medals (three gold) at the 2023 CCAN Championships in El Salvador, finishing 5th in the overall medal table.

The CCAN also oversees the Caribbean Island Swimming Championships and CAMEX, an age-group championship features Central America and Mexico.

Ohio State graduate and current Tennessee pro Kristen Romano could be among those impacted by the FPN’s suspension if the organization can’t repay its debt in time for the 2024 CCAN Championships. The Olympic qualifying period ends June 23, which means that the CCAN Championships will serve as one last chance to punch a ticket to Paris.

Romano posted a personal-best 200 IM time (2:13.33) at the 2024 World Championships in February that was just two tenths shy of the Olympic ‘B’ cut. She won the 200 back (2:12.56), 200 IM (2:13.74), and 400 IM (4:45.47) at the Central American and Caribbean Games last summer.