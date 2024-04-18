2024 Chinese Nationals (Olympic Trials) Begin on Friday, April 19th

2024 CHINESE NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, April 19th – Sunday, April 27th

Shenzhen, China

LCM (50m)

Results via Asian Media

China joins the Olympic Trials party with the 2024 National Swimming Championships kicking off tomorrow, April 19th from Shenzhen.

Following the Paris 2024 Olympic schedule, prelims begin at 11:00am local with finals taking place at 8:30pm local.

We look to the entries that feature key athletes to the tune of 100m free world record holder Pan Zhanle.

Just 19 years of age, Pan overtook Romanian David Popovici‘s world record of 46.86 at this year’s World Championships. In Doha, Pan brought it down to 46.80 as the lead-off on the Chinese men’s 4x100m free relay.

He’s set to race the 50m, 100m, 200m and 400m freestyle distances, with the latter sitting a little outside the teen’s wheelhouse.

Pan put up a lifetime best of 3:46.40 at last year’s Chinese Spring Championships, proving he can dip under the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time of 3:46.78.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic heroine Zhang Yufei highlights the women’s entries, taking on the 50m/100m/200m free along with the 100m/200m fly.

Although the 25-year-old bypassed this year’s World Championships, Zhang’s effects from her impressive performances in Fukuoka can still be felt. She earned a multitude of medals last year including 100m fly gold and gold in the mixed medley relay and 50m fly silver.

Zhang also captured 50m free bronze and women’s 400m free relay bronze

Key Male Entries

Pan Zhanle – 50m/100m/200m/400m free

– 50m/100m/200m/400m free Qin Haiyang – 100m/200m breast

Wang Shun – 200m free, 100m back, 200m IM

Xu Jiayu – 100m/200m back

Ji Xinjie – 100m/200m/400m free

Yan Zibei – 100m breast

Dong Zhihao – 100m/200m breast

Sun Jiajun – 100m breast, 100m fly

Chen Juner – 100m/200m free, 100m/200m fly

Fei Liwei – 200m/400m/800m/1500m free, 200m IM

Wang Gukailai – 100m/200m back

Key Female Entries