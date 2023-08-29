Brown Women’s Swim & Dive Announces 2023-24 Schedule

Courtesy: Brown Athletics

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown’s Mary Ann Lippitt Women’s Swimming and Diving Coaching Chair Kate Kovenock has announced the Bears’ 2023-24 schedule. The schedule features four home meets and will finish with Brown hosting the 2024 Ivy League Championships.

Brown will start the season on the road at Harvard (Oct. 27) before the Bears host a tri-meet against Princeton and Dartmouth on November 4 for its home opener.

We’re excited to roll out the 23-24 schedule,” said Kovenock. “It’s a great balance of Ivy teams, strong mid-majors, and a Power 5 conference match up. This should provide the challenges and opportunities our team needs to be ready to go for championship season.”

After traveling to Penn on Nov. 11, the Bears will host the Bruno Invite from Nov. 17-19. Brown closes out 2023 on Dec. 2 with a home meet against Yale and Boston College.

2024 starts with a home meet against Columbia (Jan. 13) before Brown travels to Cornell on Jan. 19 for its final dual meet of the season.

The Bears will travel to the Boson Winter Open on Feb. 9-10.

Brown will host the Ivy League Championships from Feb. 21-24.