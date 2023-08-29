Sienna Toohey, 14, Swims 1:08.98 100 Breast in Australia, Ranks #2 in Age Group All-Time

2023 School Sports Australia Swimming Championships

August 21-29, 2023

SOPAC Pool, Sydney, Australia

Long Course Meters (50m), Prelims/Finals Age Group Events

Meet Central/Results

Australia was the dominant team of the 2023 World Aquatics Championships, but a glaring weakness on both the men’s and women’s sides was the noticeable lack of sprint breaststrokers.

But in a country like Australia, one never has to look far down the pipeline to see rising talent, and a new face emerged last week at the 2023 School Sports Australia Swimming Championships. There, 14-year-old Sienna Toohey from the Albury Amateur Swim Club in New South Wales won the girls’ 14-year-olds race in 1:08.98.

That’s a huge breakthrough for her: her previous best time, done at April’s Australian Age Championships, was 1:10.28. Even that swim was more than a second clear of the next-best time in her career.

While the time is not enough to dislodge Abbey Harkin from the slot on the senior relay (1:07.07 split at Worlds), it would have placed the young swimmer 4th at the World Championship Trials in June. Australia sent only one woman in the 100 breaststroke to Worlds: Harkin.

Toohey is now 2nd all-time in Australia among 14-year-olds, behind only Leisel Jones, who in 2000 swam 1:08.30, a year in which she would go on to win Olympic silver in front of a home crowd in Sydney.

Toohey is part of a pair of young talents the country has rising through the ranks, along with Griffith Uni’s Hayley Mackinder, who was 5th at Worlds Trials in 1:09.49.

Things are not necessarily as dire as they seem for Australia in this group, though, depending on how the country’s two regulars return from injury. Jenna Strauch (knee injury) and Chelsea Hodges (hip surgery), on full form, are the front-runners for the second leg of the Australian medleys.

Toohey also won the 50 breast (32.22), finished 4th in the 100 free (59.51), and won the 200 breast (2:33.37) at the meet.

Other Highlights: