Olympic Champion Chase Kalisz’s Journey From Michael Phelps Protégé to ASU Pro

At the Westmont Pro Swim Olympic Champion Chase Kalisz won the 400 IM in 4:13.52 and tied for the first in the 200 IM with a 1:57.76. Chase also grabbed silver in the 200 fly with a very respectable in-season 1:56.67.

Chase, now 30 years old, is swimming fast considering he’s been on this journey a long time in grinder events–painful events. Mentored by Michael Phelps and coached by (much of his career) Bob Bowman going back to the North Baltimore Aquatic Club era, Chase has always been in the center of the action.

In this interview, Chase details his mentorship on the ASU squad, notably with ASU Pro Drew Kibler, who popped a lightning 1:46.02 200 free to win in Westmont. Drew drops in on this interview sharing his side, but, to say the least, Chase has encouraged Kibler to get out of his comfort zone–out fast, and it’s clearly working.

PREDICTIONS

Looking ahead to U.S. Olympic Trials, I see Chase making his third Olympic Team in the 400 IM. I see Chase on his 2022 World Championships pace, 4:07.47 (bronze, behind Leon Marchand and Carson Foster). Despite being a veteran, Chase touches the wall in Indy at 4:07.5. My calculus? Chase is healthy. Sure, Chase won Olympic gold back in 2021 with a 4:09, but he was nursing a shoulder injury, really coming back from that injury. Not anymore. Chase, under Coach Bowman, is putting in the base-work to make the opening night of the U.S. Olympic Trials exciting.

Chase Kalisz PBs:

200 IM – 1:55.40 – 2018 Pan Pacs

400 IM – 4:05.90 – 2017 World Champs

