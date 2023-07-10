2023 World Championships: Official SwimSwam Preview Index

2023 World Championships
- July 23 – 30, 2023 (pool swimming)
- Fukuoka, Japan
- Marine Messe Fukuoka
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
The 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan are fast approaching. While the Championships begin on July 14th, pool swimming kicks off July 23rd and runs through the 30th.
As the meet approaches, we will be previewing all 42 of the pool events that are set to take place at the meet. From sprint freestyle to mixed relays to stroke 50s, we’re covering it all. Check in regularly so you don’t miss any of our event-by-event coverage. Below is the index for the previews, with a table for men’s, women’s and mixed events. As previews go up, links and medalists will be added.
Don’t miss our projected medal table at the bottom, which will update with each preview.
Women’s Events
|Event
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|50 free
|100 free
|200 free
|400 free
|800 free
|Katie Ledecky (USA)
|Ariarne Titmus (AUS)
|Erika Fairweather (NZL)
|1500 free
|50 back
|100 back
|200 back
|50 breast
|100 breast
|200 breast
|50 fly
|100 fly
|200 fly
|200 IM
|Summer McIntosh (CAN)
|Kaylee McKeown (AUS)
|Kate Douglass (USA)
|400 IM
|4×100 free relay
|4×200 free relay
|4×100 medley relay
Men’s Events
|Event
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|50 free
|Ben Proud (GBR)
|Cameron McEvoy (AUS)
|Florent Manaudou (FRA)
|100 free
|200 free
|400 free
|800 free
|1500 free
|50 back
|100 back
|200 back
|50 breast
|100 breast
|200 breast
|50 fly
|100 fly
|200 fly
|200 IM
|400 IM
|4×100 free relay
|4×200 free relay
|4×100 medley relay
Mixed Events
|Event
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|4×100 free relay
|4×100 medley relay
Projected Pool Swimming Medal Table
Here’s a look at how the medal table would shake out based on our medalist picks in each event:
|Nation
|Total Medals
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|United States
|2
|1
|1
|Australia
|3
|3
|Canada
|1
|1
|France
|1
|1
|Great Britain
|1
|1
|New Zealand
|1
|1
Is there a way to pin this article to the top?
Sure is. I’ll also put it on the event sidebar.
Summer McIntosh will destroy Swimswam photo curse for good.