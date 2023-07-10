Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 World Championships: Official SwimSwam Preview Index

2023 World Championships

  • July 23 – 30, 2023 (pool swimming)
  • Fukuoka, Japan
  • Marine Messe Fukuoka
  • LCM (50m)
The 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan are fast approaching. While the Championships begin on July 14th, pool swimming kicks off July 23rd and runs through the 30th.

As the meet approaches, we will be previewing all 42 of the pool events that are set to take place at the meet. From sprint freestyle to mixed relays to stroke 50s, we’re covering it all. Check in regularly so you don’t miss any of our event-by-event coverage. Below is the index for the previews, with a table for men’s, women’s and mixed events. As previews go up, links and medalists will be added.

Don’t miss our projected medal table at the bottom, which will update with each preview.

Women’s Events

Event Gold Silver Bronze
50 free
100 free
200 free
400 free
800 free Katie Ledecky (USA) Ariarne Titmus (AUS) Erika Fairweather (NZL)
1500 free
50 back
100 back
200 back
50 breast
100 breast
200 breast
50 fly
100 fly
200 fly
200 IM  Summer McIntosh (CAN) Kaylee McKeown (AUS) Kate Douglass (USA)
400 IM
4×100 free relay
4×200 free relay
4×100 medley relay

Men’s Events

Event Gold Silver Bronze
50 free Ben Proud (GBR) Cameron McEvoy (AUS) Florent Manaudou (FRA)
100 free
200 free
400 free
800 free
1500 free
50 back
100 back
200 back
50 breast
100 breast
200 breast
50 fly
100 fly
200 fly
200 IM
400 IM
4×100 free relay
4×200 free relay
4×100 medley relay

Mixed Events

Event Gold Silver Bronze
4×100 free relay
4×100 medley relay

Projected Pool Swimming Medal Table

Here’s a look at how the medal table would shake out based on our medalist picks in each event:

Nation Total Medals Gold Silver Bronze
United States 2 1 1
Australia 3 3
Canada 1 1
France 1 1
Great Britain 1 1
New Zealand 1 1

 

