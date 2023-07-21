2023 World Champs Previews: McKeown, Smith Set For Showdown In Women’s 100 Back

2023 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

BY THE NUMBERS: WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE

World Record: Kaylee McKeown , Australia – 57.45 (2021)

, Australia – 57.45 (2021) Championships Record: Regan Smith , USA – 57.57 (2019)

, USA – 57.57 (2019) 2022 World Champion: Regan Smith, USA – 58.22

The women’s 100 backstroke is set to be one of the most anticipated races of the 2023 World Championships. Featuring three of the last four world record holders, the field is stacked with talent.

The World Record Holders

In our picks for the top 10 most likely world records to be broken in the next week, the women’s 100 backstroke topped the list, thanks to Kaylee McKeown and Regan Smith.

Back at the 2019 World Championships, Smith shocked the world when she smashed Missy Franklin’s long-standing world record in the 200 backstroke during the event’s semi-finals. She went on to win the gold medal in that race, earning a nod to swim the backstroke leg of the U.S. women’s 4×100 medley relay despite not qualifying to swim the 100 backstroke individually. Smith took advantage of the opportunity, demolishing Kathleen Baker’s 100 back world record of 58.00, clocking 57.57 to become the first woman to break the 58-second barrier.

Due to her performances in 2019, Smith appeared to be the clear gold medal favorite in both backstroke events going into the 2020 Olympic Games. However, with the one-year delay of the Games provoked by the coronavirus pandemic, Australian Kaylee McKeown made herself known as an additional threat.

Shortly after the end of the initial quarantine and the return to competition in Australia in late 2020, McKeown started throwing mind-boggling times in both the 100 and 200 backstroke. Her performances included an eye-popping 57.93 in the 100 backstroke, which was the second-fastest performance ever at the time, only behind Smith’s world record. Then, at the Australian Trials, she made her move, taking down Smith’s world record in a time of 57.45.

At the 2021 Olympic Games, the pair met for the first time on the international stage since 2019. Both easily moved through the prelims and semi-finals of the 100 backstroke, with Smith leading McKeown entering the final. However, McKeown found the top of the podium in the final, taking down Smith with a time of 57.47, a new Olympic Record and the second-fastest performance of all-time.

The pair did not race each other in this event at the 2022 World Championships as McKeown dropped the 100 backstroke to focus on the 200 IM, leaving Smith to take the gold medal in a time of 58.22, almost a full second slower than McKeown’s Olympic performance.

Since then, Smith has changed coaches, leaving Stanford to train at Arizona St. under Bob Bowman, where she has seen a resurgence in her performances, including swimming a 57.71 at U.S. Nationals last month. McKeown has remained as consistent as ever, dropping multiple 57-point performances this season, along with a blistering 57.50 at the Australian World Championship Trials.

No matter which swimmer ends up coming out of this race on top, one thing is certain: Smith and McKeown are bound to have an exciting match-up. Could there be a new world record to come out of this race? The odds are high, but only time will tell.

Filling Out the Final

With Smith and McKeown so far ahead of the field, the only medal that seems to be “up for grabs” in this event is the bronze medal, barring any injuries or illnesses. There’s still a large contingent of swimmers bound to pursue the podium.

Canadian Kylie Masse has been a stalwart in this event for several years, medaling at every World Championships since 2017. Like Smith and McKeown, Masse also held the world record in this event for a short period of time, swimming a 58.10 back in 2018. She is also one of the only women to have ever broken the 58-second barrier, swimming 57s at both the 2021 Olympic Trials and Games, winning silver over Smith. However, Masse’s form this year has been questionable: she hasn’t broken the 59-second mark yet this year and currently only ranks eighth in the world

American Katharine Berkoff finished second to Smith at Trials to earn her first World Championship berth in this event after finishing second in the 50 backstroke at the 2022 World Championships. At Trials, Berkoff nearly joined the sub-58 club, posting a best time of 58.01, ranking her 3rd in the world this season.

The Australians notably will be without Mollie O’Callaghan in this event, who originally finished second in this event at Australian Trials to qualify for Worlds. O’Callaghan sustained a knee injury earlier in the season, limiting her event schedule. She’ll instead be replaced by Madi Wilson, who enters the meet with a 59.80.

Despite focusing on freestyle in recent years, Wilson has been as fast as 58.75 in this event, done back in 2015.

Canada also has Ingrid Wilm in this race, following her breakout season in 2022. Wilm enters the meet with the fifth-fastest entry time, 58.80. At last year’s meet, Wilm finished 4th in the 50 backstroke, missing the podium by .03 at her first world championships. She then medaled in the 100 backstroke at the 2022 Short Course World Championship, winning bronze. Given her breakthrough last year, Wilm may be a threat here.

Wang Xueer is a veteran from China, who has also dipped under the 59-second barrier this season. She holds a best time of 58.99 from the Chinese National Championships this year, giving herself the 6th-fastest entry time. Wang has plenty of experience, racing at multiple World Championships and the 2016 Olympic Games, which could be a huge advantage for her. Wang’s teammate Letian Wan could also have an impact, coming into the meet ranked 8th with an entry time of 59.19.

Other veterans in this event are Kira Toussaint and Maaike de Waard, both of the Netherlands, Great Britain’s Medi Harris, and Italian Margherita Panziera, all of whom are established names on the international scene. Any of these swimmers could find themselves in the final, especially given the depth of the entire field.

SWIMSWAM’S PICKS

Dark Horse: Roos Vanotterdijk (BEL) – Vanotterdijk became the first Belgian sub-1:00 in February at 59.62, and at only 18 years of age, she’s got a lot of promise.