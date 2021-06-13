Kaylee McKeown Drops 57.45 to Break Regan Smith’s World Record in the 100 Back

Swimming Australia Olympic Trials
- Saturday, June 12th – Thursday, June 17th
- South Australia Aquatic & Leisure Centre, Adelaide, Australia
- Sole Olympic-Qualifying Opportunity
- 2021 Swimming Australia Olympic Nomination Criteria
- Meet Site
- Final Start List
- Live Results
- Qualifying Criteria
- Day 2 Finals Live Stream (Amazon Prime required)
Podium:
- Kaylee McKeown (USCS) – 57.45
- Emily Seebohm (GUSC) – 58.59
- Mollie O’Callaghan (STPTET) – 58.86
Swimming in the final of the women’s 100 backstroke at the 2021 Australian Olympic Trials, 19-year-old Kaylee McKeown from USC Spartans broke the World Record of 57.57 set by Regan Smith at 2019 World Championships in Gwangju. McKeown cracked a 57.45 to take .12 off Smith’s mark. McKeown was out in 28.10 and back in 29.35, beating her previous PB of 57.63 from a month ago in Sydney.
It was an emotional win for McKeown who lost her father to cancer 10 months ago. She swam a disciplined race, getting off to a strong start, kicking 11 times off each wall and coming in with a perfect touch at the end. She led by nearly half a body length before taking her first stroke and was up by about 3/10 at the 50 wall. Her second 50 was almost a second faster than runner-up Emily Seebohm. Seebohm, who has been on the National Team since she was 14, was hoping to join Leisel Jones as the only Australian swimmers to compete at four Olympic Games. She pulled it off with a second-place finish of 58.59.
Smith had broken the WR leading off the USA’s 400 medley relay at World Championships with 57.57. She had gone out in 27.74 and come home in 29.83.
Comparative splits:
|Regan Smith, 2019
|Kaylee McKeown, 2021
|1st 50
|27.74
|28.10
|2nd 50
|29.83
|29.35
|57.57
|57.45
🌏THAT IS A NEW WORLD RECORD FOR KAYLEE MCKEOWN 🌏
Clocking in a 57.45 in the women's 100m backstroke the 19-year-old has marked her name in history.#2021AusTrials pic.twitter.com/H4OBQUtHK0
— Swimming Australia (@SwimmingAUS) June 13, 2021
2020-2021 LCM Women 100 Back
McKeown
57.63
|2
|Kathleen
Dawson
|GBR
|58.08
|05/23
|3
|Olivia
Smoliga
|USA
|58.31
|05/15
|4
|Rhyan
White
|USA
|58.43
|05/15
|5
|Kylie
Masse
|CAN
|58.48
|05/08
an absolute legend. what a great swim. had me on my feet cheering at 3am (I’m on U.S. time haha)
The US will win 0 relays in Tokyo. Only individual gold medalists may be Ryan Lochte or Simone Manuel.
the americans right now are feeling envy