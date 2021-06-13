Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kaylee McKeown Drops 57.45 to Break Regan Smith’s World Record in the 100 Back

Swimming Australia Olympic Trials

  1. Kaylee McKeown (USCS) – 57.45
  2. Emily Seebohm (GUSC) – 58.59
  3. Mollie O’Callaghan (STPTET) – 58.86

Swimming in the final of the women’s 100 backstroke at the 2021 Australian Olympic Trials, 19-year-old Kaylee McKeown from USC Spartans broke the World Record of 57.57 set by Regan Smith at 2019 World Championships in Gwangju. McKeown cracked a 57.45 to take .12 off Smith’s mark. McKeown was out in 28.10 and back in 29.35, beating her previous PB of 57.63 from a month ago in Sydney.

It was an emotional win for McKeown who lost her father to cancer 10 months ago. She swam a disciplined race, getting off to a strong start, kicking 11 times off each wall and coming in with a perfect touch at the end. She led by nearly half a body length before taking her first stroke and was up by about 3/10 at the 50 wall. Her second 50 was almost a second faster than runner-up Emily Seebohm. Seebohm, who has been on the National Team since she was 14, was hoping to join Leisel Jones as the only Australian swimmers to compete at four Olympic Games. She pulled it off with a second-place finish of 58.59.

Smith had broken the WR leading off the USA’s 400 medley relay at World Championships with 57.57. She had gone out in 27.74 and come home in 29.83.

Comparative splits:

  Regan Smith, 2019 Kaylee McKeown, 2021
1st 50 27.74 28.10
2nd 50 29.83 29.35
  57.57 57.45

2020-2021 LCM Women 100 Back

KayleeAUS
McKeown
05/14
57.63
2Kathleen
Dawson		GBR58.0805/23
3Olivia
Smoliga		USA58.3105/15
4Rhyan
White		USA58.4305/15
5Kylie
Masse		CAN58.4805/08
View Top 26»

17 Comments
hadi
1 hour ago

an absolute legend. what a great swim. had me on my feet cheering at 3am (I’m on U.S. time haha)

Notanyswimmer
1 hour ago

The US will win 0 relays in Tokyo. Only individual gold medalists may be Ryan Lochte or Simone Manuel.

Nic
1 hour ago

the americans right now are feeling envy

