2021 Australian Olympic Trials Day 2 Finals Live Recap

It’s the second day of competition in Adelaide where the Australians will be selecting their Olympic and Paralympic team for Tokyo. SwimSwam’s devoted Australian Trials channel has all the information on the meet that you need. Subscribers of Amazon Prime can watch the event live.

This evening’s session will feature finals of the Multi-Class men’s and women’s 100 butterfly and 50 freestyle and the men’s 100 breast. The men’s competition will consist of finals of the 100 backstroke and 200 freestyle. The women will contest the 100 breaststroke, 100 backstroke, and 400 freestyle.

The qualifying criteria for Tokyo are not quite as black and white as other countries, but swimmers will need to finish in the top two tonight whilst swimming under the Australian Olympic Qualifying Time (equal to 8th place at the 2019 World Championships) to earn an individual spot. For relay consideration, swimmers need to swim in the A-final of the respective event.

There will be fierce competition for the two slots in the women’s 100 back, as the top four swimmers out of heats all cracked the 1:00 barrier and Kaylee McKeown (58.57) and Madison Wilson (59.58) were under the OQT. It will be even closer in the women’s 100 breast, where Chelsea Hodges (1:06.17), Jenna Strauch (1:06.37), and Jessica Hansen (1:06.96) all swam under the OQT this morning and Georgia Bohl and Abbey Harkin (tied with 1:07.04) were .07 off the mark. Finally, in the women’s 400 free, fully 5 swimmers notched an OQT in prelims. Led by Australian record-holder Ariarne Titmus (4:04.91), they include Leah Neale (4:06.66), Lani Pallister (4:06.76), Moesha Johnson (4:06.94), and Kiah Melverton (4:06.99).

Only two swimmers were under the OQT in heats on the men’s side: Mitch Larkin in the 100 back (53.04) and Alexander Graham (1:45.22) in the 200 free. Challenging Larkin and hoping for a spot on the Olympic squad in the backstroke will be Isaac Cooper (53.79). Four more swimmers broke 55 seconds: Bradley Woodward (54.47), Tristan Hollard (54.56), Kai Van Kool (54.68), and William Yang (54.75). The 200 freestylers chasing Graham for an individual spot include Elijah Winnington (1:46.44), Kyle Chalmers (1:46.45), Thomas Neil (1:46.56), and Jack McLoughlin (1:46.84).

Women’s 100 Meter Backstroke – Finals

World Record: 57.57 Regan Smith, USA (2019)

Commonwealth Record: 57.63 Kaylee McKeown, AUS (2021)

Australian Record: 57.63 Kaylee McKeown, USC Spartans (2021)

All Comer Record: 57.63 Kaylee McKeown, USC Spartans (2021)

World Junior Record: 57.57 Regan Smith, USA (2019)

2016 Olympic Champion: 58.45 Katinka Hosszú, HUN

OQT: 59.71

Meet Qualifying: 1:05.68

Women’s 100 Meter Butterfly MC – Finals

Men’s 100 Meter Butterfly MC – Finals

Women’s 100 Meter Breaststroke – Finals

World Record: 1:04.13 Lily King, USA (2017)

Commonwealth Record: 1:05.09 Leisel Jones, AUS (2006)

Australian Record: 1:05.09 Leisel Jones, Commercial (2006)

All Comer Record: 1:05.09 Leisel Jones, Commercial (2006)

World Junior Record: 1:05.21 Ruta Meilutyte, LTU (2014)

2016 Olympic Champion: 1:04.93 Lilly King, USA

OQT: 1:06.97

Meet Qualifying: 1:14.34

Men’s 50 Meter Freestyle MC – Finals

Men’s 100 Meter Backstroke – Finals

World Record: 51.85 Ryan Murphy, USA (2016)

Commonwealth Record: 52.11 Mitch Larkin, AUS (2015)

Australian Record: 52.11 Mitch Larkin, SPW (2015)

All Comer Record: 52.38 Mitch Larkin, SPW (2019)

World Junior Record: 52.53 Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2018)

2016 Olympic Champion: 51.97 Ryan Murphy, USA

OQT: 53.40

Meet Qualifying: 58.74

Women’s 400 Meter Freestyle – Finals

World Record: 3:56.46 Katie Ledecky, USA (2016)

Commonwealth Record: 3:58.76 Ariarne Titmus, AUS (2019)

Australian Record: 3:58.76 Ariarne Titmus, SPW (2019)

All Comer Record: 3:58.37 Katie Ledecky, USA (2014)

World Junior Record: 3:58.37 Katie Ledecky, USA (2014)

2016 Olympic Champion: 3:56.46 Katie Ledecky, USA

OQT: 4:07.10

Meet Qualifying: 4:26.87

Women’s 50 Meter Freestyle MC – Finals

Men’s 50 Meter Breaststroke MC – Finals

Men’s 200 Meter Freestyle – Finals

World Record: 1:42.00 Paul Biedermann, GER (2009)

Commonwealth Record: 1:44.06 Ian Thorpe, AUS (2001)

Australian Record: 1:44.06 Ian Thorpe, SLC Aquadot (2001)

All Comer Record: 1:43.86 Michael Phelps, USA (2007)

World Junior Record: 1:44.96 Hwang Sun Woo (2021)

2016 Olympic Champion: 1:44.65 Sun Yang, CHN

OQT: 1:45.76

Meet Qualifying: 1:54.22

