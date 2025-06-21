Georgia High School State Champ Madeline House Commits to Queens Charlotte

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Madeline House from Peachtree Corners, Georgia, has committed to Queens University Charlotte for 2025-25 and beyond.

“I am SO excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Queens University of Charlotte! i would like to thank my family, friends, and SPAC coaches for supporting me throughout this journey. i am so excited to be a part of this amazing team! GO ROYALS!! 🦁👑💙”

House is graduating from Greater Atlanta Christian School, which competes in the 1-3A class at the Georgia High School Championships. House won the 200 free at the state meet this year, clocking a PB of 1:51.09. She was runner-up in the 500 free (5:02.97, also a PB) and contributed to the state-champion 200 medley (25.61 fly) and runner-up 400 free (52.03 leg) relays.

In club swimming, where she represents Spartans Aquatic Club, House finaled in the 200 free and 100 fly at the recent TYR Pro Series Sacramento. Her best LCM times in nearly every event come from last summer’s Georgia LSC Long Course Senior State Championships, where she finaled in the 50 free (28.02, PB), 100 free (1:01.02), 200 free (2:07.86, PB), 400 free (4:34.13, PB), 800 free (9:36.20, PB), 200 back (2:24.55, PB), 100 fly (1:04.37), and 200 fly (2:26.88, PB).

Queens women finished third behind Liberty and Florida Gulf Coast at the 2025 Atlantic Sun Conference Championships. House’s best times would have scored for the Royals in the “B” finals of the 200/500 free and 100/200 fly and the “C” finals of the 50 free, 200 back

Best SCY times:

100 fly – 56.30

200 fly – 2:05.66

200 back – 2:05.10

50 free – 24.18

100 free – 52.93

200 free – 1:51.09

500 free – 5:02.97

