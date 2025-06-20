Sprint Freestyle and Backstroker Maia Alston Headed to American University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Maia Alston, a freestyle and backstroke swimmer from Georgia, will be headed to Washington D.C. to attend American University as a member of their recruiting class of 2025.

“I am so thrilled to announce my commitment to swim at American University in Washington, DC! I want to give a huge thank you to my family, my friends, Coach Ian, and my stingrays family for supporting me in everything I do. It has been a dream of mine to compete in Division 1 swimming since I was little, and I am eternally grateful for the coaching staff at AU for this opportunity. I can’t wait to spend the next 4 years in the nations capital! Go eagles 🦅”

Alston is a Georgia native, attending Walton High School in Marietta and swimming for the Stingrays. She won’t be totally new to the D.C. area, though, as her grandfather worked as a professor at George Washington University which is also located in D.C.

Alston primarily swims freestyle events for her high school time, and at the GHSA 6A State Championships, she finished 7th in the 100 free (54.05) and 8th in the 200 free (1:58.54). She also helped the Walton girl’s team to a 3rd place finish in the 200 freestyle relay and a 4th place finish in the 400 freestyle relay.

At club meets, she branches out from just the freestyle events into backstroke. In March, she swam at the Georgia ASL Southeastern Meet of Champions, where she set new personal best times in the 100 back (59.53) and the 500 free (5:16.09).

SCY Best Times

50 Free- 24.58

100 Free- 53.64

200 Free- 1:58.00

100 Back- 59.53

200 Back- 2:09.55

American University is a member of the Patriot League, and the women finished 7th at last year’s championships. Alston will add depth to the sprint freestyle and backstroke events. Her best event for the Eagles will be the 200 backstroke, where her best time would have been 5th on the team last year, with two of the athletes ahead of her graduating.

Alston joins a women’s recruiting class of Sarah Giesselbach, Mattie Lupo, Lucy Penna, Abby Rothrock, Ana Senn, Madison Stover, and Ava Zimmer.

