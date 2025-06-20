Winter Juniors Qualifier Cam Blevins-Mohr (2025) to Swim for Denison Big Red

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Cam Blevins-Mohr from Lake Stevens, Washington, will swim and study at Denison University beginning in the 2025-26 school year.

“I am incredibly excited to announce my commitment to study and swim at Denison University! I’d like to thank Coach Beckwith and Coach Parini for giving me this opportunity and to Coach Shelby, Coach Brady, the Coe and Lamb families as well as all of my friends, current and former teammates, and family, especially my parents, for helping me get here. Can’t wait! Go Big Red!”

Blevins-Mohr is graduating from Lake Stevens High School, with whom he was a 3x Washington State champion (50 free, 100 fly, 200 free relay) in 2024 and a 3x medalist (50 free, 100 fly, 200 free relay) in 2025 at the WIAA 4A (large schools) Boys State Swim and Dive Championships. He came a long way in high school swimming, “finish[ing] dead last in consolation finals of 100 fly in two consecutive years before winning and being named NICSA all American” in 2024 [editor’s note: his words, not ours!]. He holds Lake Stevens High School records in 7 events (200 medley relay, 200 IM, 50 free, 100 fly, 100 free, 200 free relay, 400 free relay).

Blevins-Mohr swims year-round with the club team StingRay Swim Team. Since the start of his senior year, he has improved his lifetime bests in the SCY 50/100/200/1000 free, 50/100/200 back, 50/100/200 breast, 50/100/200 fly, and 100/200 IM. At Boise Sectionals in March, he was a top 8 finisher in the 50 free and 100 fly and also finaled in the 100 free and 200 fly.

He kicked off his 2025 long course season at the Mel Zajac Jr. International and came away with new times in the 200 free (2:02.55), 50 fly (25.35), and 100 fly (56.14), placing 9th in both the 50 and 100 fly.

Best SCY times:

100 fly – 48.68

200 fly – 1:53.74

50 free – 20.57

100 free – 46.04

200 free – 1:41.27

The Big Red men won both the 2025 NCAC conference championship and the 2025 NCAA Division III title. At the conference meet, Blevins-Mohr’s best times would have scored in the “A” finals of the 50 free (along with Denison’s Nick Hensel, Jack Hill, Harry Parsons, and Andre Beduschi) and 100 fly (with Beduschi, Max Lough, and Christian Narcelles), and 200 fly (with Narcelles, Max Soja, and Lough). It took 20.18/44.55 in the 50/100 free and 48.02/1:48.06 in the 100/200 fly to score at NCAAs.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.