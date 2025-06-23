“Best of the Rest” Sprinter Lanie Tietjen Verbally Commits to Princeton for 2026-27

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lanie Tietjen, a 2x USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Leawood, Kansas, has verbally committed to the admission process* at Princeton University for 2026-27. She will overlap one year in the NCAA with her older brother John Tietjen, currently a sophomore at MIT.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to the admissions process at Princeton University! I would like to first thank God for providing me guidance and clarity throughout this process. I would also like to thank my parents, brothers, friends, coaches, mentors, and teachers for supporting me; I am truly blessed to have you all in my life. Finally, I want to thank Coach Abby and Coach Kelsey for this amazing opportunity. This is a dream come true!! I am so excited to join the @princetonwsd family 🧡🖤 Go Princeton and GO TIGERS!!!! #committed”

Tietjen is a rising senior at Pembroke Hill School in Kansas City, Missouri. As a junior this past season, she won the 200 IM (2:01.20) and 100 fly (54.57) at the MSHSAA Girls Class 1 State Championship, notching lifetime bests in both events. She also swam legs on the 3rd-place 200 medley (24.70 fly) and 400 free (51.51 leadoff) relays, helping Pembroke Hill finish fourth in the girls’ team race. Tietjen set Class 1 state records in the 200 IM, 100 fly, and 100 free (with her 51.05 leadoff in prelims), for which she was named the 2025 Missouri Girls Swimming and Diving Class 1 Swimmer of the Year.

In club swimming, Tietjen trains year-round with Empire KC Swim Club and focuses primarily on sprints. We named her one of the “Best of the Rest” on our Way Too Early list of top girls swimming recruiting in the high school class of 2026. Since then, she has improved pretty much across the board and is now a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 50/100/200 free and 100 breast and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 100 fly.

At Winter Juniors West, she competed in the 50/100/200 free and finaled in the 100 and 200. She earned a slew of PBs 100 free, 50/100 breast, 50 fly) in March at Columbia Sectionals, where she was runner-up in the 100 free (49.25), 200 free (1:48.46), 3rd in the 50 free (23.02), 100 breast (1:01.90) and 50 fly (24.47), and 4th in the 50 breast (28.78).

Tietjen will join the Tigers in the class of 2030 with fellow commits Angela Kadoorie, Lilly Caples, and Victoria Edgar. Her best times would have scored for Princeton at the 2025 Ivy League Women’s Championships in the “A” finals of the 100 free, 200 free, and 100 breast and the “B” finals of the 50 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM, which gives her a great deal of flexibility. She will also be a force on Princeton’s relays.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 22.98

100 free – 49.25

200 free – 1:47.73

100 breast – 1:01.90

100 fly – 54.57

200 IM – 2:01.20

