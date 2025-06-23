Gettysburg College Adds YMCA-LC Nationals Qualifier Kait Hall To Class Of 2029

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Kait Hall from Sayreville, New Jersey, has committed to swim and study at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania starting this fall. She will head west to join a recruiting class that includes Morgan Pickett, Kate Miller, Kara Woods, and fellow New Jersey native Maia Minakas.

I am elated to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Gettysburg College! So many thanks to my family, friends, coaches and teachers for helping and supporting me. Go bullets 💙🧡

Hall brings distance freestyle, sprint butterfly and IM versatility to Gettysburg, having set a number of best times this year. She wrapped up her high school career with St. Thomas Aquinas High School at the Greater Middlesex Championships in January, helping them to a pair of top-two finishes in the 200 freestyle and 200 medley relays, while individually adding a 2nd-place finish in the 50 free and a 4th-place finish in the 500 free.

Best SCY Times

200 IM: 2:11.97

400 IM: 4:43.80

1650 Free: 18:18.24

500 Free: 5:13.43

100 Butterfly: 59.21

50 Free: 25.04

100 Free: 54.96

In club swimming, representing Riptide, she competed at the NJ YMCA State Championships in March, hitting the YMCA-LC National cut in the 1650 free with a time of 18:18.24 as she finished 8th. She then went on to hit four more YMCA-LC National cuts at the Sunkissed Championships at the end of March, across the 1000 free (10:52.47), 50 fly (26.51), 100 fly (59.21), and 200 IM (2:11.97). She also set personal best times in the 50 free (25.04), 100 free (54.96) and 400 IM (4:43.80), with her highest finish coming in the 200 IM where she finished 6th.

Her 1000 free time would have ranked her fourth on the team last year, as would her times in the mile and 400 IM while she would have been fifth in the 100 fly. Gettysburg finished second at the Centennial Conference Championships this year, where Hall would have added points in the ‘A’ final of the mile and in the ‘B’ finals of the 400 IM, 200 IM and 500 free. They also finished 16th at the NCAA Division III Championships, thanks to their 16th-place finish in the 400 free relay.

