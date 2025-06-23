Annabelle Hayes Adds To Nationally-Best Times In Six Events At SCS/NOVA June AG Championships

2025 SCS/NOVA June Age Group Championships

June 12-15, 2025

Irvine, CA

LCM (50 meters)

Results

It was another terrific performance for 10-year-old Annabelle Hayes at the SCS/Nova June Age Group Championships.

Hayes set personal bests to win the 50 freestyle (28.90), 200 free (2:15.42), 50 backstroke (33.31), 100 back (1:09.72), 50 butterfly (30.82) and 200 individual medley (2:29.87) in the girls’ portion of the meet.

In the 10 & Under girls’ age group this season, Hayes now has the fastest times in each of those events.

Hayes’ was a big reason why Irvine Novaquatics easily won the combined and girls’ team titles.

Irvine also won the boys’ competition.

Besides Hayes, here were some other notable individual standouts:

In the boys’ competition, 12-year-old Kingsley Du of Irvine Novaquatics won five events with personal best times, those being the 50 free (26.93), 100 free (57.06), 200 free (2:04.07), 400 free (4:28.67) and 200 IM (2:22.04). He also swam a personal best in the 100 fly (1:03.97) to take 2nd. In the boys’ 11-12 age group this season, Du has the fastest time in the 200 free, the second-fastest times in the 100 free and 200 IM, the fourth-fastest in the 400 free and the 11th-fastest in the 50 free.

Lexi Cronin, 12, from California-based Spartans of La Canada, swam personal bests to win five events in the girls' competition. She was first in the 100 free (1:00.92), 200 free (2:12.22), 400 free (4:43.94), 100 back (1:10.13) and 50 fly (31.32). She also was third in the 50 free in a personal best time of 28.51. Among 12-year-old girls' this season, Cronin has the third-fastest time in the 200 free, the sixth-fastest in the 100 free, the 10th-fastest in the 100 back and the 11th-fastest in the 400 free.

Matthew Lanskikh, a 14-year-old swimming for Evolution Racing Club, won five events in personal best times. He captured the 200 free (1:58.38), 400 free (4:07.29), 200 fly (2:09.75), 200 IM (2:10.26) and 400 IM (4:31.92). He also swam a personal best in the 800 free (8:29.93) to take 2nd. Among 14-year-old boys' this season, Lanskikh has the fastest time in the 400 IM, the second-fastest in the 800 free, the third-fastest in the 400 free, the fifth-fastest in both the 200 free and 200 IM, and the sixth-fastest in the 200 fly.

In the girls' competition, 12-year-old Taylor Jones of Irvine Novaquatics won the 50 free (28.31), 100 fly (1:07.33) and 200 IM (2:31.98), all in personal best times. She was also 2nd in the 100 free (personal best 1:01.04), 200 free (personal best 2:13.26) and 400 free (4:49.47). Among 12-year-old girls' this season, she has the fifth-fastest time in the 200 free, the seventh-fastest in the 100 free, the eighth-fastest time in the 100 fly and the 11th-fastest time in the 50 free.

Sahiel Pai, 12, of Irvine Novaquatics, won the 50 breast (32.13), 100 breast (1:08.30) and 100 fly (personal best 1:03.26) in the boys' competition. He was also 2nd in the 200 IM (2:22.98) and 5th in the 200 breast (2:33.59) in personal best times. In the 11-12 age group, Pai owns the fastest time this season in the 200 breast, the second-fastest in the 100 fly and the fourth-fastest in the 200 IM.

Anne Heumann, a 13-year-old from Irvine Novaquatics, won the 200 breast (2:42.61) and 200 IM (2:25.25) in the girls' event, both in personal best times. She owns the ninth-fastest time in the 200 IM and the 11th-fastest time in the 200 breast among 13-year-old girls' this season.

Zachary Rudenko, a 10-year-old from Irvine Novaquatics, won five events in personal best times. He topped the field in the 50 free (30,39), 100 Bree (1:05.83), 200 free (2:27.43), 50 back (34.93) and 100 back (1:17.05). In the boys' 10 & under age group this season, he has the fourth-fastest time in the 100 free, the sixth-fastest time in the 50 back and the eighth-fastest time in the 50 free.

In the girls' competition, 10-year-old Julia Xiong of Irvine Novaquatics won the 100 breast (1:25.17) and 50 breast (39.65) in personal best times. She also swam personal bests to take 2nd in the 200 free (2:27.72) and 3rd in the 100 back (1:17.52). In the girls' 10 & under age group this season, she has the third-fastest time in the 100 breast, the seventh-fastest time in the 50 breast and 200 free, and the ninth-fastest in the 100 back.

James Xiang, a 10-year-old from Irvine Novaquatics, won the 50 fly (33.42) and 100 fly (1:14.97) in personal best times, and he captured the 100 breast (1:33.37). Xiang also swam personal bests to take 2nd in both the 50 free (30.70) and 100 free (1:08.09). In the boys 10 & under age group this season, Xiang has the 11th-fastest time in the 50 free and the 13th-fastest in the 100 fly.

Combined Team Standings — Top 5

Irvine Novaquatics, 7444 Quicksilver Swimming, 1178.5 Evolution Racing Club, 1,120 TSM, 1080 San Clemente Aquatic Team, 914

Girls’ Team Standings — Top 5

Irvine Novaquatics, 3227 San Clemente Aquatic Team, 745 South Orange County Aquatics, 742 TSM, 610 Quicksilver Swimming, 556.5

Boys’ Team Standings — Top 5