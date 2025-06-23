Where Do the Members of the U.S. 2025 World Championships Pool Swimming Team Actually Train?

Note: This analysis focuses on the American pool swimming roster.

USA Swimming is sending 46 pool swimmers to the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, and as is tradition in American swimming, the “clubs” that many of those swimmers represent are not the clubs where they primarily train, and in some cases, are not the clubs where they have ever trained.

A complicated history means some swimmers represent their childhood clubs (derived from a recruiting strategy for college coaches or local funding benefits), others represent clubs affiliated with their college programs, and others represent clubs that they are paid to represent.

While all of these representations are valuable in their own way, the representations are not particularly consistent in any way that, in aggregate, shares much information.

So I took a few minutes to reorganize athletes into the programs where they are actually training to try and parse out which training groups are getting swimmers onto World Championship teams. While clubs that financially support elite athletes, or age group programs that produce elite athletes, are important to swimming infrastructure, those are both different relationships than the training group that actually gets athletes over the hump and onto a team.

A Few Observations:

As always, because there is no ‘official registry’ of where athletes are training, this is to the best of our knowledge and wouldn’t account for anyone who snuck back to their old club under the cover of darkness.

2025 World Championships Pool Team by Training Group

Training Group Qualifiers 1 Texas 10 2 Virginia 7 3 Cal 5 4 Stanford 3 4 Indiana 3 4 Florida 3 4 Arizona State 3 8 NC State 2 8 Sandpipers of Nevada 2 10 Cavalier Aquatics 1 10 Wisconsin 1 10 Tennessee 1 10 It’s Complicated 1 10 Notre Dame 1 10 Bend Swim Club 1 10 Pleasanton Seahawks 1 10 Virginia Tech 1 10 Georgia 1

The Full Roster Breakdown

Women

Men