Where Do the Members of the U.S. 2025 World Championships Pool Swimming Team Actually Train?

Note: This analysis focuses on the American pool swimming roster.
USA Swimming is sending 46 pool swimmers to the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, and as is tradition in American swimming, the “clubs” that many of those swimmers represent are not the clubs where they primarily train, and in some cases, are not the clubs where they have ever trained.
A complicated history means some swimmers represent their childhood clubs (derived from a recruiting strategy for college coaches or local funding benefits), others represent clubs affiliated with their college programs, and others represent clubs that they are paid to represent.
While all of these representations are valuable in their own way, the representations are not particularly consistent in any way that, in aggregate, shares much information.
So I took a few minutes to reorganize athletes into the programs where they are actually training to try and parse out which training groups are getting swimmers onto World Championship teams. While clubs that financially support elite athletes, or age group programs that produce elite athletes, are important to swimming infrastructure, those are both different relationships than the training group that actually gets athletes over the hump and onto a team.
A Few Observations:
- Bob Bowman at the University of Texas gets a lot of heat for the fact that his training groups host some of the world’s best swimmers like Leon Marchand of France and, soon, Summer McIntosh of Canada, but that doesn’t mean he has lost sight of contributions to the American team. The University of Texas ecosystem (which includes collegiate undergrads and pros, men and women) is responsible for more members of the pool team at the World Championships than any other.
- The University of Virginia, with seven, is next-most, even though only one of them represented the “University of Virginia” at Trials. The women’s group, the best in the U.S. right now, is responsible for six of those, but the men got a breakthrough thanks to Jack Aikins.
- That Virginia list does not include Thomas Heilman. He was training exclusively with Cavalier Aquatics and Conor Hassard until he graduated from high school on May 21. On May 21, he started training with the University of Virginia squad a few days a week, though he remained with Hassard and Cavalier Aquatics a majority of the time. Now, he’s at Virginia full-time alongside other incoming freshmen Maximus Williamson, Josh Howat, and Madi Mintenko, though Hassard continues to write some of his workouts. Cavalier Aquatics felt like the best representation of where he was training heading into Trials.
- “It’s Complicated” is for Santo Condorelli, who made the team in the 50 free. He was training with Brett Hawke from fall of 2024 until Hawke joined the Enhanced Games, and is now training with Sean Kao‘s Aquatics Sports Performance pro/elite training group in California (more on that soon). He swam unattached at Trials.
- Bella Sims trained at Florida until the NCAA Championships, but has since been primarily with the Sandpipers of Nevada. That’s where we’ve categorized her for this list.
- Last year’s Olympic roster breakdown saw Virginia, Texas, Indiana and Cal all tied for the most swimmers qualified with six, though for Indiana, that included Mariah Denigan‘s open water qualification—she made the Worlds team in open water again this year, but that’s not factored into the count here. So, relative to 2024, Texas increased by four qualifiers, which is no surprise given the talent that has followed Bowman there in the last 12 months, while Virginia increased by one and Cal dropped one (which could be looked at as an increase with Ryan Murphy and Abbey Weitzeil both not competing). For Indiana, they lost two—Blake Pieroni didn’t compete, and Matt King missed the team. Florida dropped from five to three with Caeleb Dressel not in the field and Kieran Smith missing the team.
As always, because there is no ‘official registry’ of where athletes are training, this is to the best of our knowledge and wouldn’t account for anyone who snuck back to their old club under the cover of darkness.
2025 World Championships Pool Team by Training Group
|Training Group
|Qualifiers
|1
|Texas
|10
|2
|Virginia
|7
|3
|Cal
|5
|4
|Stanford
|3
|4
|Indiana
|3
|4
|Florida
|3
|4
|Arizona State
|3
|8
|NC State
|2
|8
|Sandpipers of Nevada
|2
|10
|Cavalier Aquatics
|1
|10
|Wisconsin
|1
|10
|Tennessee
|1
|10
|It’s Complicated
|1
|10
|Notre Dame
|1
|10
|Bend Swim Club
|1
|10
|Pleasanton Seahawks
|1
|10
|Virginia Tech
|1
|10
|Georgia
|1
The Full Roster Breakdown
Women
|Women
|Official Club
|Training Group
|Phoebe Bacon
|Wisconsin Aquatics
|Wisconsin
|Katharine Berkoff
|Wolfpack Elite
|NC State
|Caroline Bricker
|Alto Swim Club
|Stanford
|Jillian Cox
|Longhorn Aquatics
|Texas
|Claire Curzan
|TAC Titans
|Virginia
|Kate Douglass
|NYAC
|Virginia
|Erin Gemmell
|Longhorn Aquatics
|Texas
|Katie Grimes
|Cavalier Aquatics
|Virginia
|Torri Huske
|Arlington Aquatic Club
|Stanford
|Lilly King
|Indiana Swim Club
|Indiana
|Katie Ledecky
|Gator Swim Club
|Florida
|Simone Manuel
|Longhorn Aquatics
|Texas
|Anna Moesch
|University of Virginia
|Virginia
|Anna Peplowski
|Indiana Swim Club
|Indiana
|Bella Sims
|Sandpipers of Nevada
|Sandpipers of Nevada
|McKenzie Siroky
|Tennessee Aquatics
|Tennessee
|Regan Smith
|Longhorn Aquatics
|Texas
|Alex Walsh
|NYAC
|Virginia
|Gretchen Walsh
|NYAC
|Virginia
|Claire Weinstein
|Sandpipers of Nevada
|
Sandpipers of Nevada
|Emma Weyant
|University of Florida
|Florida
Men
|Men
|Official Club
|Training Group
|Jack Aikins
|SwimAtlanta
|Virginia
|Jack Alexy
|California Aquatics
|Cal
|Michael Andrew
|Sun Devil Swimming
|Arizona State
|Shaine Casas
|Longhorn Aquatics
|Texas
|Santo Condorelli
|Unattached
|It’s Complicated
|Bobby Finke
|Saint Petersburg Aquatics
|Florida
|Carson Foster
|Unattached
|Texas
|Chris Guiliano
|Longhorn Aquatics
|Texas
|Thomas Heilman
|Cavalier Aquatics
|Cavalier Aquatics
|Luke Hobson
|Longhorn Aquatics
|Texas
|Tommy Janton
|University of Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|Gabriel Jett
|California Aquatics
|Cal
|Keaton Jones
|California Aquatics
|Cal
|David Johnston
|Longhorn Aquatics
|Texas
|Jonny Kulow
|Sun Devil Swimming
|Arizona State
|Destin Lasco
|California Aquatics
|Cal
|Josh Matheny
|Indiana Swim Club
|Indiana
|Rex Maurer
|Longhorn Aquatics
|Texas
|Quintin McCarty
|Wolfpack Elite
|NC State
|Henry McFadden
|Jersey Wahoos
|Stanford
|Campbell McKean
|Bend Swim Club
|
Bend Swim Club
|Luka Mijatovic
|Pleasanton Seahawks
|
Pleasanton Seahawks
|AJ Pouch
|Pinnacle Racing
|Virginia Tech
|Dare Rose
|California Aquatics
|Cal
|Patrick Sammon
|Sun Devil Swimming
|Arizona State
|Luca Urlando
|Dart Swimming
|Georgia
this is not intended as shade toward the reptilian sec school but whos the next american theyre going to elevate to one of these teams? i ask out of concern bc theyre typically been a big contributor outside of just katie and bobby, particularly on the mens side.
it seems like atm most of their collegiate big guns are international and their 2 most notable blue chip domestic recruits just left. (not to mention chaney & mcduff who also had international potential)
julian could have been but hes dipped. maybe scotty buff but he strangely did not compete at trials. i could also see lila bognar making some noise?
Among Americans, most of the talent committed in the next few years are on the women’s side. They have a really good class – Bognar, Rabb and Bowen – all of whom are on trajectory for international appearances.
It’s interesting that their men’s recruiting hasn’t been better domestically. Liendo and Julian Smith went crazy at NCAAs, Finke and Ledecky in the post-grad group…that all seems like it should be a big draw for American recruits.
Don’t get me wrong, they’ve got some talent coming in, just not to the level of the Caeleb Dressels and Ryan Lochtes like they used to. Someone’s going to have to develop on the men’s side (like Smith did) to get there.
I’ve always wondered about the NYAC. Lots of swimmers represent it even though they have no childhood affiliation or even train there while representing the club. Does anyone know how that works? Do they get some financial benefit for representing the club?
Yes. They get financial support.
Semi related but I wonder what Phoebe does after this summer. She’s been at Wisconsin for 5 years, even before yuri left it felt like maybe a good time for her to switch it up after this summer if she plans to push for LA. Now with the coaching change it makes even more sense. UVA, NC state or Texas could be good fits. Or maybe she loves Madison and wants to stay regardless of coach
the new guy they brought into wisconsin seems to have had some success w mid distance types at unc so maybe she stays? shes in colorado springs atm — maybe the national team starts a pro group there?
i kinda doubt todd is going to add any non alums to the uva pro group tbh — feel like he has a lot of stuff on his plate this upcoming year. cal could also be interesting. wb virginia tech? also close ish to home
who’s coaching the group at the springs right now?
This US national team staff seems the most-equipped that there’s ever been to launch a small pro group, so that’s not a bad idea actually.
Santo “It’s Complicated” Condorelli it seems