2026 “Best of the Rest” IM/Breast Specialist Angela Kadoorie Verbally Commits to Princeton

Rising high school senior Angela Kadoorie from Ellicott City, Maryland, has verbally committed to the admission process at Princeton University.

“I am super excited and honored to announce my verbal commitment to the admissions process at Princeton University! I would like to thank my family, teammates, friends, and my coaches at RMSC who have supported me so much throughout this process. Thank you to Coach Abby and Coach Kelsey for this amazing opportunity. Go tigers!🧡🖤”

Kadoorie attends Mount Hebron High School and swims year-round with Rockville Montgomery Swim Club. We ranked her among the “Best of the Rest” IMers on our Way Too Early list of top girls recruits from the high school class of 2026. We also noted her breaststroke times, which is where she has made the most progress since that list came out last summer.

Kadoorie swam a huge 4:18.15 400 IM as a 14-year-old. Her next-fastest performance (4:18.48) came in March at the NCSA Spring Championships, where she notched PBs in the 200 IM (2:04.10) and 200 fly (2:01.73). She placed 24th in the 100 breast (1:03.92), 7th in the 200 breast (2:13.95), 18th in the 200 fly, 14th in the 200 IM, and 10th in the 400 IM. A week later, she kicked of 2025 long course season at Richmond Sectionals and promptly logged a PB in the 200 IM (2:20.71). She won the 200 breast (2:34.12) and was 4th in the 100 breast (1:13.86) and 200 IM.

Kadoorie has competed in freestyle a lot this spring and has swum lifetime bests in the SCY 50/100/200/500/1650 and LCM 100/200/400 free since the start of junior year.

She will join the Tigers in the fall of 2026 with fellow verbal commits Lanie Tietjen, Lilly Caples, and Victoria Edgar. One of the best 400 IM/200 breast/200 fly training squads in the country –arguably the best in the mid-majors– awaits her with All-Americans Eleanor Sun and Dakota Tucker leading the group. Kadoorie would have joined Princeton’s Tucker and Eliza Brown in the “A” final of the 200 breast at the 2025 Ivy League Women’s Championships. It took 1:02.26 in the 100 breast, 2:00.22 in the 200 IM, 4:17.33 in the 400 IM, and 1:59.56 in the 200 fly to score in the top 8 at conference.

Best SCY times:

200 breast – 2:13.75

100 breast – 1:03.53

400 IM – 4:18.15

200 IM – 2:04.10

200 fly – 2:01.73

*Note: A verbal commitment between an Ivy League coach and a prospective student-athlete is not an offer of admission, as only the Admission Office has that authority. The coach can only commit his or her support in the admission process. Ivy League Admission Offices do not issue “Likely Letters” before October 1 of the prospective student-athlete’s senior year of high school. The Likely Letter, while issued after an initial read of the student’s application, is not an offer of admission to the university.

