2025 French Elite Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2025 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The penultimate night of action from the 2025 French Elite Championships will have a bit of everything with finals in a pair of 200s, three 50s, and the timed final of the men’s 1500 freestyle.

The 1500 free will lead things off, with 33-year-old Damien Joly coming in as the favorite as he owns the top seed by nearly 20 seconds at 14:45.52, the best time he produced at last summer’s Olympics to crack the final, ultimately finishing 8th.

David Aubry, who set the French Record in Paris in 14:44.66, won the 800 free earlier in the meet but has dropped the 1500 from his program here.

Marc-Antoine Olivier, who beat Joly by over two seconds in the 800 free to place 2nd to Aubry, will be in the hunt, though he hasn’t broken 15:00 since 2021.

The headlining event of the session is arguably the men’s 50 free, with Maxime Grousset seeking his third victory of the meet after claiming the top seed this morning in 21.73, just 16 one-hundredths shy of his personal best (21.57).

Rafael Fente Damers, who was the runner-up to Grousset in the 100 free to punch his ticket to Worlds, qualified 2nd into the final in 22.06, well under his previous personal best (22.50) and just .01 shy of the French qualifying standard for U23 swimmers (Fente Damers is 18).

The women’s 50 fly will feature National Record holder Melanie Henique and 100 fly record holder Marie Wattel, who qualified 1-2 out of the prelims with respective times of 26.02 and 26.40, and will need to get down to 25.75 in the final to qualify for Worlds.

Tonight will also feature the women’s 200 back, women’s 50 breast and men’s 200 breast, though no one was within striking distance of the French qualifying time in this morning’s heats.

See the full Day 5 prelims recap here.

Men’s 1500 Freestyle – Timed Final

  • World Record: 14:30.67, Bobby Finke (USA) – 2024
  • World Junior Record: 14:41.22, Kuzey Tuncelli (TUR) – 2024
  • French Record: 14:44.66, David Aubry – 2024
  • French World Championship Qualifying Time: 15:00.99

Women’s 200 Backstroke – Final

  • World Record: 2:03.14, Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 2023
  • World Junior Record: 2:03.35, Regan Smith (USA) – 2019
  • French Record: 2:06.64, Laure Manaudou – 2008
  • French World Championship Qualifying Time: 2:10.39

Women’s 50 Breaststroke – Final

Men’s 200 Breaststroke – Final

  • World Record: 2:05.48, Qin Haiyang (CHN) – 2023
  • World Junior Record: 2:08.04, Dong Zhihao (CHN) – 2023
  • French Record: 2:05.85, Leon Marchand – 2024
  • French World Championship Qualifying Time: 2:09.68

Women’s 50 Butterfly – Final

  • World Record: 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 2014
  • World Junior Record: 25.46, Rikako Ikee (JPN) – 2017
  • French Record: 25.17, Melanie Henique – 2021
  • French World Championship Qualifying Time: 25.75

Men’s 50 Freestyle – Final

