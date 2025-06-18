2025 French Elite Championships: Day 5 Prelims Recap

2025 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

It was a rather subdued morning in Montpellier to kick off day five of the French Elite Championships. We saw six events this morning, with the heats of the women’s 200 back, 50 breast and 50 fly, and the men’s 200 breast, 50 free and 1500 free.

As a reminder, Leon Marchand was granted an exception that allowed him to qualify for the World Championships from the Longhorn Elite Invite last month and is not competing here.

The women’s 200 back got us started this morning, with Lou-Anne Guiton taking the top qualifying spot in 2:14.74. Guiton had been posting low 2:13s earlier this season, and with a best time of 2:12.15 from last year’s championship, she could turn in a much faster swim tonight. Coming in just behind her was Pauline Mahieu in 2:14.83; Mahieu picked up the gold in the 100 back (59.13) on day two and was the 2024 runner-up in this event, so she can be expected to make a big push for the top spot tonight.

Antoine Marc, who was last year’s runner-up behind Marchand, raced into the top spot in the 200 breast with a 2:12.88. He cruised into the wall almost two seconds ahead of Melaine Laine (2:14.46). After placing 5th in the 100 breast (1:01.09) earlier in the meet, Marc will be chasing down a gold in finals. Also in the top eight heading into finals is Yamato Okadome, who took 2nd in the 100 breast, and Antoine Viquerat, last night’s 50 breast champion; they posted times of 2:14.56 and 2:16.13, respectively.

The women’s 50 breast saw Florine Gaspard qualify first for finals, posting a time of 31.03 to take a definitive lead over the competition. Vying for the spots behind her were Chloe Braun (31.74) and Giulia Rossi-Bene (31.79); the only other competitor under 32 this morning was Nika Godun, who took 4th in 31.81.

Olympic semi-finalist Maxime Grousset posted a time of 21.73 in the 50 free to become the only competitor in the field to go sub-22 this morning. Rafael Fente Damers picked up the #2 qualifying spot, throwing down a massive lifetime best time of 22.06 to shave .44 off of his time and narrowly beat out Nikita Baez, who turned in a time of 22.08.

French national record-holder and defending champion Melanie Henique claimed the top qualifying spot in the women’s 50 fly. She posted a time of 26.02, well over half a second off of her lifetime best (25.17), and will be looking to defend her title and record tonight. Securing the runner-up spot behind her was Olympic semi-finalist Marie Wattel, whose time of 26.40 was over a second off of her best time (25.33), while Jeanne de Murcia turned in a personal best time of 26.60 to take 3rd, shaving .26 off of her previous time.