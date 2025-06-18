Arizona State Hires Alumni Daniel Matheson, Jack Little As Assistant Coaches

A pair of former Arizona State swimmers are coming back home to coach.

On Monday, Arizona State announced that head coach Herbie Behm has hired alumni Daniel Matheson and Jack Little as assistant coaches.

Matheson completed his collegiate career in February, finishing 15th In the 500 freestyle and 10th in the 1650 free to earn second team All-American honors in both events. Arizona State finished 6th as a team.

Matheson confirmed that the NCAA Championships was his last meet and that he’s retired as an elite swimmer.

A productive distance swimmer throughout his career in Tempe, Matheson was a six-time All-American and a member of the program’s 2024 team that won a national title.

He also was the Big 12 champion in the 500 and 1650 free this past season and a finalist in the 1500, 800, and 400 meter free events at last summer’s Olympic trials.

The native of Peoria, Arizona was 10th in the 800 free and 11th in the 1500 free at the 2024 World Short Course Championships.

Also a distance swimmer, Little was in the Arizona State program from 2018-2022 before transferring and spending a graduate year at Tennessee.

For Arizona State, Little competed at two Pac 12 championship meets, finishing 6th in the 1650 free at the 2022 meet to help the Sun Devils finish 3rd.

At Tennessee, Little, a native of Jonesboro, Arkansas, swam to personal bests in the 500 free (4:18.91), 1000 free (9:01.14) and 1650 free (14:54.25) at the 2023 SEC championships.

He earned a master’s degree in exercise physiology from Tennessee and was a conditioning coach for the club team Tennessee Aquatics.

Matheson and Little being specialists in distance freestyle could be a good balance for Behm, who is best known for being a sprint coach.

Both the Arizona State men and women won the Big 12 Championships in March. The women’s team finished 19th at the NCAA Championships.

Matheson and Little will add to what the Arizona State athletics website lists as a coaching staff of seven, including Behm.

Other coaches on staff are Marc Briggs (head diving coach), David Salo (associate head coach), Corey Manley (assistant), Derek Schmitt (assistant), Logan Hirka (assistant) and Alex Sherman (assistant).