14-Year-Old Joseph Campagnola Clocks 2:07.63 200 BK at Florida Age Group Champs (South)

2023 Florida Summer Age Group Championships (South)

July 13-16, 2023

Ft. Meyers, Florida

LCM (50 meters)

Results

The 2023 Florida Summer Age Group Championships is in the books. The meet was divided into two sites, with the North meet being held in Ocala and the South taking place in Ft. Meyers.

The Sarasota Sharks dominated the team standings, as they tallied a total of 3275.50 over the course of the weekend. The next highest finishing team was Saint Petersburg Aquatics with 2419.50 points, while the Sarasota Tsunami Swim Team grabbed 3rd (1698).

Team Scores (Combined):

Sarasota Sharks – 3275.50 Saint Petersburg Aquatics – 2419.50 Sarasota Tsunami Swim Team – 1698 Tampa Bay Aquatic Club – 1063 Clearwater Aquatic Team – 954

St. Petersburg Aquatics’ Brinkleigh Hansen led the way in the girls 13-14 age group with a total of wins individually. The 13-year-old had a phenomenal race in the 400 IM, where she dropped over 13 seconds to post a winning time of 5:03.28. She also shaved off just under a second in both the 200 free and 200 IM, swimming times of 2:04.37 and 2:23.42, respectively.

Hansen’s older sister, Karrington Hansen, was 2nd in the high point standings for the age group. She collected a total of three individual victories, highlighted by her performance in the 100 freestyle. K. Hansen clocked a personal best time of 58.51 to beat Sarasota’s Angelina Lista by about half a second (58.93).

Joseph Campagnola of West Florida Lightning Aquatics dominated the boys 13-14 year-olds, sweeping all six of his individual races. Campagnola, 14, threw down a massive best time of 2:07.63 in the 200 backstroke to move to 52nd all-time for the age group. He also knocked over four seconds off his best time in the 200 breaststroke, where he logged a time of 2:27.94 to clear the field by nearly three seconds.

12-year-old Alexandria Clark from St. Petersburg Aquatics was another high point winner, as she tallied a perfect total of 120 points over the course of the competition. She opened with a dominating performance in the 800 freestyle, where she posted a best time of 9:34.17 to win by over 10 seconds. She also saw a two and a half second improvement in the 200 free, going a best time of 2:08.60 to climb to 59th all-time in the age group.

Clark’s teammate Eugene Novak won all six of his races in the 11-12 age group. In the 200 IM, Novak dropped over a second to post a best time of 2:28.00, while in the 100 fly he took off almost a second to log a winning time of 1:06.86.

Braelyn McCall and Sutton Hansen took the top spots in the high point standings for the 10 and under age group. McCall took home six state titles, while Hansen won five. Highlighting McCall’s schedule was the 100 fly, as she hit a best time of 1:20.71 to win the event by two seconds. Hansen dropped time in the 50 free (31.00) and 50 fly (33.23), but earned 2nd in the 50 free behind Cole Bathurst.