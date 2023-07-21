Looking at the Most and Least Likely World Records to Be Broken in Fukuoka

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

July 23 to 30, 2023

Fukuoka, Japan

Marine Messe Fukuoka

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

SwimSwam Preview Index

Entry Book

When it comes to predictions there are many a modality: you have can crystal balls, tea leaves, palm reading, the list goes on. While it is unlikely that I’ll be able to read Regan Smith’s palm in the next week or see what Leon Marchand’s tea leaves say (if he drinks tea), one can use math to determine whose season-best times are closest to the world record. From those insights, one can make informed predictions.

If you want to see the hard numbers and the workings behind the math scroll to the bottom of the article first and then come back up, but if you trust, or trust enough that I have some knowledge of swimming then please read on.

To note these are my educated predictions and while they may overlap with several others, I did not poll the entire SwimSwam editorial board. Trying to get them to agree on a list would be like herding cats, just see the fantasy draft and the ribbing Ben received, or look at the 2023 U.S. Trial’s Pick’em Contest where I beat Yanyan and James on Day 1 but then ended up finishing 30+ points behind them. To be fair, I have placed top ten a few times, but that’s enough about me, onto the World Records.

Top 10 11 (I’m indecisive)

Women’s 100 back

World Record – Kaylee McKeown , AUS – 57.45 (2021)

, AUS – 57.45 (2021) Top Entrant – Kaylee McKeown , AUS – 57.50 (2023)

, AUS – 57.50 (2023) Fastest this Season – Kaylee McKeown, AUS – 57.50

Despite Kaylee McKeown breaking the 200-back record earlier in March of this year and Regan Smith getting back under 2:04, I think that 100 back record is much more likely to fall. Personally, I think the 100 back is the most likely individual record to fall of all of the events. Not only was McKeown .05 off of the record at Australian Trials but Regan Smith’s 57.71 is the fastest she has ever been in a lead-up to Worlds or the Olympics.

The event occurs on days 2 and 3, which is early in the meet and removes a higher possibility of illness or fatigue. As compared to the event below, this event is below 400m meaning that there are two bites at the apple, a semi-final and a final and history shows that there are many world records from semi-finals (both of Adam Peaty’s long course records are from semi-finals, as is Sarah Sjostrom’s 50 free). Lastly, if that weren’t enough opportunities, the lead-off legs in the medley relay can be used to break records (see Smith’s then WR of 57.57 from 2019) and both McKeown and Smith are projected to be swimming the backstroke in them.

Women’s 400 Free

World Record – Summer McIntosh , CAN – 3:56.08 (2023)

, CAN – 3:56.08 (2023) Top Entrant – Summer McIntosh , CAN – 3:56.08 (2023)

, CAN – 3:56.08 (2023) Fastest this Season – Summer McIntosh, CAN – 3:56.08

Having the three most recent world record holders in this event entered into the field certainly ups the likelihood of this event seeing a new world record. Summer McIntosh, who broke the record at the Canadian Trials with a time of 3:56.08, leads the entries over Ariarne Titmus’s 3:56.40 and Katie Ledecky’s 3:58.15. Like the 100 back, the 400 occurs early in the schedule, therefore, preventing fatigue from busy schedules and relay duties.

What puts the 100 back ahead of the 400 free is not only the more numerous opportunities to break the record in the back but also the much higher possibility that gamesmanship could come into play in the 400 free. While all three of them are high-caliber swimmers, they swim the 400 differently. McIntosh’s 200 split (1:55.91) was over a second faster than Titmus and Ledecky’s 200 splits (1:56.99 and 1:57.11) yet only finished ahead of their then-world record times by less than half a second (3:56.08 vs 3:56.40 and 3:56.46). As mentioned above the hunt for the title (and bragging rights) may outweigh the record. (Please feel free to disagree and comment about this point, I do think it is unlikely to happen but stranger things have happened, and race strategy evolves all the time)

World Record – Kaylee McKeown , AUS – 2:03.14 (2023)

, AUS – 2:03.14 (2023) Top Entrant – Kaylee McKeown , AUS – 2:03.14 (2023)

, AUS – 2:03.14 (2023) Fastest this Season – Kaylee McKeown, AUS – 2:03.14

While the 200 back does have a semi-final, due to it being longer and deeper in the schedule a world record in the semi seems more unlikely than in the 100 back. Additionally, the 100 back is a more competitive field, with both Kylie Masse and Katharine Berkoff having entry times within a second of the world record, while in the 200 the 3rd seed Rhyan White’s entry time is 1.99 seconds off the record, meaning there is less pressure to swim fast in the semifinals

That being said, McKeown swam 2:03.70 at Australian Trials with no competition (2nd place went to Jenna Forrester in 2:10.37) and with some pressure from an in-form Smith, McKeown could easily replicate her success from March. Smith, too, could have an inspired swim and take back her record after making a US International team in the 200 back for the 1st time since the 2019 record-setting season.

World Record – Zac Stubblety-Cook , AUS – 2:05.95 (2022)

, AUS – 2:05.95 (2022) Top Entrant – Zac Stubblety-Cook , AUS – 2:05.95 (2022)

, AUS – 2:05.95 (2022) Fastest this Season – Leon Marchand, FRA – 2:06.59

Like the 400 free above, the 200 breast has seen the world record change hands often as of late. 5th seed Ippei Watanabe held it up to the 2019 Worlds where Matthew Wilson took the record in 2:06.67. Since then it has been broken twice with the last and current record being held by Wilson’s compatriot Zac Stubblety-Cook. Stubblety-Cook’s 2:05.95 from last year represents the first swim under 2:06, but may not be the last.

French phenom Leon Marchand swam the fastest time of this season, 2:06.59, against an empty field at French Nationals, and with ZSC’s back half and endurance, Marchand may be pushed to the gold and a new record, that is if Stubblety- Cook doesn’t get their first. Questions have swirled as to if Marchand would swim this event at Worlds but his presence on the entries list gives me hope, but if he is not entered in this event sadly plunges down the list.

World Record – David Popovici , ROU – 46.86 (2022)

, ROU – 46.86 (2022) Top Entrant – David Popovici , ROU – 46.86 (2022)

, ROU – 46.86 (2022) Fastest this Season – Pan Zhanle, CHN – 47.22

Teenager, sprint phenom, a relative unknown until recently, one could be forgiven if they thought of David Popovici. Leading the charge this season (results from after Junior Worlds) is another teenager, China’s Pan Zhanle. Zhanle’s 47.22 from Chinese Nationals ranks him 11th amongst the top performers in the event but will have to contest with the #7 on the list Kyle Chalmers and of course the #1 David Popovici. If the three are on form, I could easily see Popovici getting under the 46.86 he set at the European Championships last summer. Popovici followed up the 46.86 with a time of 47.13 at the Junior World Champs in Lima, which shows that his 46.86 wasn’t an outlier.

World Record – Michael Phelps, USA – 4:03.84 (2023)

Top Entrant – Leon Marchand , FRA – 4:04.28 (2022)

, FRA – 4:04.28 (2022) Fastest this Season – Leon Marchand, FRA – 4:07.80

To head off the raucous comments about the 400 IM being more likely than the 200 breast, I’ll admit that it is a close call. Perhaps I am weighing the fact that Marchand was so close in the breast at Trials and not in the IM too heavily. Perhaps I’m placing too much belief in the power of Michael Phelp’s last record. Perhaps I’m not following the rationale I made about the 200 back regarding its placement in the schedule. Perhaps it is all three: the 400 IM seems more of a one-horse race than the women’s 200 back, and Phelp’s record deserves its reputation (it is the oldest in LCM).

Carson Foster had a great race at Trials this summer and looks to be in great form to help push Marchand. But coming in as the presumptive favorite and with the hype surrounding Marchand and this event in particular, I think we could see the oldest record on the books stay a little longer, but that is not to say I don’t think it’s not going to fall, it is just not as likely as others may think.

Other possible records to fall:

Not Happening or I’ll eat my hat

The Boring Math Part

The tables below show on the left side the world record holder, their time, and the year it was set. The right side shows the fastest swimmer this season and their time. The furthest right column shows what percentage the fastest time comprises of the world record. The table is sorted from highest to lowest, with 100 meaning the fastest time this season equals the world record. Any yellow highlighted squares denote that these swimmers have the fastest times among entered swimmers and any red squares denote super-suited world records From this one can deduce several things including:

Several super-suited records could fall (records set in 2008-2009)

The women’s backstrokes events seem to be the stroke most under threat

For the men, no one stroke stands out more than the others, but fly seems the least likely

Just because the current world record holder is entered in the event it doesn’t mean that it is close to being broken (see Sjostrom’s or Govorov’s 50 fly)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>< span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”>﻿

The Closest Based on Math Alone

Using just the percentages calculated, one would assume that the three world records that were broken already this year would be the most likely to be rebroken, yet when taken into context this is not the case.

While Summer McIntosh and Kaylee McKeown should definitely be in form to challenge their world-record swims (McIntosh in the 400s of free and IM and McKeown in the 200 back) from earlier this season, they may not have to do so.

The 400 free looks to be a barn burner of an event between McIntosh, Katie Ledecky, and Ariarne Titmus, and while the record could easily be broken, the trio might also focus on the gold and not the record. The same argument can be made for the 200 back as McKeown and her chief rival Regan Smith may focus on the win instead of the record. (see above)

In the women’s 400 IM, McIntosh (or someone else) could win gold in a time under 4:31 (4:32.04 was the gold medal-winning time in 2022) and not have to approach her world record mark. Her world record mark of 4:25.87 was set at Canadian Trials, where she had no real competition and therefore did not have to worry about being overtaken should she have tightened up at the end.

The same can be said for the men’s 1500 where percentage-wise the closest to breaking the record so far this year is Florian Wellbrock. The German swam 14:34.89 back in April at the 2023 Berlin Open and while still over 3 seconds off Sun Yang’s world record of 14:31.02, over the course of 1500m that difference equates to just .13 of a second per 50, but like in the women’s 400 IM, Wellbrock had very little competition so if he had started to fade, the consequences were minor.

At Worlds, the consequences are far from minor, however. Over 1500 meters the competitions and gamesmanship being played may turn the focus more towards the gold than the record. For example, Gregorio Paltrinieri last summer played the field to his advantage, but if he had hit a wall at the 1400m mark after going out so fast or if he failed to qualify (remember he was 7th coming into the final, just 3 seconds off of not returning) then it would be a very different story.

The other men’s events at the top of the list, the 200 breast and 100 free are intriguing options. (see above).

Disclaimers regarding the math

Please note that there are several flaws in this math, which is why it is not used as the sole predictor. It provides a framework off of which to help make educated predictions. Those flaws include: