Regan Smith Breaks US Open Record With 2:03.80 200 Backstroke

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2 Finals Heat Sheet

Regan Smith broke her own US Open Record that she swam back in April at Pro Swim-Westmont. Smith swam a 2:03.80 today, faster than the 2:04.76 from a few months ago.

Splits Comparison:

Trials Westmont 50 28.98 28.93 100 31.02 31.45 150 31.49 31.91 200 32.31 32.47 2:03.80 2:04.76

This was also Smith’s third-fastest swim ever. The only time she has been faster was at 2019 Worlds when she swam a 2:03.69 in finals and her former World Record of 2:03.35 which she swam in semi-finals.

Notably, this was her first time under the 2:04 mark since breaking the World Record back in 2019. Her previous best since then (besides Westmont) was a 2:05.28 from the 2022 US Open.

Smith already punched her ticket to Worlds on night 1 of competition in Indianapolis by winning the women’s 200 fly. She has now added the 200 backstroke to her schedule next month.

Smith now holds the fastest three times in the event by an American ever. Missy Franklin‘s former American Record of 2:04.06 sits as the fourth fastest in American history ever.