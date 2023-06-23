All The Links You Need For The 2023 U.S. National Championships

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 27 – July 1, 2023
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- SwimSwam Preview Index
The 2023 U.S. National Championships are just days away, as racing gets underway in Indianapolis on Tuesday, June 27. The meet is five days long and will conclude on Saturday, July 1. Prelims kick off each morning at 10am (ET), while finals begin at 7pm (ET).
Here is a list of all the links you need to keep up with the action in Indianapolis next week:
- SwimSwam Event Page
- USA Swimming Event Page
- Meet Information
- Pre-Scratch Timelines
- Psych Sheets
- Live Stream Information
- Live Results
- SwimSwam Preview Index
EVENT SCHEDULE
|WOMEN’S EVENT #
|Day 1 – Tuesday, June 27
|MEN’S EVENT #
|1
|200 Butterfly
|2
|3
|100 Freestyle
|4
|5
|Women’s 800 Freestyle
|–
|–
|Men’s 1500 Freestyle
|6
|
Day 2 – Wednesday, June 28
|7
|200 Freestyle
|8
|9
|200 Breaststroke
|10
|11
|200 Backstroke
|12
|13
|50 Butterfly*
|14
|
Day 3 – Thursday, June 29
|15
|400 IM
|16
|17
|100 Butterfly
|18
|19
|50 Breaststroke*
|20
|21
|50 Backstroke*
|22
|
Day 4 – Friday, June 30
|23
|400 Freestyle
|24
|25
|100 Breaststroke
|26
|27
|100 Backstroke
|28
|
Day 5 – Saturday, July 1
|29
|Women’s 1500 Freestyle
|–
|30
|200 IM
|31
|–
|Men’s 800 freestyle
|32
|33
|50 Freestyle
|34
On Day 1 and Day 5, the distance freestyle events will be swum slowest to fastest, alternating women’s and men’s heats, with the fastest heat of each race swum during the evening session. All other heats will be scheduled to begin after the preliminary session so the second fastest heat of the Men’s event finishes approximately one hour prior to the start of the evening session.
*Qualifying standards for the 50m Butterfly, Backstroke, and Breaststroke will be the corresponding 100 standards.