All The Links You Need For The 2023 U.S. National Championships

June 23rd, 2023 National, News

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2023 U.S. National Championships are just days away, as racing gets underway in Indianapolis on Tuesday, June 27. The meet is five days long and will conclude on Saturday, July 1. Prelims kick off each morning at 10am (ET), while finals begin at 7pm (ET).

Here is a list of all the links you need to keep up with the action in Indianapolis next week:

EVENT SCHEDULE

WOMEN’S EVENT # Day 1 – Tuesday, June 27 MEN’S EVENT #
1 200 Butterfly 2
3 100 Freestyle 4
5 Women’s 800 Freestyle
Men’s 1500 Freestyle 6
Day 2 – Wednesday, June 28
7 200 Freestyle 8
9 200 Breaststroke 10
11 200 Backstroke 12
13 50 Butterfly* 14
Day 3 – Thursday, June 29
15 400 IM 16
17 100 Butterfly 18
19 50 Breaststroke* 20
21 50 Backstroke* 22
Day 4 – Friday, June 30
23 400 Freestyle 24
25 100 Breaststroke 26
27 100 Backstroke 28
Day 5 – Saturday, July 1
29 Women’s 1500 Freestyle
30 200 IM 31
Men’s 800 freestyle 32
33 50 Freestyle 34

On Day 1 and Day 5, the distance freestyle events will be swum slowest to fastest, alternating women’s and men’s heats, with the fastest heat of each race swum during the evening session. All other heats will be scheduled to begin after the preliminary session so the second fastest heat of the Men’s event finishes approximately one hour prior to the start of the evening session.

*Qualifying standards for the 50m Butterfly, Backstroke, and Breaststroke will be the corresponding 100 standards.

