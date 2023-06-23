Edwards-Smith, Nowakowski, Job Headline Aussie Squad Headed To U.S. Nationals

The U.S. Nationals competition slated to run from July 26th to July 29th in Irvine, California will see a solid Australian contingent among its list of racers.

Swimming Australia has announced a 20-strong ‘A’ team which is set to compete at the prestigious meet after a short stint at a staging camp in Laguna Hills, California.

Western Australia Institute of Sport head coach Ben Higson will lead the squad, supported by David Proud, Janelle Pallister and Craig Stewart.

Among the lineup of athletes is Josh Edwards-Smith, the 20-year-old who surprisingly missed out on World Championships qualification despite owning the top time in the world in the men’s 200m backstroke.

Speedster Thomas Nowakowski is another first-class name on the list, with the 22-year-old representing Australia’s 6th fastest 50m freestyle performer in history.

20-year-old Bronte Job leads the women’s side of the roster, joined by Ella Ramsay and Mikayla Smith.

Job topped the women’s 50m back at the Aussie Trials while Ramsay earned bronze in the 200m IM, 200m breast and 400m IM. Smith was the runner-up in both the women’s 100m breast and 200m breast events in Melbourne.

General Manager – Performance Pathways and Team Lead for the tour, Gary Barclay said of the squad, “Providing international racing opportunities for this group of athletes is vital to ensuring continued upward pressure for places in the Paris Olympic team.”

“The quality of US swimmers competing at these Championships is very high and this will enable our Australian swimmers to gain further experience travelling and competing one year out from the main game.”

Australian ‘A’ Team for U.S. Nationals