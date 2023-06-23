Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Edwards-Smith, Nowakowski, Job Headline Aussie Squad Headed To U.S. Nationals

Comments: 1

The U.S. Nationals competition slated to run from July 26th to July 29th in Irvine, California will see a solid Australian contingent among its list of racers.

Swimming Australia has announced a 20-strong ‘A’ team which is set to compete at the prestigious meet after a short stint at a staging camp in Laguna Hills, California.

Western Australia Institute of Sport head coach Ben Higson will lead the squad, supported by David Proud, Janelle Pallister and Craig Stewart.

Among the lineup of athletes is Josh Edwards-Smith, the 20-year-old who surprisingly missed out on World Championships qualification despite owning the top time in the world in the men’s 200m backstroke.

Speedster Thomas Nowakowski is another first-class name on the list, with the 22-year-old representing Australia’s 6th fastest 50m freestyle performer in history.

20-year-old Bronte Job leads the women’s side of the roster, joined by Ella Ramsay and Mikayla Smith.

Job topped the women’s 50m back at the Aussie Trials while Ramsay earned bronze in the 200m IM, 200m breast and 400m IM. Smith was the runner-up in both the women’s 100m breast and 200m breast events in Melbourne.

General Manager – Performance Pathways and Team Lead for the tour, Gary Barclay said of the squad, “Providing international racing opportunities for this group of athletes is vital to ensuring continued upward pressure for places in the Paris Olympic team.”

“The quality of US swimmers competing at these Championships is very high and this will enable our Australian swimmers to gain further experience travelling and competing one year out from the main game.”

Australian ‘A’ Team for U.S. Nationals

ALEXANDRIA PERKINS
BOWEN GOUGH
BRITTANY CASTELLUZZO
BRONTE JOB
CHARLIE HAWKE
ELLA RAMSAY
HAIG BUCKINGHAM
HANNAH FREDERICKS
JESSE COLEMAN
JEZZE GORMAN
JOSHUA EDWARDS-SMITH
JOSHUA YONG
LILY PRICE
MATTHEW GALEA
MIA O’LEARY
MIKAYLA SMITH
OLIVIA LEFOE
THOMAS NOWAKOWSKI
TY HARTWELL
WILLIAM PETRIC

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Bud
30 seconds ago

Will Nowakowski still be able to qualify for worlds or is there a trials only policy?

0
0
Reply

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!