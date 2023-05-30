2023 U.S. World Trials: Official SwimSwam Preview Index

2023 U.S. National Championships

June 27 – July 1, 2023

Indianapolis, IN

Indiana University Natatorium

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

We’re less than one month out from the marquee domestic event of the year, as the American team for the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka will be determined in four weeks’ time at the U.S. National Championships in Indiana.

Provided they’re under the World Aquatics ‘A’ cut, the top two swimmers in each individual Olympic event will qualify for the World Championship team, as will the winners of the stroke 50 events, and the top six finishers in the 100 and 200 free will qualify for relay purposes depending on roster numbers (top four will qualify automatically).

To follow along with the build-up to the meet, which will feature superstars such as Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky, keep track of our event-by-event previews with our official preview index below.

The 2023 U.S. National Championships kick off on Tuesday, June 27, and run through Saturday, July 1, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Women’s Events

Event 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 50 free 100 free 200 free 400 free 800 free 1500 free 50 back 100 back 200 back 50 breast 100 breast 200 breast 50 fly 100 fly 200 fly 200 IM Alex Walsh Leah Hayes 400 IM

Men’s Events