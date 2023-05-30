Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 U.S. World Trials: Official SwimSwam Preview Index

2023 U.S. National Championships

  • June 27 – July 1, 2023
  • Indianapolis, IN
  • Indiana University Natatorium
  • LCM (50m)
We’re less than one month out from the marquee domestic event of the year, as the American team for the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka will be determined in four weeks’ time at the U.S. National Championships in Indiana.

Provided they’re under the World Aquatics ‘A’ cut, the top two swimmers in each individual Olympic event will qualify for the World Championship team, as will the winners of the stroke 50 events, and the top six finishers in the 100 and 200 free will qualify for relay purposes depending on roster numbers (top four will qualify automatically).

To follow along with the build-up to the meet, which will feature superstars such as Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky, keep track of our event-by-event previews with our official preview index below.

The 2023 U.S. National Championships kick off on Tuesday, June 27, and run through Saturday, July 1, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Women’s Events

Event 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th
50 free
100 free
200 free
400 free
800 free
1500 free
50 back
100 back
200 back
50 breast
100 breast
200 breast
50 fly
100 fly
200 fly
200 IM Alex Walsh Leah Hayes
400 IM

Men’s Events

Event 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th
50 free
100 free
200 free
400 free
800 free
1500 free
50 back
100 back
200 back
50 breast
100 breast
200 breast
50 fly
100 fly
200 fly
200 IM
400 IM

1
Anonymous
41 seconds ago

Do a preview and picks for the junior worlds team too!

