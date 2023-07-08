Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Ross Dant Explains How the NC State Distance Group Taught Him to Fail and Get Back Up

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Ross Dant has missed major international teams on numerous occasions from Olympics to World Champs… but not this time. Swimming in one of the last events of the meet, Dant threw down a near-perfect 800 free, clocking a 7:48.10 to finish 2nd behind Bobby Finke and lunch his ticket to his first world championships. Dant credited his NC State coach and training group, saying they taught him perseverance to not only learn how to fail but learn how to get back up afterward.

