2023 U.S. Trials: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 27 – July 1, 2023
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
There’s just three events on tap for this prelims session on Day 4 of U.S. Trials: the 400 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, and 100 backstroke. Given how fast this meet has been though, that doesn’t mean that there won’t be any surprises. All of these heats should set up for some intriguing races in finals as well.
Two of the women’s events have a clear favorite: Katie Ledecky in the 400 free, and Regan Smith in the 100 back. Behind them though, there’s tight races shaping up for second. Veteran Leah Smith looks to make the team in the 400 free for the second straight year. She’ll have to fend off a quartet of teenagers: Erin Gemmell, Bella Sims, Katie Grimes, and Claire Weinstein, the latter of whom ran down Ledecky in the 200 free.
The women’s 100 backstroke will see Claire Curzan try to set herself up to punch her ticket to Worlds in finals. Katharine Berkoff, Isabelle Stadden, and Rhyan White (just to name a few) are also aiming for that spot.
In the third women’s race, Lilly King and Lydia Jacoby will get ready to go head-to-head in finals.
On the men’s side, Carson Foster is on the heat sheet for the 400 free, adding some intrigue to the race. Foster has been swimming very well so far in Indianapolis–if he swims the race, he could be in a position to dethrone more established names in that event like Kieran Smith or Jake Mitchell.
Nic Fink headlines the 100 breast, while there are plenty of rising stars aiming to get under a minute for the first time. One who has is Josh Matheny, who’s aiming to double up in the breaststroke events.
Finally, Hunter Armstrong is still looking to secure a spot on the Worlds roster. He’s best remaining chance is the 100 backstroke, which he won last year. Ryan Murphy is a perennial strong contender there, and Destin Lasco has shown his excellent form already.
Women’s 400 Freestyle — Heats
- World Record: 3:56.08, Summer McIntosh (CAN) — 2023
- American Record: 3:56.46, Katie Ledecky — 2016
- U.S. Open Record: 3:57.94, Katie Ledecky (USA) — 2018
- Championship Record: 3:58.44, Katie Ledecky (USA) — 2017
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 4:10.57
- 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 4:03.15
- 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 4:02.08
Top 8:
- Katie Ledecky (GSC) — 4:01.88
- Claire Weinstein (SAND) — 4:06.79
- Leah Smith (TXLA)– 4:07.31
- Erin Gemmell (NCAP)/Bella Sims (SAND) — 4:07.96
- (tie)
- Cavan Gormsen (LIAC) — 4:09.14
- Kensey McMahon (BAMA) — 4:09.30
- Paige Madden (NYAC) — 4:09.72
Times wise, it was a relatively quiet morning. The top eight, with the exception of Paige Madden, all added from their seed times. Claire Weinstein was the closest, finishing second in 4:06.79, just .55 seconds off her seed. This is Madden’s first ‘A’ final of the meet, after she was 11th in prelims of the 200 free.
As expected, Katie Ledecky took control in the last heat of the event, cruising to a 4:01.88 to lead the field by almost five seconds. The main question heading into finals is who’s going to be joining her in this event in Fukuoka as Weinstein, Leah Smith, Bella Sims, and Erin Gemmell are separated by just over a second.
Smith won heat six in 4:07.31, ahead of Sims. Sims clocked 4:07.96, which ties her with Gemmell for fourth seed heading into the final tonight.
The biggest surprise is who isn’t in the ‘A’ final. Katie Grimes, one of the favorites in this event heading into the meet, added five seconds from her seed time to finish 10th in 4:10.25, qualifying for the ‘B’ final behind Jillian Cox (4:09.81).
Men’s 400 Freestyle — Heats
- World Record: 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (GER) — 2009
- American Record: 3:42.78, Larsen Jensen — 2008
- U.S. Open Record: 3:43.53, Larsen Jensen (USA) — 2008
- Championship Record: 3:43.53, Larsen Jensen (USA) — 2008
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 3:48.15
- 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 3:46.93
- 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 3:43.31
Top 8:
Women’s 100 Breaststroke — Heats
- World Record: 1:04.13, Lilly King (USA) — 2016
- American Record: 1:04.13, Lilly King — 2016
- U.S. Open Record: 1:04.45, Jessica Hardy (USA) — 2009
- Championship Record: 1:04.72, Lilly King (USA) — 2021
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:07.35
- 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 1:06.12
- 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 1:06.02
Top 8:
Men’s 100 Breaststroke — Heats
- World Record: 56.88, Adam Peaty (GBR) — 2019
- American Record: 58.14, Michael Andrew — 2021
- U.S. Open Record: 58.14, Michael Andrew (USA) — 2021
- Championship Record: 58.14, Michael Andrew (USA) — 2021
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 59.75
- 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 58.51
- 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 58.65
Top 8:
Women’s 100 Backstroke — Heats
- World Record: 57.45, Kaylee McKeown (AUS) — 2021
- American Record: 57.57, Regan Smith — 2019
- U.S. Open Record: 57.76, Regan Smith (USA) — 2022
- Championship Record: 57.76, Regan Smith (USA) — 2022
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:00.59
- 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 58.39
- 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 58.67
Top 8:
Men’s 100 Backstroke — Heats
- World Record: 51.60, Thomas Ceccon (ITA) — 2022
- American Record: 51.85, Ryan Murphy — 2016
- U.S. Open Record: 51.94, Aaron Piersol (USA) — 2009
- Championship Record: 51.94, Aaron Piersol (USA) — 2009
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 54.03
- 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 52.46
- 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 51.98
Top 8:
Great swim for Shackell! under 3:50
agree with you
just curious, does anyone know the nag record for 17-18? how close did shackell get to it?
34599 off the top of my head
I know it’s not the top 5 but the UGA women’s freestyle group (McCulloh, Stege, Barczyk, Reinstein) has looked phenomenal – 3 dawgs in the B final and one in the C with all lifetime bests in the 400 – Moreno has done a very good job with them!
The women’s 400 free looks to be a helluva fight between Weinstein, Smith, Gemmell, and Sims for the second spot. Weinstein is the favorite, but I wouldn’t be surprised if one of the others gets second.
I do worry about Grimes, I hope this is just a one off swim
Imagine – a 4:09 doesn’t get into the A final.
crazy depth
Last year, 8th seed was a 4:14, 3rd seed was a 4:09. I think I am equally shocked by Cox & Grimes not making it. Thought Cox had a great chance after the 800 free breakout and Grimes with the second fastest US time this year and a bounce back in the 4IM last night.
I wonder if they both even swim in the final tonight with the 1500 tomorrow.
Whoa! Paige Madden knocks out Jillian cox and Katie Grimes from the A final. That was a surprise. She was falling apart fast on that last 50 so I didn’t think she would final but good for her! Grimes is having such an up-and-down meet (mostly down, 400 IM was obvi an outlier).
She has been very sick and injured off and on since Tokyo so I’m proud of her – that time wasn’t close to her PB but i know its encouraging for her to get back into the A final
Me too! She’s had the ups and downs of dealing with an autoimmune condition, probably mentally as well as physically, so to turn around and make an A final is a huge accomplishment.
I got Claire Weinstein for second tonight, especially if she swims it the way she did at the Fort Lauderdale PSS.
Not ready to count Smith out yet, but I’m leaning towards Weinstein too.
Completely agree. I think that if Weinstein swims to the best of her abilities tonight, Smith won’t beat her. But if Weinstein is out slower than she’s capable of and Smith is last year’s form, then the race is on.
I’m starting to think Claire might snag that second 1500 spot too…
Grimes out again.
10th
Both grimes and Cox not making the final is pretty shocking to be honest, although granted I do no think either were expecting that many new sub 4:10s from seed times.
There were 10 women seeded under 4:10. If Grimes and Cox were hoping to A final over 4:10, that was a very poor calculation.