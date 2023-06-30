2023 U.S. Trials: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 4 Prelims Heat Sheet

There’s just three events on tap for this prelims session on Day 4 of U.S. Trials: the 400 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, and 100 backstroke. Given how fast this meet has been though, that doesn’t mean that there won’t be any surprises. All of these heats should set up for some intriguing races in finals as well.

Two of the women’s events have a clear favorite: Katie Ledecky in the 400 free, and Regan Smith in the 100 back. Behind them though, there’s tight races shaping up for second. Veteran Leah Smith looks to make the team in the 400 free for the second straight year. She’ll have to fend off a quartet of teenagers: Erin Gemmell, Bella Sims, Katie Grimes, and Claire Weinstein, the latter of whom ran down Ledecky in the 200 free.

The women’s 100 backstroke will see Claire Curzan try to set herself up to punch her ticket to Worlds in finals. Katharine Berkoff, Isabelle Stadden, and Rhyan White (just to name a few) are also aiming for that spot.

In the third women’s race, Lilly King and Lydia Jacoby will get ready to go head-to-head in finals.

On the men’s side, Carson Foster is on the heat sheet for the 400 free, adding some intrigue to the race. Foster has been swimming very well so far in Indianapolis–if he swims the race, he could be in a position to dethrone more established names in that event like Kieran Smith or Jake Mitchell.

Nic Fink headlines the 100 breast, while there are plenty of rising stars aiming to get under a minute for the first time. One who has is Josh Matheny, who’s aiming to double up in the breaststroke events.

Finally, Hunter Armstrong is still looking to secure a spot on the Worlds roster. He’s best remaining chance is the 100 backstroke, which he won last year. Ryan Murphy is a perennial strong contender there, and Destin Lasco has shown his excellent form already.

Women’s 400 Freestyle — Heats

World Record: 3:56.08, Summer McIntosh (CAN) — 2023

American Record: 3:56.46, Katie Ledecky — 2016

— 2016 U.S. Open Record: 3:57.94, Katie Ledecky (USA) — 2018

(USA) — 2018 Championship Record: 3:58.44, Katie Ledecky (USA) — 2017

(USA) — 2017 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 4:10.57

2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 4:03.15

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 4:02.08

Times wise, it was a relatively quiet morning. The top eight, with the exception of Paige Madden, all added from their seed times. Claire Weinstein was the closest, finishing second in 4:06.79, just .55 seconds off her seed. This is Madden’s first ‘A’ final of the meet, after she was 11th in prelims of the 200 free.

As expected, Katie Ledecky took control in the last heat of the event, cruising to a 4:01.88 to lead the field by almost five seconds. The main question heading into finals is who’s going to be joining her in this event in Fukuoka as Weinstein, Leah Smith, Bella Sims, and Erin Gemmell are separated by just over a second.

Smith won heat six in 4:07.31, ahead of Sims. Sims clocked 4:07.96, which ties her with Gemmell for fourth seed heading into the final tonight.

The biggest surprise is who isn’t in the ‘A’ final. Katie Grimes, one of the favorites in this event heading into the meet, added five seconds from her seed time to finish 10th in 4:10.25, qualifying for the ‘B’ final behind Jillian Cox (4:09.81).

Men’s 400 Freestyle — Heats

World Record: 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (GER) — 2009

American Record: 3:42.78, Larsen Jensen — 2008

U.S. Open Record: 3:43.53, Larsen Jensen (USA) — 2008

Championship Record: 3:43.53, Larsen Jensen (USA) — 2008

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 3:48.15

2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 3:46.93

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 3:43.31

Women’s 100 Breaststroke — Heats

World Record: 1:04.13, Lilly King (USA) — 2016

(USA) — 2016 American Record: 1:04.13, Lilly King — 2016

— 2016 U.S. Open Record: 1:04.45, Jessica Hardy (USA) — 2009

Championship Record: 1:04.72, Lilly King (USA) — 2021

(USA) — 2021 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:07.35

2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 1:06.12

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 1:06.02

Men’s 100 Breaststroke — Heats

World Record: 56.88, Adam Peaty (GBR) — 2019

American Record: 58.14, Michael Andrew — 2021

U.S. Open Record: 58.14, Michael Andrew (USA) — 2021

Championship Record: 58.14, Michael Andrew (USA) — 2021

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 59.75

2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 58.51

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 58.65

Women’s 100 Backstroke — Heats

World Record: 57.45, Kaylee McKeown (AUS) — 2021

American Record: 57.57, Regan Smith — 2019

— 2019 U.S. Open Record: 57.76, Regan Smith (USA) — 2022

(USA) — 2022 Championship Record: 57.76, Regan Smith (USA) — 2022

(USA) — 2022 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:00.59

2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 58.39

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 58.67

Men’s 100 Backstroke — Heats

World Record: 51.60, Thomas Ceccon (ITA) — 2022

American Record: 51.85, Ryan Murphy — 2016

— 2016 U.S. Open Record: 51.94, Aaron Piersol (USA) — 2009

Championship Record: 51.94, Aaron Piersol (USA) — 2009

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 54.03

2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 52.46

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 51.98

