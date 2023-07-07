Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Jillian Cox on Making Worlds: “It just shows you can never count yourself out”

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

18-Year-Old Jillian Cox surprised many, including herself, by touching 2nd in the women’s 800 free (8:20.28). This was not only a huge PB for the incoming college freshman but it also put her on the world champs team.

Lovetoswim
15 seconds ago

She seems so wonderful! So excited for her! Really appreciates making the team.

