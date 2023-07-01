2023 U.S. Trials: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday Finals Heat Sheet

A whirlwind of a week in Indianapolis comes to a thrilling conclusion on Saturday night with five events on tap for the fifth and final session of the U.S. National Championships.

World record holder Katie Ledecky kicks off the evening in the women’s 1500 freestyle before Kate Douglass takes aim at her former Virginia teammate Alex Walsh‘s U.S. Open record in the women’s 200 IM (2:07.84), which she was less than a half second shy of during prelims (2:08.29). It’s a repeat of the NCAA Championships final from a few months prior as Walsh (2:11.02) and Torri Huske (2:12.23) figure to duke it out for second place along with Leah Hayes (2:12.32).

Shaine Casas, the top seed entering the meet in the men’s 200 IM, barely snuck into the A-final this morning as the eighth qualifier (1:59.60) and must outduel the likes of Carson Foster (1:58.56), Will Licon (1:59.08), and Destin Lasco (1:59.12) for a spot on the U.S.’s World Championships roster headed to Fukuoka later this month.

Douglass is taking on a 200 IM/50 free double tonight, the latter of which sees her seeded third behind fellow Cavalier Gretchen Walsh (24.53) and Abbey Weitzeil (24.24).

In the men’s 50 free, reigning Worlds silver medalist Michael Andrew needs a top-two finish in order to clinch a Worlds spot this year (though there are still other ways he could make the team). The 23-year-old sprint specialist qualified third this morning with a 21.87 behind 100 free champion Jack Alexy (21.83) and Ryan Held (21.65). Held finished 5th in the 100 free back on Tuesday to potentially qualify as a relay swimmer, but a top-two finish tonight in the 50 could secure his spot.

Stay tuned for live updates below:

WOMEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 15:20.48, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2018

(USA), 2018 American Record: 15:20.48, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2018

(USA), 2018 U.S. Open Record: 15:20.48, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2018

(USA), 2018 Championship Record: 15:38.99, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2022

(USA), 2022 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 16:29.57

2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 15:51.36

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 15:48.96

WOMEN’S 200 IM — FINAL

World Record: 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2015

American Record: 2:06.15, Ariana Kukors – 2009

U.S. Open Record: 2:07.84, Alex Walsh (USA) – 2022

(USA) – 2022 Championship Record: 2:07.84, Alex Walsh (USA) – 2022

(USA) – 2022 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 2:12.98

2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 2:09.99

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 2:08.91

Top 8:

MEN’S 200 IM — FINAL

World Record: 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (USA) – 2011

American Record: 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte – 2011

U.S. Open Record: 1:54.56, Ryan Lochte – 2009

Championship Record: 1:54.56, Ryan Lochte – 2009

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:59.53

2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 1:56.65

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 1:56.22

Top 8:

MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 7:32.12, Lin Zhang – 2009

American Record: 7:39.36, Bobby Finke – 2022

U.S. Open Record: 7:43.32, Bobby Finke – 2022

Championship Record: 7:43.32, Bobby Finke – 2022

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 7:53.11

2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 7:50.07

2022 worlds Medal Time: 7:40.05

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — FINAL

World Record: 23.67, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 2017

American Record: 23.97, Simone Manuel – 2017

U.S. Open Record: 24.08, Pernille Blume (DEN) – 2019

Championship Record: 24.10, Simone Manuel – 2018

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 25.04

2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 24.52

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 24.38

Top 8:

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — FINAL

World Record: 20.91, Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 2009

American Record: 21.04, Caeleb Dressel – 2019/2021

– 2019/2021 U.S. Open Record: 21.04, Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 2021

(USA) – 2021 Championship Record: 21.29, Caeleb Dressel – 2022

– 2022 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 22.12

2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 21.45

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 21.57

Top 8: