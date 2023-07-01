Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 U.S. Trials: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday Finals Heat Sheet

A whirlwind of a week in Indianapolis comes to a thrilling conclusion on Saturday night with five events on tap for the fifth and final session of the U.S. National Championships.

World record holder Katie Ledecky kicks off the evening in the women’s 1500 freestyle before Kate Douglass takes aim at her former Virginia teammate Alex Walsh‘s U.S. Open record in the women’s 200 IM (2:07.84), which she was less than a half second shy of during prelims (2:08.29). It’s a repeat of the NCAA Championships final from a few months prior as Walsh (2:11.02) and Torri Huske (2:12.23) figure to duke it out for second place along with Leah Hayes (2:12.32).

Shaine Casas, the top seed entering the meet in the men’s 200 IM, barely snuck into the A-final this morning as the eighth qualifier (1:59.60) and must outduel the likes of Carson Foster (1:58.56), Will Licon (1:59.08), and Destin Lasco (1:59.12) for a spot on the U.S.’s World Championships roster headed to Fukuoka later this month.

Douglass is taking on a 200 IM/50 free double tonight, the latter of which sees her seeded third behind fellow Cavalier Gretchen Walsh (24.53) and Abbey Weitzeil (24.24).

In the men’s 50 free, reigning Worlds silver medalist Michael Andrew needs a top-two finish in order to clinch a Worlds spot this year (though there are still other ways he could make the team). The 23-year-old sprint specialist qualified third this morning with a 21.87 behind 100 free champion Jack Alexy (21.83) and Ryan Held (21.65). Held finished 5th in the 100 free back on Tuesday to potentially qualify as a relay swimmer, but a top-two finish tonight in the 50 could secure his spot.

Stay tuned for live updates below:

WOMEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – FINAL

  • World Record: 15:20.48, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2018
  • American Record: 15:20.48, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2018
  • U.S. Open Record: 15:20.48, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2018
  • Championship Record: 15:38.99, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2022
  • World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 16:29.57
  • 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 15:51.36
  • 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 15:48.96

WOMEN’S 200 IM — FINAL

  • World Record: 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2015
  • American Record: 2:06.15, Ariana Kukors – 2009
  • U.S. Open Record: 2:07.84, Alex Walsh (USA) – 2022
  • Championship Record: 2:07.84, Alex Walsh (USA) – 2022
  • World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 2:12.98
  • 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 2:09.99
  • 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 2:08.91

Top 8:

MEN’S 200 IM — FINAL

  • World Record: 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (USA) – 2011
  • American Record: 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte – 2011
  • U.S. Open Record: 1:54.56, Ryan Lochte – 2009
  • Championship Record: 1:54.56, Ryan Lochte – 2009
  • World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:59.53
  • 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 1:56.65
  • 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 1:56.22

Top 8:

MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – FINAL

  • World Record: 7:32.12, Lin Zhang – 2009
  • American Record: 7:39.36, Bobby Finke – 2022
  • U.S. Open Record: 7:43.32, Bobby Finke – 2022
  • Championship Record: 7:43.32, Bobby Finke – 2022
  • World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 7:53.11
  • 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 7:50.07
  • 2022 worlds Medal Time: 7:40.05

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — FINAL

  • World Record: 23.67, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 2017
  • American Record: 23.97, Simone Manuel – 2017
  • U.S. Open Record: 24.08, Pernille Blume (DEN) – 2019
  • Championship Record: 24.10, Simone Manuel – 2018
  • World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 25.04
  • 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 24.52
  • 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 24.38

Top 8:

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — FINAL

  • World Record: 20.91, Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 2009
  • American Record: 21.04, Caeleb Dressel – 2019/2021
  • U.S. Open Record: 21.04, Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 2021
  • Championship Record: 21.29, Caeleb Dressel – 2022
  • World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 22.12
  • 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 21.45
  • 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 21.57

Top 8:

In This Story

17 Comments
Jonathan
1 minute ago

What was the fastest time of the slower heats?

Reply
Jonathan
2 minutes ago

Why doesn’t Leah Smith swim the 1500?

Snowpipers of Alaska
Reply to  Jonathan
55 seconds ago

Also alarming to see Michael Andrew ducked out of the 800m free tonight. What gives?

Joel Lin
Reply to  Snowpipers of Alaska
3 seconds ago

Saving it for the back half of the 50 later tonite.

Swimfan27
2 minutes ago

I completely forgot Erica Sullivan was swimming here. Why wasn’t she entered in the 800?

jeff
5 minutes ago

mens 800 free is before the 50s right

PFA
5 minutes ago

Time for the SCY American record holders in the 2 IM to get their spots in this event.

Oceanian
8 minutes ago

Here we go. Good luck to everyone. Downvotes coming from dumb-Fs.

Oceanian
Reply to  Oceanian
5 minutes ago

Two already….

Wow
10 minutes ago

Calling a US open record from Douglass, around 2:07mid, Walsh in for second in a 2:08mid

PhillyMark
11 minutes ago

Rooting for Shane to swim well tonight. His interview with Mel he mentioned how he put a lot of work and hours into his new clothing line. As I recall Mel inferred Shane was working too hard during taper time. Again, hopefully he can put together a nice 2IM.

