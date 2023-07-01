Andrew’s Worlds Ticket Comes Down to the 50 Free, McFadden Can Only Watch and Wait

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Robert Gibbs contributed to this report.

With only one finals session remaining, the USA is mere hours away from naming its roster for the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka (technically swimmers have until 11:59 MDT on July 2nd to accept the invitation).

With a max of 26 athletes per gender and a combined total of 12 relay-only swimmers, the USA squad seemed to be in a precarious situation. However, a key number of doubles from last night’s session have helped the men’s team and shone a light on a way the men’s team can bring all of its qualifiers.

Let’s dive into the men’s projected roster and where it stands currently.

Swimmers who are not yet guaranteed a roster spot appear in italics.

Going into last night’s final the outlook on the men’s roster was grim. However, of the possible six roster spots available last night four were filled by those already on the team, guaranteeing that at least all athletes in Priorities 1 and 2 will make the team (the top four in the 100 and 200 free and the top two in each of the Olympic Events).

There are six final roster spots up for grabs tonight, two spots in each of the remaining events (200 IM, 800 Fr, and 50 Fr). If all six were to go to swimmers whose names are not listed above, then the winners would be slotted into Priority 1 and the runners-up into Priority 2, thus shifting down Priority 3, 4, and 5 swimmers.

If this were to happen, then Ryan Held, Baylor Nelson, Justin Ress, Henry McFadden, and Michael Andrew would not make the team. To note: Held has a faster percentage as compared to the ‘A” cut than Nelson and Ress has the advantage over McFadden.

Like in the women’s events, six new qualifiers is unlikely to happen but possible. In the three remaining events, there are at least two swimmers in each final who have not made the team, but the top seeds in each event are already on the team. Three of the finalists in the 200 IM are already qualified, four of the finalists in 50 Fr have (two are Held and Andrew) and three of the top four in the 800 have.

If all of the winners and runner-ups of tonight’s events are already on the team, then no swimmer listed above will be left off due to hitting the 26-athlete roster cap.

Possible Outcomes

Scenario Athletes Added Athletes Left Off Top 2 in each event is a new qualifier (6 new swimmers ) 6 new swimmers: 3 into Priority 1, 3 into Priority 2 Held, Nelson, Ress, McFadden, Andrew 5 new swimmers, 1 already on team that is not Andrew 5 new swimmers and Held Nelson, Ress, McFadden, Andrew 5 new swimmers and Andrew places top 2 in 50 5 new swimmers and Andrew Held, Nelson, Ress, McFadden 4 new swimmers, 2 already on team that are not Andrew 4 new swimmers, Held and Nelson Ress, McFadden, Andrew 4 new swimmers, 1 already on team, and Andrew 4 new swimmers, Andrew and Held Nelson, Ress, McFadden 3 new swimmers, 3 already on team that are not Andrew 3 new swimmers, Held, Nelson and Ress McFadden, Andrew 3 new swimmers, 2 already on team, and Andrew 4 new swimmers, Andrew Held and Nelson Ress, McFadden 2 new swimmers, 4 already on team that are not Andrew 2 new swimmers, Held, Nelson, Ress and McFadden Andrew 2 new swimmers, 3 already on team, and Andrew 2 new swimmers, Andrew, Held, Nelson and Ress McFadden 1 new swimmer, 5 already on team 1 new swimmer, Andrew, Held, Nelson, Ress, McFadden and Andrew None No new swimmers Held, Nelson, Ress, McFadden, Andrew None

If Andrew wins or is runner-up in the 50 free, he automatically qualifies and moves ahead of Held, Nelson, Ress, and McFadden, so his fate is very much in his own hands but there are paths to qualification without placing 1st or 2nd.

Held is only off the team if all six roster spots fall to new swimmers. If there is one double in the 200 IM and 800 Free then Held would be considered “on the team” in the scenarios above. If he qualifies in the 50, regardless of how the 200 IM and 800 play out, then he is guaranteed a roster spot but since he has the highest priority of Nelson et al. he would not displace them as Andrew does if he qualifies.

Here is a summary of the priorities, courtesy of the USA Swimming selection document:

World Championships – max of 26