2023 U.S. Trials: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 4 Finals Heat Sheets

It’s night four of finals at 2023 U.S. Trials, the session start time is back to 7:00pm (EST), and we’ve got finals of the 400 free, 100 breast, and 100 back headed our way.

Katie Ledecky cruised a 4:01.88 during prelims of the women’s 400 free, cementing her status as the race favorite. There’s a big battle brewing for second though, as Claire Weinstein, Leah Smith, Bella Sims, and Erin Gemmell are separated by less than 1.5 seconds after prelims.

Ross Dant leads the way on the men’s side (3:48.50). In finals, Tokyo Olympians Kieran Smith and Jake Mitchell will be sure to challenge him, as will the Longhorn pair of Luke Hobson and David Johnston, who both swam personal bests in the heats. Also in the mix are juniors Rex Maurer and Alex Shackell.

In the final heat of the women’s 100 breaststroke, Kaitlyn Dobler out-touched Lilly King for the top time of the morning, 1:05.86 to 1:05.85. King is aiming for the breaststroke sweep her in Indianapolis but she and Dobler will both have to contend with Tokyo gold medalist Lydia Jacoby, who’s still trying to secure a Worlds spot.

As the only man under a minute this morning, Nic Fink is the favorite in the men’s breaststroke race. There’s some logistics to bear in mind here as the ‘A’ cut stands at 59.75. Josh Matheny has been under that mark in the qualifying period. But, Jake Foster, Matt Fallon, and Noah Nichols are all aiming to crack the 1:00 barrier for the first time tonight.

Regan Smith posted 58.04 in prelims of the women’s 100 backstroke. She leads a stacked championship final and she’ll be flanked in the final by two Wolfpack members: Katharine Berkoff and Kennedy Noble. Berkoff swam 58.39 to tie Claire Curzan for fifth-fastest American woman all-time, while Noble blitzed past 1:00 for the first time, nearly going sub-59 as well.

The last event of the session is the men’s 100 backstroke. Ryan Murphy and Destin Lasco will try to repeat their 1-2 finish from the 200 backstroke. Hunter Armstrong aims to spoil the Golden Bears party though–he’s sitting third (53.11) and is still aiming for a Worlds roster spot.

