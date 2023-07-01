Katharine Berkoff Clocks 58.01 100 Back, Becomes #5 Performer Of All-Time

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE — FINALS

World Record: 57.45, Kaylee McKeown (AUS) — 2021

American Record: 57.57, Regan Smith — 2019

— 2019 U.S. Open Record: 57.76, Regan Smith (USA) — 2022

Championship Record: 57.76, Regan Smith (USA) — 2022

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:00.59

2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 58.39

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 58.67

Top 8:

In the finals of the women’s 100 back at the 2023 U.S. National Championships, NC State swimmer Katharine Berkoff swam a best time of 58.01 to become the fifth-fastest performer of all-time in the event. She is also the second-fastest American of all-time, only behind Regan Smith—who she finished second to in finals on Friday night.

During prelims, Berkoff went 58.39 and moved up to #11 all-time (and fifth all-time amongst Americans). That time was a drop from her best time of 58.61 coming into Nationals, which was set at the 2022 U.S. World Championship trials.

All-Time Top Performers, Womens’ 100-Meter Backstroke:

Kaylee McKeown, Australia — 57.45 (2021) Regan Smith, United States — 57.57 (2019) Kylie Masse, Canada — 57.70 (2021) Kathleen Baker, United States — 58.00 (2018) Katharine Berkoff, United States — 58.01 (2023) Kathleen Dawson, Great Britain — 58.08 (2021)

Compared to prelims, Berkoff saw the most improvement on the back half of her race. She dropped 0.05 seconds from Friday morning on her first 50, but 0.33 seconds on her final 50

Splits Comparison:

Katharine Berkoff, 2023 U.S. Nationals Finals Katharine Berkoff, 2023 U.S. Nationals Prelims Katharine Berkoff, 2022 U.S. Trials 50m 28.24 28.29 28.57 100m 29.77 30.10 30.04 Total 58.01 58.39 58.61

In addition to being one of the fastest performers ever in the 100 back, Berkoff also holds the American record in the 50 back (27.12). At Nationals this week, she was just 0.01 seconds off of her record time in the event and finished first overall.