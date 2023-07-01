Katharine Berkoff Clocks 58.01 100 Back, Becomes #5 Performer Of All-Time

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 27 – July 1, 2023
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE — FINALS
- World Record: 57.45, Kaylee McKeown (AUS) — 2021
- American Record: 57.57, Regan Smith — 2019
U.S. Open Record: 57.76, Regan Smith (USA) — 2022 Championship Record: 57.76, Regan Smith (USA) — 2022
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:00.59
- 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 58.39
- 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 58.67
Top 8:
- Regan Smith (SUN) — 57.71 (U.S. Open Record)
- Katharine Berkoff (WOLF) — 58.01
- Claire Curzan (ALTO) — 58.59
- Olivia Smoliga (SUN) — 58.92
- Isabelle Stadden (CAL) — 59.07
- Kennedy Noble (WOLF) — 59.45
- Rhyan White (WOLF) — 59.50
- Phoebe Bacon (WISC) — 1:00.03
In the finals of the women’s 100 back at the 2023 U.S. National Championships, NC State swimmer Katharine Berkoff swam a best time of 58.01 to become the fifth-fastest performer of all-time in the event. She is also the second-fastest American of all-time, only behind Regan Smith—who she finished second to in finals on Friday night.
During prelims, Berkoff went 58.39 and moved up to #11 all-time (and fifth all-time amongst Americans). That time was a drop from her best time of 58.61 coming into Nationals, which was set at the 2022 U.S. World Championship trials.
All-Time Top Performers, Womens’ 100-Meter Backstroke:
- Kaylee McKeown, Australia — 57.45 (2021)
- Regan Smith, United States — 57.57 (2019)
- Kylie Masse, Canada — 57.70 (2021)
- Kathleen Baker, United States — 58.00 (2018)
- Katharine Berkoff, United States — 58.01 (2023)
- Kathleen Dawson, Great Britain — 58.08 (2021)
Compared to prelims, Berkoff saw the most improvement on the back half of her race. She dropped 0.05 seconds from Friday morning on her first 50, but 0.33 seconds on her final 50
Splits Comparison:
|Katharine Berkoff, 2023 U.S. Nationals Finals
|Katharine Berkoff, 2023 U.S. Nationals Prelims
|Katharine Berkoff, 2022 U.S. Trials
|50m
|28.24
|28.29
|28.57
|100m
|29.77
|30.10
|30.04
|Total
|58.01
|58.39
|58.61
In addition to being one of the fastest performers ever in the 100 back, Berkoff also holds the American record in the 50 back (27.12). At Nationals this week, she was just 0.01 seconds off of her record time in the event and finished first overall.
She’s on a great trajectory to break that 100bk WR, it seems.
I believe she’s the third fastest American all time but only by .01
Utterly pointless comment incoming…
It seems having a first name that starts with a K is beneficial for being a women’s 100 backstroker. Reagan has been truly awesome to overcome the disadvantage of not having a K name!
not super related but Katie Ledecky, Katie Hoff, Katie Grimes, and Kate Ziegler are the 1st, 3rd, 5th, and 7th fastest all time in the 1650 free lol
Real comment
That was an awesome race and watching Berkoff drop all that time has been fun. Rooting for her to join the 57 club at worlds.
I still remember the Berkoff Blastoff. So it’s also cool to see her continue the family backstroke tradition!
Incredible Katharine!!! Sub-58 🔜
🐺🔥🔥🐺