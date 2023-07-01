Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Katharine Berkoff Clocks 58.01 100 Back, Becomes #5 Performer Of All-Time

Comments: 7
Yanyan Li
by Yanyan Li 7

June 30th, 2023 National, News

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE — FINALS

  • World Record: 57.45, Kaylee McKeown (AUS) — 2021
  • American Record: 57.57, Regan Smith — 2019
  • U.S. Open Record: 57.76, Regan Smith (USA) — 2022
  • Championship Record: 57.76, Regan Smith (USA) — 2022
  • World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:00.59
  • 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 58.39
  • 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 58.67

Top 8:

  1. Regan Smith (SUN) — 57.71 (U.S. Open Record)
  2. Katharine Berkoff (WOLF) — 58.01
  3. Claire Curzan (ALTO) — 58.59
  4. Olivia Smoliga (SUN) — 58.92
  5. Isabelle Stadden (CAL) — 59.07
  6. Kennedy Noble (WOLF) — 59.45
  7. Rhyan White (WOLF) — 59.50
  8. Phoebe Bacon (WISC) — 1:00.03

In the finals of the women’s 100 back at the 2023 U.S. National Championships, NC State swimmer Katharine Berkoff swam a best time of 58.01 to become the fifth-fastest performer of all-time in the event. She is also the second-fastest American of all-time, only behind Regan Smith—who she finished second to in finals on Friday night.

During prelims, Berkoff went 58.39 and moved up to #11 all-time (and fifth all-time amongst Americans). That time was a drop from her best time of 58.61 coming into Nationals, which was set at the 2022 U.S. World Championship trials.

All-Time Top Performers, Womens’ 100-Meter Backstroke:

  1. Kaylee McKeown, Australia — 57.45 (2021)
  2. Regan Smith, United States — 57.57 (2019)
  3. Kylie Masse, Canada — 57.70 (2021)
  4. Kathleen Baker, United States — 58.00 (2018)
  5. Katharine Berkoff, United States — 58.01 (2023)
  6. Kathleen Dawson, Great Britain — 58.08 (2021)

Compared to prelims, Berkoff saw the most improvement on the back half of her race. She dropped 0.05 seconds from Friday morning on her first 50, but 0.33 seconds on her final 50

Splits Comparison:

Katharine Berkoff, 2023 U.S. Nationals Finals Katharine Berkoff, 2023 U.S. Nationals Prelims Katharine Berkoff, 2022 U.S. Trials
50m 28.24 28.29 28.57
100m 29.77 30.10 30.04
Total 58.01 58.39 58.61

In addition to being one of the fastest performers ever in the 100 back, Berkoff also holds the American record in the 50 back (27.12). At Nationals this week, she was just 0.01 seconds off of her record time in the event and finished first overall.

In This Story

7
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

7 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
The Mayor of Casterbridge
24 seconds ago

She’s on a great trajectory to break that 100bk WR, it seems.

0
0
Reply
bubo
28 minutes ago

I believe she’s the third fastest American all time but only by .01

4
0
Reply
Kevin
42 minutes ago

Utterly pointless comment incoming…

It seems having a first name that starts with a K is beneficial for being a women’s 100 backstroker. Reagan has been truly awesome to overcome the disadvantage of not having a K name!

15
-1
Reply
jeff
Reply to  Kevin
31 minutes ago

not super related but Katie Ledecky, Katie Hoff, Katie Grimes, and Kate Ziegler are the 1st, 3rd, 5th, and 7th fastest all time in the 1650 free lol

4
0
Reply
Kevin
Reply to  Kevin
29 minutes ago

Real comment

That was an awesome race and watching Berkoff drop all that time has been fun. Rooting for her to join the 57 club at worlds.

I still remember the Berkoff Blastoff. So it’s also cool to see her continue the family backstroke tradition!

2
0
Reply
gitech
44 minutes ago

Incredible Katharine!!! Sub-58 🔜

5
0
Reply
Breezeway
48 minutes ago

🐺🔥🔥🐺

5
0
Reply

About Yanyan Li

Yanyan Li

Although Yanyan wasn't the greatest competitive swimmer, she learned more about the sport of swimming by being her high school swim team's manager for four years. She eventually ventured into the realm of writing and joined SwimSwam in January 2022, where she hopes to contribute to and learn more about …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!