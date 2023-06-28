2023 U.S. Trials: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 27 – July 1, 2023
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
It’s the second night of finals at the 2023 U.S. World Trials. We’ve got another action packed session in store, which includes finals of the 200 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, 200 backstroke, and 50 butterfly.
Relay spots are back up for grabs in the first event of the night: the 200 freestyle. On the women’s side, Katie Ledecky leads the way after going sub-1:56 this morning. Behind her, the race is littered with teenagers as Claire Weinstein, Erin Gemmell, Bella Sims, and Alex Shackell are all hoping to punch their tickets to Fukuoka. Weinstein and Gemmell separated themselves from the pack this morning, but Sims to make a move as she tries to secure her first individual roster spot on a senior international team.
Carson Foster scratched out of the men’s 200 free ‘A’ final, but past and present Longhorns still occupy three lanes in the final. That includes Luke Hobson, who dropped a second from his personal best to post the top time in prelims (1:45.12). Watch for Gators Kieran Smith and Jake Mitchell to try and break up the Texas party.
Then, it’s Kate Douglass time in the 200 breaststroke. The 100 freestyle champion looked totally in control this morning, swimming 2:23.87 to grab lane 4 for the final. The men’s breaststroke heralded a changing of the guard this morning as Matt Fallon, Josh Matheny, and Jake Foster took the top three spots. We’ll see if they stay on top in finals or if veterans Nic Fink and Will Licon will make their move.
In the 200 backstroke, Regan Smith looks to make the team in this event for the first time since 2019, while Phoebe Bacon and Rhyan White look to keep their streak alive. Ryan Murphy holds down the top seed on the men’s side, just out-touching Jack Aikins this morning. Murphy’s Cal teammate Destin Lasco aims to secure an individual event at Worlds after making the 4×100 free relay team last night.
Finally, it’s sprinting time with the 50 butterfly. Gretchen Walsh was on fire this morning, hitting 25.54. She exorcised her demons and made the Worlds team yesterday, now she’ll try to add an individual event. Cal’s Dare Rose is top seed for the men, ahead of 2022 Worlds medalists Michael Andrew and Caeleb Dressel.
WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE — Finals
- World Record: 1:52.98, Federica Pellegrini (ITA) — 2009
- American Record: 1:53.61, Allison Schmitt — 2012
- U.S. Open Record: 1:54.13, Summer McIntosh (CAN) — 2023
- Championship Record: 1:54.40, Allison Schmitt — 2012
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:58.66
- 2022 U.S. Trials Top 4 Time: 1:57.53
- 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 1:56.25
Top 8:
- Claire Weinstein (SAND) — 1:55.26
- Katie Ledecky (GSC) — 1:55.28
- Bella Sims (SAND) — 1:56.08
- Erin Gemmell (NCAP) — 1:56.23
- Alex Shackell (CSC) — 1:56.70
- Leah Smith (TXLA) — 1:56.91
- Anna Peplowski (ISC) — 1:57.59
- Alex Walsh (NAC) — 1:58.16
MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE — Finals
- World Record: 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (GER) — 2009
- American Record: 1:42.96, Michael Phelps — 2008
- U.S. Open Record: 1:44.10, Michael Phelps (USA) — 2008
- Championship Record: 1:44.10, Michael Phelps (USA) — 2008
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:47.06
- 2022 U.S. Trials Top 4 Time: 1:46.69
- 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 1:44.98
Top 8:
WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE — Finals
- World Record: 2:17.55, Evgeniia Chikunova (RUS) — 2023
- American Record: 2:19.59, Rebecca Soni — 2012
- U.S. Open Record: 2:20.38, Rebecca Soni (USA) — 2012
- Championship Record: 2:20.38, Rebecca Soni (USA) — 2012
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 2:25.91
- 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 2:21.43
- 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 2:23.20
Top 8:
MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE — Finals
- World Record: 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook (AUS) — 2022
- American Record: 2:07.17, Josh Prenot — 2016
- U.S. Open Record: 2:07.17, Josh Prenot (USA) — 2016
- Championship Record: 2:07.17, Josh Prenot (USA) — 2016
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 2:10.32
- 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 2:08.84
- 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 2:08.38
Top 8:
WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE — Finals
- World Record: 2:03.14, Kaylee McKeown (AUS) — 2023
- American Record: 2:03.35, Regan Smith — 2019
- U.S. Open Record: 2:04.76, Regan Smith (USA) — 2023
- Championship Record: 2:05.08, Phoebe Bacon (USA) — 2022
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 2:11.08
- 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 2:05.13
- 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 2:06.96
Top 8:
MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE — Finals
- World Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Piersol (USA) — 2009
- American Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Piersol — 2009
- U.S. Open Record: 1:53.08, Aaron Piersol (USA) — 2009
- Championship Record: 1:53.08, Aaron Piersol (USA) — 2009
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:58.07
- 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 1:55.46
- 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 1:55.35
Top 8:
WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY — Finals
- World Record: 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) — 2014
- American Record: 25.38, Torri Huske — 2022
- U.S. Open Record: 25.46, Rikako Ikee (JPN) — 2017
- Championship Record: 25.48, Kelsi Dahlia (USA) — 2018
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 26.32
- 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 25.68
- 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 25.32
Top 8:
MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY — Finals
- World Record: 22.27, Andrii Govorov (UKR) — 2018
- American Record: 22.35, Caeleb Dressel — 2019
- U.S. Open Record: 22.84, Caeleb Dressel (USA) — 2022
- Championship Record: 22.84, Caeleb Dressel (USA) — 2022
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 23.53
- 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 22.87
- 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 22.79
Top 8:
Let the sandpipers do an 4×200 relay real quick, I just wanna see something. Their PBs now get to like 7:46-7:47 🤪
Brooks Curry really good swim for him.
Brooks curry gonna be going to pan ams or that euro U23 meet?
Curry looked good at 1:46.3 in the B final. Still an odd meet he’s having
Brooks Curry swims fast at B final again.
Sandpipers are the the Santa Clara of the ‘70’s
1:46.39 in the B-Final…1:46.83, 1:46.97 depth!
Uhhh wtf was that from brooks curry 1:46.3