2023 U.S. Trials: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2 Finals Heat Sheet

It’s the second night of finals at the 2023 U.S. World Trials. We’ve got another action packed session in store, which includes finals of the 200 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, 200 backstroke, and 50 butterfly.

Relay spots are back up for grabs in the first event of the night: the 200 freestyle. On the women’s side, Katie Ledecky leads the way after going sub-1:56 this morning. Behind her, the race is littered with teenagers as Claire Weinstein, Erin Gemmell, Bella Sims, and Alex Shackell are all hoping to punch their tickets to Fukuoka. Weinstein and Gemmell separated themselves from the pack this morning, but Sims to make a move as she tries to secure her first individual roster spot on a senior international team.

Carson Foster scratched out of the men’s 200 free ‘A’ final, but past and present Longhorns still occupy three lanes in the final. That includes Luke Hobson, who dropped a second from his personal best to post the top time in prelims (1:45.12). Watch for Gators Kieran Smith and Jake Mitchell to try and break up the Texas party.

Then, it’s Kate Douglass time in the 200 breaststroke. The 100 freestyle champion looked totally in control this morning, swimming 2:23.87 to grab lane 4 for the final. The men’s breaststroke heralded a changing of the guard this morning as Matt Fallon, Josh Matheny, and Jake Foster took the top three spots. We’ll see if they stay on top in finals or if veterans Nic Fink and Will Licon will make their move.

In the 200 backstroke, Regan Smith looks to make the team in this event for the first time since 2019, while Phoebe Bacon and Rhyan White look to keep their streak alive. Ryan Murphy holds down the top seed on the men’s side, just out-touching Jack Aikins this morning. Murphy’s Cal teammate Destin Lasco aims to secure an individual event at Worlds after making the 4×100 free relay team last night.

Finally, it’s sprinting time with the 50 butterfly. Gretchen Walsh was on fire this morning, hitting 25.54. She exorcised her demons and made the Worlds team yesterday, now she’ll try to add an individual event. Cal’s Dare Rose is top seed for the men, ahead of 2022 Worlds medalists Michael Andrew and Caeleb Dressel.

Watch:

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE — Finals

World Record: 1:52.98, Federica Pellegrini (ITA) — 2009

American Record: 1:53.61, Allison Schmitt — 2012

U.S. Open Record: 1:54.13, Summer McIntosh (CAN) — 2023

Championship Record: 1:54.40, Allison Schmitt — 2012

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:58.66

2022 U.S. Trials Top 4 Time: 1:57.53

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 1:56.25

Top 8:

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE — Finals

World Record: 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (GER) — 2009

American Record: 1:42.96, Michael Phelps — 2008

U.S. Open Record: 1:44.10, Michael Phelps (USA) — 2008

Championship Record: 1:44.10, Michael Phelps (USA) — 2008

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:47.06

2022 U.S. Trials Top 4 Time: 1:46.69

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 1:44.98

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE — Finals

World Record: 2:17.55, Evgeniia Chikunova (RUS) — 2023

American Record: 2:19.59, Rebecca Soni — 2012

U.S. Open Record: 2:20.38, Rebecca Soni (USA) — 2012

Championship Record: 2:20.38, Rebecca Soni (USA) — 2012

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 2:25.91

2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 2:21.43

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 2:23.20

Top 8:

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE — Finals

World Record: 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook (AUS) — 2022

American Record: 2:07.17, Josh Prenot — 2016

U.S. Open Record: 2:07.17, Josh Prenot (USA) — 2016

Championship Record: 2:07.17, Josh Prenot (USA) — 2016

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 2:10.32

2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 2:08.84

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 2:08.38

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE — Finals

World Record: 2:03.14, Kaylee McKeown (AUS) — 2023

American Record: 2:03.35, Regan Smith — 2019

— 2019 U.S. Open Record: 2:04.76, Regan Smith (USA) — 2023

(USA) — 2023 Championship Record: 2:05.08, Phoebe Bacon (USA) — 2022

(USA) — 2022 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 2:11.08

2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 2:05.13

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 2:06.96

Top 8:

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE — Finals

World Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Piersol (USA) — 2009

American Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Piersol — 2009

U.S. Open Record: 1:53.08, Aaron Piersol (USA) — 2009

Championship Record: 1:53.08, Aaron Piersol (USA) — 2009

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:58.07

2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 1:55.46

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 1:55.35

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY — Finals

World Record: 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) — 2014

American Record: 25.38, Torri Huske — 2022

— 2022 U.S. Open Record: 25.46, Rikako Ikee (JPN) — 2017

Championship Record: 25.48, Kelsi Dahlia (USA) — 2018

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 26.32

2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 25.68

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 25.32

Top 8:

MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY — Finals

World Record: 22.27, Andrii Govorov (UKR) — 2018

American Record: 22.35, Caeleb Dressel — 2019

— 2019 U.S. Open Record: 22.84, Caeleb Dressel (USA) — 2022

(USA) — 2022 Championship Record: 22.84, Caeleb Dressel (USA) — 2022

(USA) — 2022 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 23.53

2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 22.87

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 22.79

Top 8: