Gretchen Walsh Breaks American, US Open, and Meet Record With 25.11 50 Butterfly

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 27 – July 1, 2023
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY — FINALS
- World Record: 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) — 2014
American Record: 25.38, Torri Huske — 2022 U.S. Open Record: 25.46, Rikako Ikee (JPN) — 2017 Championship Record: 25.48, Kelsi Dahlia (USA) — 2018
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 26.32
- 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 25.68
- 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 25.32
Top 8:
- Gretchen Walsh (NAC) — 25.11 (American Record)
- Torri Huske (AAC) — 25.33
- Claire Curzan (ALTO) — 25.74
- Abbey Weitzeil (CAL) — 25.78
- Beata Nelson (WISC) — 25.95
- Natalie Hinds (GSC) — 26.20
- Oliva Bray (TXLA) — 26.33
- KitKat Zenick (OSU) — 26.58
Gretchen Walsh broke the American, US Open, and Meet Record Wednesday night winning the women’s 50 butterfly in a 25.11. That broke Torri Huske‘s old American record of 25.38 which she swam in semi-finals in Worlds last summer.
The swim also broke Rikako Ikee‘s US Open record of 25.46 and Kelsi Dahlia‘s meet record of 25.48.
Notably, Huske was also faster than her previous record tonight as she swam a 25.33, finishing right behind Walsh.
Walsh swam a huge personal best as well. Coming into the meet, Walsh had a personal best of 25.97 which she swam earlier this month as well as at International Team Trials last April. Last year, Walsh finished fourth in the event.
Walsh now adds the 50 butterfly to her lineup in Japan. Last night, she finished third in the 100 freestyle, booking her trip to Worlds as a relay swimmer. Now, she adds an individual event to her schedule.
She’s always had the talent. So good to see her breaking through in a big way and she’s not done yet. Her 50 back and 50 free could be crazy.
Please swim the 50 back tomorrow!
Maybe her best chance at individual gold at Worlds since there is no Sjostrom
The apology better be as loud as the disrespect was.
What is this referring to?
Once Gretchen qualified as a relay swimmer she is swimming with no fear