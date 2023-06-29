Gretchen Walsh Breaks American, US Open, and Meet Record With 25.11 50 Butterfly

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2 Finals Heat Sheet

WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY — FINALS

World Record: 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) — 2014

American Record: 25.38, Torri Huske — 2022

U.S. Open Record: 25.46, Rikako Ikee (JPN) — 2017

Championship Record: 25.48, Kelsi Dahlia (USA) — 2018

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 26.32

2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 25.68

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 25.32

Top 8:

Gretchen Walsh (NAC) — 25.11 (American Record) Torri Huske (AAC) — 25.33 Claire Curzan (ALTO) — 25.74 Abbey Weitzeil (CAL) — 25.78 Beata Nelson (WISC) — 25.95 Natalie Hinds (GSC) — 26.20 Oliva Bray (TXLA) — 26.33 KitKat Zenick (OSU) — 26.58

Gretchen Walsh broke the American, US Open, and Meet Record Wednesday night winning the women’s 50 butterfly in a 25.11. That broke Torri Huske‘s old American record of 25.38 which she swam in semi-finals in Worlds last summer.

The swim also broke Rikako Ikee‘s US Open record of 25.46 and Kelsi Dahlia‘s meet record of 25.48.

Notably, Huske was also faster than her previous record tonight as she swam a 25.33, finishing right behind Walsh.

Walsh swam a huge personal best as well. Coming into the meet, Walsh had a personal best of 25.97 which she swam earlier this month as well as at International Team Trials last April. Last year, Walsh finished fourth in the event.

Walsh now adds the 50 butterfly to her lineup in Japan. Last night, she finished third in the 100 freestyle, booking her trip to Worlds as a relay swimmer. Now, she adds an individual event to her schedule.