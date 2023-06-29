Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Gretchen Walsh Breaks American, US Open, and Meet Record With 25.11 50 Butterfly

Comments: 6

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2 Finals Heat Sheet

WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY — FINALS

  • World Record: 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) — 2014
  • American Record: 25.38, Torri Huske — 2022
  • U.S. Open Record: 25.46, Rikako Ikee (JPN) — 2017
  • Championship Record: 25.48, Kelsi Dahlia (USA) — 2018
  • World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 26.32
  • 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 25.68
  • 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 25.32

Top 8:

  1. Gretchen Walsh (NAC) — 25.11 (American Record)
  2. Torri Huske (AAC) — 25.33
  3. Claire Curzan (ALTO) — 25.74
  4. Abbey Weitzeil (CAL) — 25.78
  5. Beata Nelson (WISC) — 25.95
  6. Natalie Hinds (GSC) — 26.20
  7. Oliva Bray (TXLA) — 26.33
  8. KitKat Zenick (OSU) — 26.58

Gretchen Walsh broke the American, US Open, and Meet Record Wednesday night winning the women’s 50 butterfly in a 25.11. That broke Torri Huske‘s old American record of 25.38 which she swam in semi-finals in Worlds last summer.

The swim also broke Rikako Ikee‘s US Open record of 25.46 and Kelsi Dahlia‘s meet record of 25.48.

Notably, Huske was also faster than her previous record tonight as she swam a 25.33, finishing right behind Walsh.

Walsh swam a huge personal best as well. Coming into the meet, Walsh had a personal best of 25.97 which she swam earlier this month as well as at International Team Trials last April. Last year, Walsh finished fourth in the event.

Walsh now adds the 50 butterfly to her lineup in Japan. Last night, she finished third in the 100 freestyle, booking her trip to Worlds as a relay swimmer. Now, she adds an individual event to her schedule.

In This Story

6
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

6 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
BOBFROMTHEISLAND
39 minutes ago

She’s always had the talent. So good to see her breaking through in a big way and she’s not done yet. Her 50 back and 50 free could be crazy.

7
-2
Reply
Wow
1 hour ago

Please swim the 50 back tomorrow!

13
-2
Reply
eye guy
Reply to  Wow
1 second ago

Maybe her best chance at individual gold at Worlds since there is no Sjostrom

0
0
Reply
Swim2win
1 hour ago

The apology better be as loud as the disrespect was.

23
-7
Reply
Cougarswim
Reply to  Swim2win
24 minutes ago

What is this referring to?

1
0
Reply
Tomek
1 hour ago

Once Gretchen qualified as a relay swimmer she is swimming with no fear

26
-2
Reply

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Government & Law and Economics at Lafayette College. There she is …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!