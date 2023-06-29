Kate Douglass: “I never really thought I was capable of going under 53”

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 27 – July 1, 2023
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheet (updated version, 6/26)
- Live Results
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- How To Watch
- Day 1 Prelims Live Recap | Day 1 Finals Live Recap
Kate Douglass surprised many, including herself, by winning the 100 free on NIght 1 in Indianapolis with a 52.57. The Virginia Cavalier used a monster back half to pull ahead of the field, securing an individual spot and national title in an event that Douglass had only anticipated earning a relay spot in.
Cap