Kate Douglass: “I never really thought I was capable of going under 53”

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Kate Douglass surprised many, including herself, by winning the 100 free on NIght 1 in Indianapolis with a 52.57. The Virginia Cavalier used a monster back half to pull ahead of the field, securing an individual spot and national title in an event that Douglass had only anticipated earning a relay spot in.

1
